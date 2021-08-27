Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #185
Aug 27, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Kenda
.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.
17 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
neimbc
(9 mins ago)
Kid at 1:40 - I hope he gave his Dad hell for not tightening the front wheel!
[Reply]
2
0
PTyliszczak
(10 mins ago)
Can we add Loic to this fail montage?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Prbtunomg-Y
[Reply]
1
0
inonyme
(7 mins ago)
That one will go on Sunday save
[Reply]
1
0
justinsp
(3 mins ago)
@inonyme
: That is no save... just a crazy ride
[Reply]
1
0
hypa
(9 mins ago)
A little milder compared to recent FF videos, but entertaining nonetheless.
[Reply]
1
0
chrod
(5 mins ago)
33 seconds: goofy huck and a save? (rad if on purpose)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhE0SKFt_Q0&t=33s
[Reply]
1
0
justinsp
(2 mins ago)
That is a sunday save
[Reply]
1
0
inonyme
(11 mins ago)
I love that sport so much!
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(7 mins ago)
unreal 1:43! he almost re-installed that wheel
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(7 mins ago)
@ 0:19 needs a little Benny Hill Theme music
[Reply]
1
0
gotohe11carolina
(6 mins ago)
55 gets a Friday fail and a save on Sunday
[Reply]
1
0
gotohe11carolina
(5 mins ago)
Correction @48
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(4 mins ago)
some instant classics on this one
[Reply]
1
0
asmtb
(3 mins ago)
At :33 it looks like a save
[Reply]
1
0
asmtb
(2 mins ago)
At :50 he has a pole dancing career ahead of him
[Reply]
1
0
KK11
(10 mins ago)
‘Bout damn time……
[Reply]
1
0
justinsp
(8 mins ago)
Fing E-Bike at 3:38
[Reply]
