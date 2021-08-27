Video: Friday Fails #185

Aug 27, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.

Friday Fails is presented by Kenda.
Grip helps. Stay rubber-side-down with Kenda Tires.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


17 Comments

  • 4 0
 Kid at 1:40 - I hope he gave his Dad hell for not tightening the front wheel!
  • 2 0
 Can we add Loic to this fail montage? www.youtube.com/watch?v=Prbtunomg-Y
  • 1 0
 That one will go on Sunday save
  • 1 0
 @inonyme: That is no save... just a crazy ride
  • 1 0
 A little milder compared to recent FF videos, but entertaining nonetheless.
  • 1 0
 33 seconds: goofy huck and a save? (rad if on purpose)

www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhE0SKFt_Q0&t=33s
  • 1 0
 That is a sunday save
  • 1 0
 I love that sport so much!
  • 1 0
 unreal 1:43! he almost re-installed that wheel
  • 1 0
 @ 0:19 needs a little Benny Hill Theme music
  • 1 0
 55 gets a Friday fail and a save on Sunday
  • 1 0
 Correction @48
  • 1 0
 some instant classics on this one
  • 1 0
 At :33 it looks like a save
  • 1 0
 At :50 he has a pole dancing career ahead of him
  • 1 0
 ‘Bout damn time……
  • 1 0
 Fing E-Bike at 3:38

Post a Comment



