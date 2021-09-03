Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #186
Sep 3, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Thor MX
.
THOR Bike… A match made on the trail.
Visit
thormx.com/bike
to see the full collection.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
188739 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
71125 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
57593 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
54481 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
43934 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
43536 views
First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension
41940 views
Pinkbike’s Annual VPN Internet Safety Briefing
38198 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
10
1
chize
(17 mins ago)
2:35 is karma for being one of those people that ride with a bluetooth speaker. No one wants the hear your shitty music!
[Reply]
3
0
BartDM
(23 mins ago)
race crash was amazing: getting off of the bike in the air, landing, chasing the bike, getting on the bike again, riding as nothing happened...
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(4 mins ago)
could almost call that one a save (almost)!
[Reply]
4
0
FloridaHasMTBToo
(31 mins ago)
The BMX one hurt the most, concrete always hurts the worst.
[Reply]
1
0
Weens
(10 mins ago)
every week I mean to ask this: people that follow close; why do you do this? Especially on jumps.
Is it the thrill of knowing that when the inevitable happens, you're going to be involved in the crash too?
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(1 mins ago)
Maybe we should introduce "graduated braking" for mtn bikes, like driver's licences? Once you demostrate that you are not going to grab a handful of brake whenever you get scared you get a front one.
[Reply]
3
0
nozes
(15 mins ago)
More scorpions than a pharaoh's tomb.
[Reply]
3
0
Philt32
(21 mins ago)
Front exit Friday
[Reply]
1
0
xyzHero
(31 mins ago)
Some of the crashes let you scream in front of you screen.
[Reply]
2
0
rider001
(24 mins ago)
Are you good?
[Reply]
1
0
MorganBH
(17 mins ago)
Predator had a little snack at 1:54
[Reply]
1
0
whitebirdfeathers
(15 mins ago)
Savage crashes today. So good!
[Reply]
2
0
Mcanical
(10 mins ago)
Iron Hayden!
[Reply]
1
0
fred0
(30 mins ago)
Well...
[Reply]
1
1
husstler
(29 mins ago)
1:06 has to be the dumbest kind of trail feature that has ever existed.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008236
Mobile Version of Website
15 Comments
Is it the thrill of knowing that when the inevitable happens, you're going to be involved in the crash too?
Post a Comment