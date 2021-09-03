Video: Friday Fails #186

Sep 3, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


Friday Fails is presented by Thor MX.
THOR Bike… A match made on the trail.
Visit thormx.com/bike to see the full collection.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


15 Comments

  • 10 1
 2:35 is karma for being one of those people that ride with a bluetooth speaker. No one wants the hear your shitty music!
  • 3 0
 race crash was amazing: getting off of the bike in the air, landing, chasing the bike, getting on the bike again, riding as nothing happened...
  • 1 0
 could almost call that one a save (almost)!
  • 4 0
 The BMX one hurt the most, concrete always hurts the worst.
  • 1 0
 every week I mean to ask this: people that follow close; why do you do this? Especially on jumps.
Is it the thrill of knowing that when the inevitable happens, you're going to be involved in the crash too?
  • 1 0
 Maybe we should introduce "graduated braking" for mtn bikes, like driver's licences? Once you demostrate that you are not going to grab a handful of brake whenever you get scared you get a front one.
  • 3 0
 More scorpions than a pharaoh's tomb.
  • 3 0
 Front exit Friday
  • 1 0
 Some of the crashes let you scream in front of you screen.
  • 2 0
 Are you good?
  • 1 0
 Predator had a little snack at 1:54
  • 1 0
 Savage crashes today. So good!
  • 2 0
 Iron Hayden!
  • 1 0
 Well...
  • 1 1
 1:06 has to be the dumbest kind of trail feature that has ever existed.

Post a Comment



