Video: Friday Fails #188
Sep 17, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Thor MX
.
THOR Bike… A match made on the trail.
Visit
thormx.com/bike
to see the full collection.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Thor
14 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
oscartheballer
(18 mins ago)
We need a term for going into a drop too slow..."Walking the plank?" ""Pirating?" Gotta pair with the dead sailor.
[Reply]
4
0
cgdibble
(16 mins ago)
That's a lot of orange my man
[Reply]
2
0
Pcurt27
(6 mins ago)
How did he flat the front tire upon landing? I can’t remember the last time or if I’ve ever flatted the front tire.
[Reply]
2
0
mtntech
(19 mins ago)
you may be fine, but how is the rock you tried to break with your face.
[Reply]
2
0
Upat1intheMorning
(16 mins ago)
Holy shit, this weeks fails are aggressive haha
[Reply]
1
0
pedaldragger
(15 mins ago)
Pull harder young laddy......
[Reply]
2
0
jlm0976
(15 mins ago)
Total pile driver week.
[Reply]
1
0
NoFees
(8 mins ago)
the theme song for @1:14 - Superman by The Kinks
[Reply]
1
0
pixelguru
(8 mins ago)
Painful week, especially for the upper-body. Lots of crunchy endos.
[Reply]
1
0
Bondseye007
(6 mins ago)
I hope that dude @:30 has Life Alert.
[Reply]
1
0
notai
(5 mins ago)
2:10, Let's call it a save!
[Reply]
1
0
Rokcore
(4 mins ago)
When you see the first clip you know this episode is going to be brutal
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(2 mins ago)
Some of these could qualify for the upcoming series, "Friday Fatalities."
[Reply]
1
0
MX9799
(2 mins ago)
Holy Shit @ 1:14!!!
[Reply]
