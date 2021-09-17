Video: Friday Fails #188

Sep 17, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


Friday Fails is presented by Thor MX.
THOR Bike… A match made on the trail.
Visit thormx.com/bike to see the full collection.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Thor


14 Comments

  • 7 0
 We need a term for going into a drop too slow..."Walking the plank?" ""Pirating?" Gotta pair with the dead sailor.
  • 4 0
 That's a lot of orange my man
  • 2 0
 How did he flat the front tire upon landing? I can’t remember the last time or if I’ve ever flatted the front tire.
  • 2 0
 you may be fine, but how is the rock you tried to break with your face.
  • 2 0
 Holy shit, this weeks fails are aggressive haha
  • 1 0
 Pull harder young laddy......
  • 2 0
 Total pile driver week.
  • 1 0
 the theme song for @1:14 - Superman by The Kinks
  • 1 0
 Painful week, especially for the upper-body. Lots of crunchy endos.
  • 1 0
 I hope that dude @:30 has Life Alert.
  • 1 0
 2:10, Let's call it a save!
  • 1 0
 When you see the first clip you know this episode is going to be brutal
  • 1 0
 Some of these could qualify for the upcoming series, "Friday Fatalities."
  • 1 0
 Holy Shit @ 1:14!!!

