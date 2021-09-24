Pinkbike.com
Video: Friday Fails #189
Sep 24, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Thor MX
.
THOR Bike… A match made on the trail.
Visit
thormx.com/bike
to see the full collection.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
10 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
slowerthanmydentist
(14 mins ago)
Albert Einstein: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
[Reply]
1
0
judge-shredd
(4 mins ago)
Honestly I'd count 3:20 as a Sunday Save compared to what it could have been.
[Reply]
1
0
ScandiumRider
(3 mins ago)
Uhhhh, Did we just watch some dude break his f*cking neck at 49 seconds? That did NOT sound good.
[Reply]
1
0
AnimationNathan
(2 mins ago)
Yo.... :48 in... is that sound the bike, sticks, his neck, or a combo of all three?
[Reply]
1
0
SpecSRAM
(18 mins ago)
0:44 that's not how you play chicken.
[Reply]
1
0
dglobulator
(11 mins ago)
Ah shit:-( @ 50 seconds did not look good.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(9 mins ago)
I don't know.. 1:13 was pretty smooth
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(8 mins ago)
Don't worry, the ground will stop your fall.
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(5 mins ago)
Dude in the green top at 2.45, oh yes!
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(3 mins ago)
I wonder if we heard more bones or frames snap this week?
[Reply]
