Video: Friday Fails #189

Sep 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


Friday Fails is presented by Thor MX.
THOR Bike… A match made on the trail.
Visit thormx.com/bike to see the full collection.





Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


10 Comments

  • 2 0
 Albert Einstein: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
  • 1 0
 Honestly I'd count 3:20 as a Sunday Save compared to what it could have been.
  • 1 0
 Uhhhh, Did we just watch some dude break his f*cking neck at 49 seconds? That did NOT sound good.
  • 1 0
 Yo.... :48 in... is that sound the bike, sticks, his neck, or a combo of all three?
  • 1 0
 0:44 that's not how you play chicken.
  • 1 0
 Ah shit:-( @ 50 seconds did not look good.
  • 1 0
 I don't know.. 1:13 was pretty smooth
  • 1 0
 Don't worry, the ground will stop your fall.
  • 1 0
 Dude in the green top at 2.45, oh yes!
  • 1 0
 I wonder if we heard more bones or frames snap this week?

