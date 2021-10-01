TV
Video: Friday Fails #190
Oct 1, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
NF
.
Visit
ridenf.com
.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
8 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
conoat
(11 mins ago)
penultimate fail was pretty telling when you leave the lip of a jump and your front wheel is not spinning at all.
for the life of me, I cannot figure out why he didnt make that jump!??!?!?!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(8 mins ago)
FF masterpiece with the cliff fail @0:22 (too slow) and the second attempt @0:55 (too fast)...I was almost hoping for a 3rd attempt....may be we'll see it tomorrow. Third times a charm!
[Reply]
1
0
carym
(1 mins ago)
Bonus points for neither camera person flinching and filming the entire thing.
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(10 mins ago)
bring your family, bring your friends! big crashers all the time!
[Reply]
1
0
JVance
(3 mins ago)
2:06...gotta work on that leg speed!
[Reply]
1
0
SLOracer
(11 mins ago)
:21.... what a slam!
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(5 mins ago)
....what a bounce
[Reply]
1
0
Lukester93
(3 mins ago)
that bounce was gnarly
[Reply]
