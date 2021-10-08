TV
Video: Friday Fails #191
Oct 8, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
NF
.
Visit
ridenf.com
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
13 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
SATN-XC
(43 mins ago)
a little tame this week (in a good way) w/ some humorous nut busters and a big crash sprinkled here and there...some weeks I feel like I just watched a snuff film
[Reply]
1
0
snomaster
(35 mins ago)
did we watch the same video? a dude landed on his neck bone. it got heavy for a bit there
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(30 mins ago)
@snomaster
: @1:12 was brutal...but some weeks its that... but back, to back, to back, to back....an onslaught of carnage
[Reply]
4
0
JudyYellow
(39 mins ago)
@1:08 pumping for dear life... Just let go man. Just let go...
[Reply]
2
0
bikeskibikeski
(9 mins ago)
thoughts and prayers...thoughts and prayers...THOUGHTS AND PRA()*&#%!!
[Reply]
1
0
pdxal
(50 mins ago)
Accidental Can Cans and Accidental Supermans. And a few ill advised no handers...
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(42 mins ago)
"Eye popping, jaw dropping, show stopping, air time, superman, Can - Can, no hand, who's the man.." Burning Groove
[Reply]
2
0
Arepiscopo
(47 mins ago)
That opening taint smash!
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(2 mins ago)
1:42 I'm sure I heard Jeff Spicoli
And 3:05 is something within my capability. lol
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(50 mins ago)
3:06 for the swin!
[Reply]
2
0
KK11
(50 mins ago)
….bout damned time
[Reply]
2
0
ridealltheb1kes
(49 mins ago)
FKN PULL UP
[Reply]
1
0
kerosen1
(42 mins ago)
The one hander to tree eating was beautiful.
[Reply]
