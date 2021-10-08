Video: Friday Fails #191

Oct 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


Friday Fails is presented by NF.

Visit ridenf.com.





13 Comments

  • 4 0
 a little tame this week (in a good way) w/ some humorous nut busters and a big crash sprinkled here and there...some weeks I feel like I just watched a snuff film
  • 1 0
 did we watch the same video? a dude landed on his neck bone. it got heavy for a bit there
  • 1 0
 @snomaster: @1:12 was brutal...but some weeks its that... but back, to back, to back, to back....an onslaught of carnage
  • 4 0
 @1:08 pumping for dear life... Just let go man. Just let go...
  • 2 0
 thoughts and prayers...thoughts and prayers...THOUGHTS AND PRA()*&#%!!
  • 1 0
 Accidental Can Cans and Accidental Supermans. And a few ill advised no handers...
  • 1 0
 "Eye popping, jaw dropping, show stopping, air time, superman, Can - Can, no hand, who's the man.." Burning Groove
  • 2 0
 That opening taint smash!
  • 1 0
 1:42 I'm sure I heard Jeff Spicoli

And 3:05 is something within my capability. lol
  • 2 0
 3:06 for the swin!
  • 2 0
 ….bout damned time
  • 2 0
 FKN PULL UP
  • 1 0
 The one hander to tree eating was beautiful.

Post a Comment



