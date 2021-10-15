TV
Video: Friday Fails #192
Oct 15, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
NF
.
Visit
ridenf.com
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Score
Time
Who Faved
19
0
PB4UGO
(1 hours ago)
Whatever happened to learning how to ride off a curb, then progressing to a 1 foot drop, then a 2 foot drop, etc.
A lot of the riders here have no skill/technique , Learn the basics before trying a bigger drop or jump.
The same mistakes over and over again.
Unless your goal is Friday Fails.
[Reply]
3
0
endurogan
(51 mins ago)
Instagram is what happened no time to wait until your good need attention now
[Reply]
2
1
wyorider
(47 mins ago)
Then again, I watch Friday Fails specifically to see no-talent a$$ clowns roll up on lines they have no business being on.
That sort of recklessness/stupidity has always been part of mountain biking.
[Reply]
1
0
shaun-ridefast-michael
(44 mins ago)
Their goal is probably Friday fails...
[Reply]
1
0
matthelm1
(37 mins ago)
There were some exceptionally bad riders in this one! The amount of OTBs was off the charts. Learning the basics is definitely key!!!
[Reply]
10
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
I would like to thank PB for finally editing the ending properly....well done. Two thumbs up.
[Reply]
6
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(1 hours ago)
Damn, some weeks I almost want a Disney FF where it’s just crashing into bushes and tipping over into water. The MTB gods must be angry what with this and all the riders getting hurt at Rampage.
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
last week was somewhat tame...this week not so much
[Reply]
2
0
swartzie
(51 mins ago)
I consider myself okay at riding and about a mid-level intelligence, maybe a little lower. But I can't figure out why these guys' go so nose heavy on the drops, I assume they're riding their brakes for the drop? It's like there's a sniper in the woods, friggin wild to me.
[Reply]
1
0
nickmalysh
(26 mins ago)
cause they lean back to much
[Reply]
6
0
deonvg
(1 hours ago)
Hey, I made it! 0:52
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
....congratulations?? [that was one of the more painfully looking crashes this week...were you okay?]
[Reply]
4
0
deonvg
(57 mins ago)
@SATN-XC
: haha, thanks. Grade 3 AC Joint separation. Still on the mend, and crashed the same way again last week ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
[Reply]
3
0
InsaNeil024
(49 mins ago)
Well stop doing that! lol Glad you're not more hurt tho!
[Reply]
5
0
Tormy
(1 hours ago)
What I learned: Don't follow the guy in the tank top
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(32 mins ago)
I learned to invest in wheelchair manufacturers.
[Reply]
10
8
OutsideCEO
(1 hours ago)
Great news, gents. We're going to start doing Roadie Fails on PB soon as well! Those will be free, MTB content behind the paywall. Be safe and be well, Robin
[Reply]
2
0
wyorider
(46 mins ago)
As someone who spends a lot of time on both, road fails are often brutal. I’d watch.
[Reply]
5
0
Garpen
(1 hours ago)
Yeah!
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(53 mins ago)
no...
[Reply]
2
0
IntoTheEverflow
(50 mins ago)
YEAH!
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(48 mins ago)
@IntoTheEverflow
: Tastes great!!
[Reply]
5
0
qduffy
(56 mins ago)
Entrails strikes again.
[Reply]
1
0
CircusMaximus
(45 mins ago)
Thought I recognized that.
[Reply]
4
0
mick06
(48 mins ago)
1:20 should be in Sundays vid
[Reply]
3
0
swellhunter
(1 hours ago)
Friday Fails - Drops to Death Edition PART 1
[Reply]
3
0
wyorider
(54 mins ago)
Should’ve just posted the Rampage preride fails.
[Reply]
2
0
AC-Fabz
(1 hours ago)
Lots of leg tingles in this weeks addition.
[Reply]
1
0
cajamatt
(1 hours ago)
what the heck happened on the charlie dont surf drop????? grabbed a rear brake when he pulled??
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
not sure which one you are referring to...but based on how you describe it....sounds like a classic case of taint braking the rear wheel
[Reply]
3
0
deonvg
(54 mins ago)
That was me. I was off line, and there's a large divot in the rock. Rear wheel got stuck in it while my front wheel was already in the air.
[Reply]
1
0
srjacobs
(11 mins ago)
@deonvg
: Are you sure it was a divot in the rock? The video makes it look like your ass hit the rear wheel right before the front end went down. AKA the old "taint-brake".
[Reply]
1
0
deonvg
(8 mins ago)
@srjacobs
: Yes, I'm sure
I was there, I think. Watch the video again in 0.25 speed.
[Reply]
2
0
RadBartTaylor
(53 mins ago)
That crash at :55....dang....
[Reply]
1
0
Jvhowube
(41 mins ago)
That's why you should know how to ride a bike off a curb before trying the 5 ft drop. Also maybe he shouldn't be on a 29er if he throws his body that far back off drops like a dingus.
[Reply]
2
0
deonvg
(26 mins ago)
@Jvhowube
: trust me, I know how to hit drops
you hit enough of them and you're bound to crash at some point.
[Reply]
2
0
JudyYellow
(35 mins ago)
Yall sure this isnt the Rampage practice highlights??
[Reply]
1
0
nukedchipp
(33 mins ago)
I thought 'now come on, air bag crashes don't count', but then he rode off the end!!
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(20 mins ago)
I'd hope for the crashing technique at :34.
Otherwise many hard slams today, hope the masses are healing well.
[Reply]
1
0
streetfighter848
(18 mins ago)
Moment of silence for an entire crew of sailors lost today. Just before Rampage.
[Reply]
1
0
shreddie-eddie
(15 mins ago)
I don't think the guy at 1:21 can be called a fail. It was sketchy as hell but he rode it out.
[Reply]
1
0
Nobbinam
(1 hours ago)
Pressure police will find the first fail well deserved
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(56 mins ago)
Through the front door friday!
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(53 mins ago)
Whole lotta meat crayons in the footage today
[Reply]
1
0
elliott-20
(51 mins ago)
1:58 Did he just reload his shotgun to take another rider out?
[Reply]
1
0
InsaNeil024
(51 mins ago)
Fitting last post before Rampage....
[Reply]
1
0
wyorider
(38 mins ago)
Today’s fails brought to you be the new Scwalbe Faceplant Felix.
[Reply]
Post a Comment