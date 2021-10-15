Video: Friday Fails #192

Oct 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


Friday Fails is presented by NF.

Visit ridenf.com.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
84309 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
65600 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
64226 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
63301 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Tailwhips a Huge Drop at Rampage [Updated with Slow Mo Clip]
62182 views
Rampage Updates: Storch Out, Zink Bruised Lung, Vestavik Injured [Updated with Videos]
61021 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
51272 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Out of Red Bull Rampage 2021 After Practice Crash
48593 views

47 Comments

  • 19 0
 Whatever happened to learning how to ride off a curb, then progressing to a 1 foot drop, then a 2 foot drop, etc.
A lot of the riders here have no skill/technique , Learn the basics before trying a bigger drop or jump.
The same mistakes over and over again.
Unless your goal is Friday Fails.
  • 3 0
 Instagram is what happened no time to wait until your good need attention now
  • 2 1
 Then again, I watch Friday Fails specifically to see no-talent a$$ clowns roll up on lines they have no business being on.

That sort of recklessness/stupidity has always been part of mountain biking.
  • 1 0
 Their goal is probably Friday fails...
  • 1 0
 There were some exceptionally bad riders in this one! The amount of OTBs was off the charts. Learning the basics is definitely key!!!
  • 10 0
 I would like to thank PB for finally editing the ending properly....well done. Two thumbs up.
  • 6 0
 Damn, some weeks I almost want a Disney FF where it’s just crashing into bushes and tipping over into water. The MTB gods must be angry what with this and all the riders getting hurt at Rampage.
  • 4 0
 last week was somewhat tame...this week not so much
  • 2 0
 I consider myself okay at riding and about a mid-level intelligence, maybe a little lower. But I can't figure out why these guys' go so nose heavy on the drops, I assume they're riding their brakes for the drop? It's like there's a sniper in the woods, friggin wild to me.
  • 1 0
 cause they lean back to much
  • 6 0
 Hey, I made it! 0:52
  • 3 0
 ....congratulations?? [that was one of the more painfully looking crashes this week...were you okay?]
  • 4 0
 @SATN-XC: haha, thanks. Grade 3 AC Joint separation. Still on the mend, and crashed the same way again last week ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • 3 0
 Well stop doing that! lol Glad you're not more hurt tho!
  • 5 0
 What I learned: Don't follow the guy in the tank top
  • 1 0
 I learned to invest in wheelchair manufacturers.
  • 10 8
 Great news, gents. We're going to start doing Roadie Fails on PB soon as well! Those will be free, MTB content behind the paywall. Be safe and be well, Robin
  • 2 0
 As someone who spends a lot of time on both, road fails are often brutal. I’d watch.
  • 5 0
 Yeah!
  • 2 0
 no...
  • 2 0
 YEAH!
  • 1 0
 @IntoTheEverflow: Tastes great!!
  • 5 0
 Entrails strikes again.
  • 1 0
 Thought I recognized that.
  • 4 0
 1:20 should be in Sundays vid
  • 3 0
 Friday Fails - Drops to Death Edition PART 1
  • 3 0
 Should’ve just posted the Rampage preride fails.
  • 2 0
 Lots of leg tingles in this weeks addition.
  • 1 0
 what the heck happened on the charlie dont surf drop????? grabbed a rear brake when he pulled??
  • 1 0
 not sure which one you are referring to...but based on how you describe it....sounds like a classic case of taint braking the rear wheel
  • 3 0
 That was me. I was off line, and there's a large divot in the rock. Rear wheel got stuck in it while my front wheel was already in the air.
  • 1 0
 @deonvg: Are you sure it was a divot in the rock? The video makes it look like your ass hit the rear wheel right before the front end went down. AKA the old "taint-brake".
  • 1 0
 @srjacobs: Yes, I'm sure Smile I was there, I think. Watch the video again in 0.25 speed.
  • 2 0
 That crash at :55....dang....
  • 1 0
 That's why you should know how to ride a bike off a curb before trying the 5 ft drop. Also maybe he shouldn't be on a 29er if he throws his body that far back off drops like a dingus.
  • 2 0
 @Jvhowube: trust me, I know how to hit drops Smile you hit enough of them and you're bound to crash at some point.
  • 2 0
 Yall sure this isnt the Rampage practice highlights??
  • 1 0
 I thought 'now come on, air bag crashes don't count', but then he rode off the end!!
  • 1 0
 I'd hope for the crashing technique at :34.

Otherwise many hard slams today, hope the masses are healing well.
  • 1 0
 Moment of silence for an entire crew of sailors lost today. Just before Rampage.
  • 1 0
 I don't think the guy at 1:21 can be called a fail. It was sketchy as hell but he rode it out.
  • 1 0
 Pressure police will find the first fail well deserved
  • 1 0
 Through the front door friday!
  • 1 0
 Whole lotta meat crayons in the footage today
  • 1 0
 1:58 Did he just reload his shotgun to take another rider out?
  • 1 0
 Fitting last post before Rampage....
  • 1 0
 Today’s fails brought to you be the new Scwalbe Faceplant Felix.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012188
Mobile Version of Website