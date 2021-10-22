TV
Video: Friday Fails #193
Oct 22, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
NF
.
Visit
ridenf.com
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Must Read This Week
Tom Van Steenbergen Broke Hip Sockets Into Multiple Pieces, Femur, Lower Vertebrae & Shoulder in Red Bull Rampage Crash
129245 views
Final Results: Red Bull Rampage 2021
111584 views
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
67592 views
Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now
56726 views
Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More
50785 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2021
49846 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?
44943 views
Coal Bicycles' 84 is a 170mm Travel, Steel, Dual Link Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
43522 views
26 Comments
Score
Time
16
1
notoutsideceo
(29 mins ago)
Biggest fail of the week my was CTO John trying to ban me from the comments section only to get one-upped by Brian Park! Hope you boys are ripping gravel roads this weekend! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
[Reply]
2
0
SangamonTaylor
(15 mins ago)
Excited to take out my e-bike and rip some multi-use paths. Got the idea from your magazine. Thanks Robin!
[Reply]
1
0
jackalope
(10 mins ago)
Glad to see they didn't keep you behind a paywall.
[Reply]
4
0
Homatron
(28 mins ago)
Today's episode of Friday Fails was brought to you by the letter "oh" and the number "(tw)ooooh"
[Reply]
4
0
commental
(23 mins ago)
2.03 I know some people call them teeter totters, but I prefer to call it a she sore.
[Reply]
4
0
leelau
(37 mins ago)
Sound effects are strong this week. Well done
[Reply]
2
0
MOBrules
(24 mins ago)
Yeah, the sounds of collar bones and ribs snapping and the following groans are top shelf.
[Reply]
5
0
Gristle
(29 mins ago)
"eww" is such a roast
[Reply]
2
0
mtntech
(36 mins ago)
:55 question - 'are you ok'? If breaking some ribs means I'm ok, then yea, 'I'm ok'
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(20 mins ago)
I swear, that same question week after week after week.
Talk about a leading question. "No I'm not ****ing OK, and I probably won't be for a very long time". -Me, usually.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(27 mins ago)
going to start a detective agency with all those cases
[Reply]
1
0
overconfident
(24 mins ago)
2:13 is the first time I've heard moral disgust expressed by the camera man on Friday Fails
[Reply]
2
0
swellhunter
(22 mins ago)
2:12 is just so like "ewww" ya know
[Reply]
1
0
disruptiveone
(17 mins ago)
Happy nut day everyone. Good to see the guy at 1.46 joining in celebrating this day
[Reply]
2
0
OCryder
(17 mins ago)
Girl at 2:43 is lucky to be alive!
[Reply]
1
0
conoat
(17 mins ago)
I do appreciate how curteous everyone was this week by exiting through the front door!
[Reply]
1
0
whichoneispink
(38 mins ago)
Ah the Boulder Gap for the clickbait! Love that drop
[Reply]
1
0
chamoisbutt
(18 mins ago)
Don't ride the Polygon Siskiu T7 on wood features.
[Reply]
1
0
paoloz
(15 mins ago)
3:10 It could be worse, it could be raining
[Reply]
1
0
MX9799
(9 mins ago)
Hell of a slam at 2:43!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(41 mins ago)
woof
[Reply]
3
4
twonsarelli
(36 mins ago)
i am still amazed people think you can hit a drop without pulling up
[Reply]
5
1
rrolly
(19 mins ago)
I am still amazed that people think you should pull up on a drop. (You preload your suspension instead, unless you're looking to lessen the amount of drop)
[Reply]
2
0
MOBrules
(16 mins ago)
Depends on speed and angle of drop whether to pull up or not... hey that kinda rhymes, maybe I'm thinking of hitting fast lines. Though the rain that fell last night is gonna make the possibility of staying on the trail kinda tight. Maybe I'll sit back and drink a couple pale ales and watch an other episode of Friday fails.
[Reply]
2
0
twonsarelli
(12 mins ago)
@rrolly
: haha fair enough- ‘pulling up’ is not the right phrase. Just seemed simpler than a long explanation but I can appreciate pedantry
[Reply]
1
0
twonsarelli
(11 mins ago)
@MOBrules
: true. I just mean riding your front wheel off a 2 foot drop at walking pace is not a winning strategy
[Reply]
