Video: Friday Fails #193

Oct 22, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


Friday Fails is presented by NF.

26 Comments

  • 16 1
 Biggest fail of the week my was CTO John trying to ban me from the comments section only to get one-upped by Brian Park! Hope you boys are ripping gravel roads this weekend! Be safe be well, Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 Excited to take out my e-bike and rip some multi-use paths. Got the idea from your magazine. Thanks Robin!
  • 1 0
 Glad to see they didn't keep you behind a paywall.
  • 4 0
 Today's episode of Friday Fails was brought to you by the letter "oh" and the number "(tw)ooooh"
  • 4 0
 2.03 I know some people call them teeter totters, but I prefer to call it a she sore.
  • 4 0
 Sound effects are strong this week. Well done
  • 2 0
 Yeah, the sounds of collar bones and ribs snapping and the following groans are top shelf.
  • 5 0
 "eww" is such a roast
  • 2 0
 :55 question - 'are you ok'? If breaking some ribs means I'm ok, then yea, 'I'm ok'
  • 1 0
 I swear, that same question week after week after week. Smile Talk about a leading question. "No I'm not ****ing OK, and I probably won't be for a very long time". -Me, usually.
  • 2 0
 going to start a detective agency with all those cases
  • 1 0
 2:13 is the first time I've heard moral disgust expressed by the camera man on Friday Fails
  • 2 0
 2:12 is just so like "ewww" ya know
  • 1 0
 Happy nut day everyone. Good to see the guy at 1.46 joining in celebrating this day
  • 2 0
 Girl at 2:43 is lucky to be alive!
  • 1 0
 I do appreciate how curteous everyone was this week by exiting through the front door!
  • 1 0
 Ah the Boulder Gap for the clickbait! Love that drop Smile
  • 1 0
 Don't ride the Polygon Siskiu T7 on wood features.
  • 1 0
 3:10 It could be worse, it could be raining
  • 1 0
 Hell of a slam at 2:43!!!!
  • 1 0
 woof
  • 3 4
 i am still amazed people think you can hit a drop without pulling up
  • 5 1
 I am still amazed that people think you should pull up on a drop. (You preload your suspension instead, unless you're looking to lessen the amount of drop)
  • 2 0
 Depends on speed and angle of drop whether to pull up or not... hey that kinda rhymes, maybe I'm thinking of hitting fast lines. Though the rain that fell last night is gonna make the possibility of staying on the trail kinda tight. Maybe I'll sit back and drink a couple pale ales and watch an other episode of Friday fails.
  • 2 0
 @rrolly: haha fair enough- ‘pulling up’ is not the right phrase. Just seemed simpler than a long explanation but I can appreciate pedantry
  • 1 0
 @MOBrules: true. I just mean riding your front wheel off a 2 foot drop at walking pace is not a winning strategy

Post a Comment



