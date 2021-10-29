TV
Video: Friday Fails #194
Oct 29, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
NF
.
Visit
ridenf.com
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Must Read This Week
5 Reasons Bike Prices Will Probably Keep Rising in 2022
61894 views
[Update: 24-year-old Warehouse Worker Charged With Murder] Employee Found Dead at Jamis Bikes Headquarters
61413 views
Video: Spectator & Rider Collide in Canary Islands Race
58367 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
56422 views
First Look: Mondraker's New Enduro and Trail Bikes
50862 views
First Look: Canyon's Revised Spectral Family Has a Wheel Size For Every Style
41238 views
Review: RockShox Domain RC Fork - Affordable Performance
38671 views
Video: Steve Peat Races 2006 vs 2021 V10 Race Bike Down Le Pleney
38646 views
39 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
0
jakemcab
(56 mins ago)
Trees proving again that they always win.
[Reply]
1
0
ww27
(12 mins ago)
Tree hugger edition!
[Reply]
10
0
conoat
(49 mins ago)
I think "boss mike airlines" is still somehow better than Ryan Air.....
[Reply]
9
0
tacolord
(55 mins ago)
Treesus christ!
[Reply]
4
0
msalcher
(33 mins ago)
What a spooky episode! A ghost threw a crank arm at a guy for crashing, a tree came out of nowhere for the guy at :45, and a bunch of other people thought they were ghosts and could go through trees.
[Reply]
6
2
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing...that the link has failed again? lol
www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKhSdDvE3KE
Here you go...
[Reply]
5
0
razor
(57 mins ago)
Second clip, is this launch of some sort of new quick release self extracting crankset?
[Reply]
2
0
UncleSpec
(39 mins ago)
He makes some fine adjustment in mid air.
[Reply]
6
0
MOBrules
(56 mins ago)
Nice to see the pedal and crank arm bailed out too at 0:25.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(53 mins ago)
that's the bike's way of telling you its done and wants to go home
[Reply]
4
0
Pinemtn
(51 mins ago)
I'm loving this weeks theme of "almost crashes, but then actually crashes right afterwards"
[Reply]
4
0
rowdyhonzo
(56 mins ago)
Entirely unsure as to what the idea was at 0:45...
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(47 mins ago)
I think he started to crash occurred long before the jump, when he came out of the berm too high and attempted to regain balance (but didn't slow) for the next 5 seconds before the tree said enough was enough. Looked pretty painful
[Reply]
4
0
stuie321
(47 mins ago)
Karma for the guy cutting the switchback in the final clip
[Reply]
2
0
mavic5010c
(1 hours ago)
The new person posting these vids needs to be trained properly before posting to ensure they work.
[Reply]
3
0
Poachninja
(46 mins ago)
Tree hugging hippy shit…
[Reply]
4
1
locaroka
(46 mins ago)
Final score: Trees 7 - People 0
[Reply]
2
0
Maleko
(44 mins ago)
"We will continue to hit Mtn. Bikers in the head until you stop clear cutting the forests."
Signed: The Trees.
[Reply]
1
0
TheEradicator
(34 mins ago)
I blew my up my AC a few months ago riding DH, and it still hurts every time I watch these. Friday Fails, lining doctors pockets since 1998.
[Reply]
3
0
tkrug
(34 mins ago)
Glad that big red PB pillow caught the last guy.
[Reply]
1
0
snowwcold55
(19 mins ago)
You've heard of Bike Wars: The Return of the Rider- now get ready for the next installment with Bike Wars: The Trees Strike Back
[Reply]
2
0
peterdiaz
(1 hours ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKhSdDvE3KE
[Reply]
2
0
CSharp
(52 mins ago)
Fore!
Must be wood week!
[Reply]
3
0
swellhunter
(47 mins ago)
One, Two, Tree
[Reply]
1
0
TimMog
(30 mins ago)
I like that someone still has respect for the English language, and used the uncontracted "ouch" instead of "ow"
[Reply]
2
0
DarkDiggler
(15 mins ago)
That 1st clip is horrible
[Reply]
1
0
Graywing34
(1 hours ago)
I would watch it, but my school has blocked it..........
[Reply]
1
0
Thor44
(56 mins ago)
An awful lot of trees in this one! Never a good sign...
[Reply]
1
0
OCryder
(38 mins ago)
Rock roll at 1:45: Pulling up is SO overrated.....
[Reply]
1
0
Philt32
(35 mins ago)
Some of those were X rated !!
@2.30 I wish my fails were like that
[Reply]
1
0
tigerfish50
(27 mins ago)
I think I heard some bones cracking in that episode - quite a few of them
[Reply]
1
0
Jordansemailaddress
(24 mins ago)
Wow! That was some footage this week!
[Reply]
1
0
cassonwd
(18 mins ago)
Trees exacting their revenge
[Reply]
1
0
Assclapp
(1 mins ago)
That stray crank arm is pure comedy
[Reply]
1
0
jakemcab
(1 hours ago)
Error!!!
[Reply]
1
0
peterdiaz
(1 hours ago)
wrong link
[Reply]
1
0
seeuentee
(54 mins ago)
Watch out for that tree
[Reply]
1
0
JollisNC
(52 mins ago)
Tree love
[Reply]
1
0
Lokirides
(29 mins ago)
Trees - 8 Humans - 0
[Reply]
