Video: Friday Fails #194

Oct 29, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


Friday Fails is presented by NF.

Visit ridenf.com.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


39 Comments

  • 11 0
 Trees proving again that they always win.
  • 1 0
 Tree hugger edition!
  • 10 0
 I think "boss mike airlines" is still somehow better than Ryan Air.....
  • 9 0
 Treesus christ!
  • 4 0
 What a spooky episode! A ghost threw a crank arm at a guy for crashing, a tree came out of nowhere for the guy at :45, and a bunch of other people thought they were ghosts and could go through trees.
  • 6 2
 It's Friday and that can only mean one thing...that the link has failed again? lol

www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKhSdDvE3KE

Here you go...
  • 5 0
 Second clip, is this launch of some sort of new quick release self extracting crankset?
  • 2 0
 He makes some fine adjustment in mid air.
  • 6 0
 Nice to see the pedal and crank arm bailed out too at 0:25.
  • 1 0
 that's the bike's way of telling you its done and wants to go home
  • 4 0
 I'm loving this weeks theme of "almost crashes, but then actually crashes right afterwards"
  • 4 0
 Entirely unsure as to what the idea was at 0:45...
  • 2 0
 I think he started to crash occurred long before the jump, when he came out of the berm too high and attempted to regain balance (but didn't slow) for the next 5 seconds before the tree said enough was enough. Looked pretty painful
  • 4 0
 Karma for the guy cutting the switchback in the final clip
  • 2 0
 The new person posting these vids needs to be trained properly before posting to ensure they work.
  • 3 0
 Tree hugging hippy shit…
  • 4 1
 Final score: Trees 7 - People 0
  • 2 0
 "We will continue to hit Mtn. Bikers in the head until you stop clear cutting the forests."
Signed: The Trees.
  • 1 0
 I blew my up my AC a few months ago riding DH, and it still hurts every time I watch these. Friday Fails, lining doctors pockets since 1998.
  • 3 0
 Glad that big red PB pillow caught the last guy.
  • 1 0
 You've heard of Bike Wars: The Return of the Rider- now get ready for the next installment with Bike Wars: The Trees Strike Back
  • 2 0
 Fore! Big Grin Must be wood week!
  • 3 0
 One, Two, Tree
  • 1 0
 I like that someone still has respect for the English language, and used the uncontracted "ouch" instead of "ow"
  • 2 0
 That 1st clip is horrible
  • 1 0
 I would watch it, but my school has blocked it..........
  • 1 0
 An awful lot of trees in this one! Never a good sign...
  • 1 0
 Rock roll at 1:45: Pulling up is SO overrated.....
  • 1 0
 Some of those were X rated !!

@2.30 I wish my fails were like that Smile
  • 1 0
 I think I heard some bones cracking in that episode - quite a few of them
  • 1 0
 Wow! That was some footage this week!
  • 1 0
 Trees exacting their revenge
  • 1 0
 That stray crank arm is pure comedy
  • 1 0
 Error!!!
  • 1 0
 wrong link
  • 1 0
 Watch out for that tree
  • 1 0
 Tree love
  • 1 0
 Trees - 8 Humans - 0

Post a Comment



