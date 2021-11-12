Video: Friday Fails #196

Nov 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


33 Comments

  • 32 0
 Ya for climb crashes!
  • 2 0
 That one looked awful. When the big 50t gears came out, uphilling accounted for all my crashes that year.
  • 9 0
 We even got a climbing fail! Worth the wait!
  • 8 0
 That leaf at 0:48 totally took her by surprise.
  • 13 0
 4th dimensional rock....its there, just not in our reality
  • 9 3
 2:25 served him right. Get off the rear brake and stop f*cking up the trails. (Unless you built and maintain the trail yourself, then skid to your heart's content)
  • 6 0
 At the .39 second mark, did he blow up his fork and tire?!?!
Whatever that was, it was gnarly af.
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure he got shot
  • 4 0
 @0:39....THE WORST. So much time in the air to contemplate how much the landing is going to hurt.
  • 2 0
 Would bailing off the bike make sense in this scenario? I would imagine hitting the ground is better than hitting hard skinny metallic tubes.
  • 4 0
 Does anyone else see Friday Fails on the front page and think, “f*ck, another weeks gone by already.”?
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike Fail Friday editor, could you please add a 5 second still to the end of each video. You could stylize it if you want, but a 5 second black clip works just fine for all of us Fail Friday viewers. Thanks
  • 4 0
 full on I have definitely been that last dude!
  • 4 0
 Last one is me for sure, it aint easy sometimes
  • 3 0
 0:50 gotta watch out for those trail snakes! they'll pull your front tire straight down, no warning
  • 3 0
 Mechanics are gonna see a lot of front wheel repairs this week...
  • 3 0
 And the next trick is called the "hospital flip..."
  • 3 0
 Came for the thumbnail, did not disappoint.
  • 3 0
 1:15 oh well, what did Ben explain just yesterday ?
  • 3 0
 How many dead sailors were harmed in the making of this video?
  • 3 1
 You said it man, nobody f**ks with the Jesus.
  • 2 0
 Those Yetis are planted af Wink
  • 2 0
 The rebound on that tree at 1:09 looked a little high
  • 1 0
 FYI, if you are taking video and a person crashes you can make sure they are not hurt by pointing your camera at the ground.
  • 1 0
 1:17 - the fastest way to remove all the air from your front tire and taco a wheel
  • 1 0
 2:05 is my daughter all the time. Stay up the berm? Nope.
  • 1 0
 Oh! 4 minutes of Oh! This weeks slogan is "Bring your 'Oh' game !"
  • 1 0
 Great sound effects this week. You could hear the spokes spring loose.
  • 1 0
 2:03 shralpin' ain't easy
  • 1 0
 All hail the uphill crash!
  • 1 0
 1:46 the best
  • 1 0
 Perfect use of the slow mo on that one!
  • 1 0
 aka How Not To Bike

