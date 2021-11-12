TV
Video: Friday Fails #196
Nov 12, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by Leatt.
Leatt
.
Visit
leatt.com
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
LEATT
Sponsored
Score
Time
Who Faved
32
0
stinkball
(1 hours ago)
Ya for climb crashes!
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
(37 mins ago)
That one looked awful. When the big 50t gears came out, uphilling accounted for all my crashes that year.
[Reply]
9
0
nozes
(1 hours ago)
We even got a climbing fail! Worth the wait!
[Reply]
8
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
That leaf at 0:48 totally took her by surprise.
[Reply]
13
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
4th dimensional rock....its there, just not in our reality
[Reply]
9
3
aelazenby
(50 mins ago)
2:25 served him right. Get off the rear brake and stop f*cking up the trails. (Unless you built and maintain the trail yourself, then skid to your heart's content)
[Reply]
6
0
hypa
(42 mins ago)
At the .39 second mark, did he blow up his fork and tire?!?!
Whatever that was, it was gnarly af.
[Reply]
2
0
geephlow
(20 mins ago)
Pretty sure he got shot
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(57 mins ago)
@0:39....THE WORST. So much time in the air to contemplate how much the landing is going to hurt.
[Reply]
2
0
withdignityifnotalacrity
(20 mins ago)
Would bailing off the bike make sense in this scenario? I would imagine hitting the ground is better than hitting hard skinny metallic tubes.
[Reply]
4
0
mountainyj
(43 mins ago)
Does anyone else see Friday Fails on the front page and think, “f*ck, another weeks gone by already.”?
[Reply]
2
0
Janes28
(36 mins ago)
Pinkbike Fail Friday editor, could you please add a 5 second still to the end of each video. You could stylize it if you want, but a 5 second black clip works just fine for all of us Fail Friday viewers. Thanks
[Reply]
4
0
owlsmyles
(1 hours ago)
full on I have definitely been that last dude!
[Reply]
4
0
Thegnarberries
(1 hours ago)
Last one is me for sure, it aint easy sometimes
[Reply]
3
0
mrhollin
(1 hours ago)
0:50 gotta watch out for those trail snakes! they'll pull your front tire straight down, no warning
[Reply]
3
0
shaun-ridefast-michael
(50 mins ago)
Mechanics are gonna see a lot of front wheel repairs this week...
[Reply]
3
0
danielfloyd
(50 mins ago)
And the next trick is called the "hospital flip..."
[Reply]
3
0
Davy-Gravy
(49 mins ago)
Came for the thumbnail, did not disappoint.
[Reply]
3
0
2pi
(44 mins ago)
1:15 oh well, what did Ben explain just yesterday ?
[Reply]
3
0
siradinar
(25 mins ago)
How many dead sailors were harmed in the making of this video?
[Reply]
3
1
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
You said it man, nobody f**ks with the Jesus.
[Reply]
2
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
Those Yetis are planted af
[Reply]
2
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
The rebound on that tree at 1:09 looked a little high
[Reply]
1
0
Rigidjunkie
(24 mins ago)
FYI, if you are taking video and a person crashes you can make sure they are not hurt by pointing your camera at the ground.
[Reply]
1
0
chrod
(3 mins ago)
1:17 - the fastest way to remove all the air from your front tire and taco a wheel
[Reply]
1
0
Maslin02
(33 mins ago)
2:05 is my daughter all the time. Stay up the berm? Nope.
[Reply]
1
0
phil-e-b
(29 mins ago)
Oh! 4 minutes of Oh! This weeks slogan is "Bring your 'Oh' game !"
[Reply]
1
0
Bondseye007
(27 mins ago)
Great sound effects this week. You could hear the spokes spring loose.
[Reply]
1
0
swartzie
(19 mins ago)
2:03 shralpin' ain't easy
[Reply]
1
0
EricLanglais
(9 mins ago)
All hail the uphill crash!
[Reply]
1
0
mcharza
(1 hours ago)
1:46 the best
[Reply]
1
0
mudcycles
(11 mins ago)
Perfect use of the slow mo on that one!
[Reply]
1
0
vemegen
(15 mins ago)
aka How Not To Bike
[Reply]
