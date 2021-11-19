TV
Video: Friday Fails #197
Nov 19, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.
Friday Fails is presented by
Leatt
.
Visit
leatt.com
.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Must Read This Week
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
131461 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These High Pivot Bikes from the Silhouettes?
105886 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
45739 views
Round Up: Wet Weather Setup Tricks from EWS & World Cup Racing
42175 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
41772 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
38676 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
37956 views
Danny Hart's Descend Bike Park Ransacked & Robbed
37794 views
33 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
11
0
chrod
(1 hours ago)
Riding in gym shorts FTL, now he's a sex offender. I thought this was a family show lol
[Reply]
4
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(1 hours ago)
And there was a giant crack right in the middle of his ass!
[Reply]
1
0
n-lagasse
(38 mins ago)
@bikeybikeybikebike
: Yeah wtf was that eh!?
[Reply]
2
0
pipm1
(29 mins ago)
I don't think it was a crack, it was just the carbon layup.
[Reply]
11
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
Holy sh...crap what an opening wreck
[Reply]
6
0
MuddyBrit
(56 mins ago)
"I'm totally good!"
[Reply]
4
0
Arepiscopo
(39 mins ago)
@MuddyBrit
: That's the adrenaline talking
[Reply]
1
0
mrhollin
(22 mins ago)
Nothing better than hearing someone say I'm Good! after a Friday Fail clip
[Reply]
1
0
OCryder
(12 mins ago)
Grafton Gap
[Reply]
7
0
mr-smashy
(1 hours ago)
I'm totally good.
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(6 mins ago)
Some heavy-duty FFs today. The opener and some higher elevation drops. The winner of the What-If is the rider at 0:41...if he goes right into that stump it's game over. Zero gives would be given by what's left of that tree.
[Reply]
3
0
mtnsnap
(1 hours ago)
2:00 - getting that roi on the helmet investment
[Reply]
3
0
taouin
(54 mins ago)
Is that the sound of his head hitting the tree in the third one? Holy cow.
[Reply]
2
0
ABhardtail
(49 mins ago)
Really hope it's just his front tire popping.
[Reply]
2
0
EarningRoam
(43 mins ago)
Front tyre popping he only hurt his c***.
[Reply]
2
0
dpars63
(48 mins ago)
Half of the bikes in this video will end up on the buy/sell section listed as "lightly used and professionally maintained".
[Reply]
2
0
DirtbagMatt
(1 hours ago)
Ouch! Some real bangers this week...
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
someone told him to jump in a river.. and he took that personally.
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(51 mins ago)
Maybe you mean "literally?"
[Reply]
2
0
pipm1
(28 mins ago)
I personally think he literally meant it figuratively.
[Reply]
2
0
hypa
(55 mins ago)
RIP to the rider at the 1-minute mark. Someone send his widow a ham.
[Reply]
1
0
Ensminger
(53 mins ago)
November is colorful Fall riding season in the N. Hemi. On Pinkbike it’s Friday
[Reply]
2
0
ridingofthebikes
(32 mins ago)
I'm just gunna buy a gravel bike and chill.
[Reply]
1
0
pipm1
(22 mins ago)
2:31 - I need to service my bottom bracket, let me just turn my bike over first...
[Reply]
1
0
notoutsideceo
(16 mins ago)
The real fail this week was me not getting comment gold
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
[Reply]
1
0
initforthedonuts
(1 hours ago)
Brutal FF this week. *some trees were harmed in the making of this video.
[Reply]
1
0
bhuckley
(54 mins ago)
1:30.... Full Moon Junction.
I almost sharted myself laughing so hard!
[Reply]
1
0
johnyyy
(44 mins ago)
Still waiting for my fail to be included (since Nov 2020) xD
[Reply]
2
0
aribr
(41 mins ago)
Good bail, good bail!
[Reply]
1
0
pourquois-pas
(28 mins ago)
0:27 needs to watch Cathro's How to Drop vid
[Reply]
1
0
KevinH69
(16 mins ago)
0:54 and 3:46 DEFINATELY broke some body parts! WOW!
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(11 mins ago)
How I'd like to crash - 1:12
How I'd most likely crash - 3:19
[Reply]
1
0
freerabbit
(0 mins ago)
The trees always wins
[Reply]
