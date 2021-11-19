Video: Friday Fails #197

Nov 19, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Friday and that can only mean one thing.


Friday Fails is presented by Leatt.

Visit leatt.com.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


33 Comments

  • 11 0
 Riding in gym shorts FTL, now he's a sex offender. I thought this was a family show lol
  • 4 0
 And there was a giant crack right in the middle of his ass!
  • 1 0
 @bikeybikeybikebike: Yeah wtf was that eh!?
  • 2 0
 I don't think it was a crack, it was just the carbon layup.
  • 11 0
 Holy sh...crap what an opening wreck
  • 6 0
 "I'm totally good!"
  • 4 0
 @MuddyBrit: That's the adrenaline talking
  • 1 0
 Nothing better than hearing someone say I'm Good! after a Friday Fail clip
  • 1 0
 Grafton Gap
  • 7 0
 I'm totally good.
  • 1 0
 Some heavy-duty FFs today. The opener and some higher elevation drops. The winner of the What-If is the rider at 0:41...if he goes right into that stump it's game over. Zero gives would be given by what's left of that tree.
  • 3 0
 2:00 - getting that roi on the helmet investment
  • 3 0
 Is that the sound of his head hitting the tree in the third one? Holy cow.
  • 2 0
 Really hope it's just his front tire popping.
  • 2 0
 Front tyre popping he only hurt his c***.
  • 2 0
 Half of the bikes in this video will end up on the buy/sell section listed as "lightly used and professionally maintained".
  • 2 0
 Ouch! Some real bangers this week...
  • 2 0
 someone told him to jump in a river.. and he took that personally.
  • 1 0
 Maybe you mean "literally?"
  • 2 0
 I personally think he literally meant it figuratively.
  • 2 0
 RIP to the rider at the 1-minute mark. Someone send his widow a ham.
  • 1 0
 November is colorful Fall riding season in the N. Hemi. On Pinkbike it’s Friday
  • 2 0
 I'm just gunna buy a gravel bike and chill.
  • 1 0
 2:31 - I need to service my bottom bracket, let me just turn my bike over first...
  • 1 0
 The real fail this week was me not getting comment gold Frown

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 Brutal FF this week. *some trees were harmed in the making of this video.
  • 1 0
 1:30.... Full Moon Junction.

I almost sharted myself laughing so hard!
  • 1 0
 Still waiting for my fail to be included (since Nov 2020) xD
  • 2 0
 Good bail, good bail!
  • 1 0
 0:27 needs to watch Cathro's How to Drop vid
  • 1 0
 0:54 and 3:46 DEFINATELY broke some body parts! WOW!
  • 1 0
 How I'd like to crash - 1:12

How I'd most likely crash - 3:19
  • 1 0
 The trees always wins

Post a Comment



