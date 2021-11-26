Video: Friday Fails #198

Nov 26, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's time for the worst fails of the week!


Friday Fails is presented by Leatt.

Visit leatt.com.





23 Comments

  • 9 0
 “You got this”

Morgan Freeman as narrator: “sadly for him, he didn’t have it”
  • 2 0
 I always wonder what do the people who brake just before a drop expect will happen once the front wheel rolls off
  • 1 0
 @f00bar: I think it’s the triumph of hope over intelligence.
  • 2 0
 Morgan Freeman: [narrating] "Andy Dufresne - who OTB'd through a river of shit and came out clean on the other side."
  • 4 0
 The guy looking back to find the slippy spot that stoped him railing the wall ride at walking speed.
  • 1 0
 *stopped.
  • 4 0
 Hit the ground like a sack of potatoes.
  • 1 0
 mashed potatoes...mmmmm
  • 3 0
 lotta religious crashers in this one
  • 1 0
 I find the lack of swearing in these videos deeply disturbing.
  • 1 0
 Love to see the accuracy in that potato head costume with the removable mustache and whatnot.
  • 2 0
 0:41 - not even batman head-butts that hard
  • 2 0
 Whatever happened to learing how to drop of a curb first?
  • 1 0
 "Nice Roll...Nice Roll!"

A new form of encouragement to those destined to fail.
  • 2 0
 I have to say, this weeks FF is particularly violent, isn't it?
  • 1 0
 This has been the greatest skill disparity I can recall seeing among Friday Fail candidates
  • 1 0
 Finally, the variety I crave in Friday fails! I love it!!
  • 1 0
 2:03 - Potato Head turned into mashed potato Big Grin
  • 2 0
 The muffled "I'm good" though... Brilliant.
  • 1 0
 Try this week with headphones. Lots of good audio.
  • 1 0
 Is next weeks gunna be a Pastrana special Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Nice Fall colors!
  • 1 0
 @1:09 wtf, is he ok?

Post a Comment



