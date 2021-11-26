TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #198
Nov 26, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's time for the worst fails of the week!
Friday Fails is presented by
Leatt
.
Visit
leatt.com
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain
93159 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
56945 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
56523 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
54700 views
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
53671 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
51252 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
43599 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Was the Greatest Advancement In Mountain Bike Technology?
40855 views
23 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
9
0
ODubhslaine
(50 mins ago)
“You got this”
Morgan Freeman as narrator: “sadly for him, he didn’t have it”
[Reply]
2
0
f00bar
(40 mins ago)
I always wonder what do the people who brake just before a drop expect will happen once the front wheel rolls off
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(38 mins ago)
@f00bar
: I think it’s the triumph of hope over intelligence.
[Reply]
2
0
TimMog
(23 mins ago)
Morgan Freeman: [narrating] "Andy Dufresne - who OTB'd through a river of shit and came out clean on the other side."
[Reply]
4
0
ODubhslaine
(43 mins ago)
The guy looking back to find the slippy spot that stoped him railing the wall ride at walking speed.
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(36 mins ago)
*stopped.
[Reply]
4
0
topherdagopher
(42 mins ago)
Hit the ground like a sack of potatoes.
[Reply]
1
0
marcpetrie
(24 mins ago)
mashed potatoes...mmmmm
[Reply]
3
0
davidvonslingshot
(36 mins ago)
lotta religious crashers in this one
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(34 mins ago)
I find the lack of swearing in these videos deeply disturbing.
[Reply]
1
0
Assclapp
(39 mins ago)
Love to see the accuracy in that potato head costume with the removable mustache and whatnot.
[Reply]
2
0
gline1234
(34 mins ago)
0:41 - not even batman head-butts that hard
[Reply]
2
0
Exbow
(27 mins ago)
Whatever happened to learing how to drop of a curb first?
[Reply]
1
0
scitrainer
(21 mins ago)
"Nice Roll...Nice Roll!"
A new form of encouragement to those destined to fail.
[Reply]
2
0
GRAV-Intense-Racing-Canada
(18 mins ago)
I have to say, this weeks FF is particularly violent, isn't it?
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(6 mins ago)
This has been the greatest skill disparity I can recall seeing among Friday Fail candidates
[Reply]
1
0
PB-J
(36 mins ago)
Finally, the variety I crave in Friday fails! I love it!!
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(23 mins ago)
2:03 - Potato Head turned into mashed potato
[Reply]
2
0
GRAV-Intense-Racing-Canada
(18 mins ago)
The muffled "I'm good" though... Brilliant.
[Reply]
1
0
pixelguru
(18 mins ago)
Try this week with headphones. Lots of good audio.
[Reply]
1
0
Matt115lamb
(14 mins ago)
Is next weeks gunna be a Pastrana special
[Reply]
1
0
CSharp
(28 mins ago)
Nice Fall colors!
[Reply]
1
0
adespotoskyli
(20 mins ago)
@1:09 wtf, is he ok?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008992
Mobile Version of Website
23 Comments
Morgan Freeman as narrator: “sadly for him, he didn’t have it”
A new form of encouragement to those destined to fail.
Post a Comment