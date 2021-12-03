TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #199
Dec 3, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's time for the worst fails of the week!
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2021 Fall Field Test - Trail and Downcountry Bikes
70109 views
Burning Question: 7 Brands That Haven't Released an eMTB Yet
65938 views
Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB
53268 views
New 'Super Wheel' Prototypes Still Claim to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Still Skeptical
53219 views
Check Out: Ultralight Russian Bars, Canadian Pedals, Fancy Lockrings, & an AirTag Mount
47693 views
Bike Check: Tommy Wilkinson's Ultimate Setup For One-Armed Riding
40610 views
First Look: Orange Stage 6 Evo
38753 views
Intend Announces the Ebonite Bandit - a One-and-a-Half Crown Fork
36156 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
Bondseye007
(15 mins ago)
My spine felt that Scorpion @:27 damn.
[Reply]
2
0
mpowers
(14 mins ago)
The chick falling off drop saying “opsiepoopsie” is gold. Seems to be lots of face plants in this one as well. Good stuff!
[Reply]
4
0
leolentz
(11 mins ago)
upsi-dupsi!
[Reply]
1
0
gtill9000
(5 mins ago)
beat me to it
[Reply]
2
1
everyheroneedsavillain
(21 mins ago)
So there I was just riding along...for sale, mechanic maintained frame, low miles, excellent condition
[Reply]
3
0
Carshop
(20 mins ago)
#faceplant
friday
[Reply]
1
0
TCarl11
(11 mins ago)
Lot's of zingers this week, looking forward to #200!! episode 100 was ridiculous
[Reply]
2
0
Gibbsatron
(10 mins ago)
RIP to everyone's faces this week. god damn!
[Reply]
2
0
curendero
(7 mins ago)
Concussion Friday...Ouch!
[Reply]
1
0
bndrace
(21 mins ago)
Damn. Lots of trips to the dentist in this episode.
[Reply]
1
0
mtnhallett
(14 mins ago)
10 out of 10 for the scorpion move at the 26 sec mark! Ouch!
[Reply]
1
0
Gibbsatron
(6 mins ago)
that face plant at 1:05. Straight to concussion protocol.
[Reply]
1
0
WebfootWitchHat
(5 mins ago)
Oopsie Doopsie.....it's Friday Faceplants!
[Reply]
1
1
modoherty
(21 mins ago)
working nights has it advantages, first on fails!
[Reply]
1
0
SilverCreek
(17 mins ago)
Faceplant Friday
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008726
Mobile Version of Website
15 Comments
Post a Comment