Video: Friday Fails #199

Dec 3, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's time for the worst fails of the week!





15 Comments

  • 4 0
 My spine felt that Scorpion @:27 damn.
  • 2 0
 The chick falling off drop saying “opsiepoopsie” is gold. Seems to be lots of face plants in this one as well. Good stuff!
  • 4 0
 upsi-dupsi!
  • 1 0
 beat me to it
  • 2 1
 So there I was just riding along...for sale, mechanic maintained frame, low miles, excellent condition
  • 3 0
 #faceplant friday
  • 1 0
 Lot's of zingers this week, looking forward to #200!! episode 100 was ridiculous
  • 2 0
 RIP to everyone's faces this week. god damn!
  • 2 0
 Concussion Friday...Ouch!
  • 1 0
 Damn. Lots of trips to the dentist in this episode.
  • 1 0
 10 out of 10 for the scorpion move at the 26 sec mark! Ouch!
  • 1 0
 that face plant at 1:05. Straight to concussion protocol.
  • 1 0
 Oopsie Doopsie.....it's Friday Faceplants!
  • 1 1
 working nights has it advantages, first on fails!
  • 1 0
 Faceplant Friday

