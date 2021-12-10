close
Video: Friday Fails #200
Dec 10, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
How many of the past 200 Friday Fails videos have you watched?
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
88625 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
61381 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
57968 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
53618 views
Field Test Review: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - Same Name, Different Bike
52496 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
45694 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
44095 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
39733 views
Score
Time
16
0
Dtwillow
(1 hours ago)
200 weeks times what, 20 fails per week, that is a lot of carnage! Pinkbike should do a bracket style showdown of the worst fails of all time. Kind of like the photo challenge only funnier..
[Reply]
1
0
nsteele
(43 mins ago)
We totally need that! A Fails Shootout
[Reply]
1
0
ncrider5
(38 mins ago)
The Jerry play-date at 1:02 has my vote on this one!
[Reply]
2
0
rcrocha
(20 mins ago)
Let my ibis do the work!
[Reply]
1
0
msalcher
(5 mins ago)
@rcrocha
: That would have to take
#1
right?
[Reply]
7
0
nsmithbmx
(1 hours ago)
The shadow of a falling corpse at :36 is perfect
[Reply]
8
2
tofhami
(1 hours ago)
Fatbike riders are like fat people you are allowed to laugh at because they are fat
[Reply]
1
1
bikeskibikeski
(26 mins ago)
found the master race...
[Reply]
7
0
steveczech
(56 mins ago)
Riding a fatty on a skinny is just asking for it
[Reply]
4
0
BadgerBacker
(44 mins ago)
Welcome to the midwest....
[Reply]
2
1
secondtimeuser
(34 mins ago)
How many of 200? About 5 or 6. Decided I didn't enjoy watching that many people hurt themselves and nor did I need the images of that carnage running around in my head before riding at the weekend.
Saturday Sends on the other hand? Every time.
[Reply]
4
0
twonsarelli
(1 hours ago)
what percentage of filmed riding results in a crash? seems like 100%
[Reply]
3
0
bikeskibikeski
(26 mins ago)
the REAL gopro effect.
[Reply]
4
0
fastballer1414
(52 mins ago)
"What I meant was, "Brake!" not "Break!"
[Reply]
2
0
BadgerBacker
(48 mins ago)
:54
Those drops at slaughter pen have downsides that are WAY to shallow for the speed you bring in. I've said that a thousand times.
[Reply]
2
0
tbubier
(26 mins ago)
Bentonville Skills Park strikes again!!
[Reply]
1
0
jonemyers
(13 mins ago)
My motto after age 45: Every second in the air is equal to an hour stuck on the couch recovering from a crash. The more time I stay earthbound the better the odds that I get to ride tomorrow!
[Reply]
2
0
phil-e-b
(1 hours ago)
@1:40 was a great Sunday Save! could have been a disaster, maybe next time.
[Reply]
3
0
Binderclip
(35 mins ago)
every god damn one of them
[Reply]
2
0
maine04101
(1 hours ago)
how many of the past 200 Friday Fails videos have you been featured in?
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
I can honestly say I watched all of them.
[Reply]
1
0
joshslewis1
(1 hours ago)
This is it. The pinnacle of pinkbike. Outside+ can now officially take over and pinkbike can be done.
[Reply]
1
0
yerfdogtnarg
(53 mins ago)
There was a lot of airtime this week, both the jumping and a lot of time in the air unattached to bikes too.
[Reply]
2
0
Bondseye007
(50 mins ago)
The rare Sunday Save, Friday Fail double feature @1:04.
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(46 mins ago)
2:55 You gotta respect someone who responds to falling off their bike by playing air guitar.
[Reply]
2
0
TwoNGlenn
(8 mins ago)
I'm counting red rock "brake!" guy as a save.
[Reply]
1
0
Troccy
(1 hours ago)
I appreciate the level of care and sympathy shown at 3.23.
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(1 hours ago)
I'm good! Well, not really eh
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
Not nearly as vicious as usual. Probably not a bad thing.
[Reply]
1
0
ismellfish
(39 mins ago)
00:30: Dad snickers under breath before running over to help his son……
[Reply]
1
0
Rokcore
(31 mins ago)
That last one was brutal. Straight into a tree
[Reply]
1
0
JudyYellow
(25 mins ago)
The song @3:10 is incredibly appropriate...
[Reply]
1
0
calarco68
(25 mins ago)
how can you fall off a rainbow bridge.... Its a rainbow
[Reply]
1
0
Carshop
(24 mins ago)
It is highly recommended not use your head as a plough
[Reply]
1
0
fredro
(19 mins ago)
Last crash was literally a face plant!
[Reply]
1
0
munchen2010
(19 mins ago)
I've seen every single one of them, and they just keep getting better!
[Reply]
1
0
timmyelle
(18 mins ago)
can we give it up for Will?
www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1w0WQTZuJk
[Reply]
1
0
carym
(17 mins ago)
200 Friday Fails and the only thing that hasn’t failed is gravity.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 mins ago)
mom's going to be pissed
[Reply]
