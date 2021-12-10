close
Video: Friday Fails #200

Dec 10, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


How many of the past 200 Friday Fails videos have you watched?





39 Comments

  • 16 0
 200 weeks times what, 20 fails per week, that is a lot of carnage! Pinkbike should do a bracket style showdown of the worst fails of all time. Kind of like the photo challenge only funnier..
  • 1 0
 We totally need that! A Fails Shootout
  • 1 0
 The Jerry play-date at 1:02 has my vote on this one!
  • 2 0
 Let my ibis do the work!
  • 1 0
 @rcrocha: That would have to take #1 right?
  • 7 0
 The shadow of a falling corpse at :36 is perfect
  • 8 2
 Fatbike riders are like fat people you are allowed to laugh at because they are fat
  • 1 1
 found the master race...
  • 7 0
 Riding a fatty on a skinny is just asking for it
  • 4 0
 Welcome to the midwest....
  • 2 1
 How many of 200? About 5 or 6. Decided I didn't enjoy watching that many people hurt themselves and nor did I need the images of that carnage running around in my head before riding at the weekend.

Saturday Sends on the other hand? Every time.
  • 4 0
 what percentage of filmed riding results in a crash? seems like 100%
  • 3 0
 the REAL gopro effect.
  • 4 0
 "What I meant was, "Brake!" not "Break!"
  • 2 0
 :54

Those drops at slaughter pen have downsides that are WAY to shallow for the speed you bring in. I've said that a thousand times.
  • 2 0
 Bentonville Skills Park strikes again!!
  • 1 0
 My motto after age 45: Every second in the air is equal to an hour stuck on the couch recovering from a crash. The more time I stay earthbound the better the odds that I get to ride tomorrow!
  • 2 0
 @1:40 was a great Sunday Save! could have been a disaster, maybe next time.
  • 3 0
 every god damn one of them
  • 2 0
 how many of the past 200 Friday Fails videos have you been featured in?
  • 2 0
 I can honestly say I watched all of them.
  • 1 0
 This is it. The pinnacle of pinkbike. Outside+ can now officially take over and pinkbike can be done.
  • 1 0
 There was a lot of airtime this week, both the jumping and a lot of time in the air unattached to bikes too.
  • 2 0
 The rare Sunday Save, Friday Fail double feature @1:04.
  • 1 0
 2:55 You gotta respect someone who responds to falling off their bike by playing air guitar.
  • 2 0
 I'm counting red rock "brake!" guy as a save.
  • 1 0
 I appreciate the level of care and sympathy shown at 3.23.
  • 1 0
 I'm good! Well, not really eh
  • 1 0
 Not nearly as vicious as usual. Probably not a bad thing.
  • 1 0
 00:30: Dad snickers under breath before running over to help his son……
  • 1 0
 That last one was brutal. Straight into a tree
  • 1 0
 The song @3:10 is incredibly appropriate...
  • 1 0
 how can you fall off a rainbow bridge.... Its a rainbow
  • 1 0
 It is highly recommended not use your head as a plough
  • 1 0
 Last crash was literally a face plant!
  • 1 0
 I've seen every single one of them, and they just keep getting better!
  • 1 0
 can we give it up for Will?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=f1w0WQTZuJk
  • 1 0
 200 Friday Fails and the only thing that hasn’t failed is gravity.
  • 1 0
 mom's going to be pissed

Post a Comment



