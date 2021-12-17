close
Video: Friday Fails #201

Dec 17, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Another batch of fails to celebrate your Friday.


Saturday Sends is presented by MTB Hopper.

Test your limits and create the best jumps with MTB Hopper ramps. Now up to 30% off at mtbhopper.com.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


22 Comments

  • 6 0
 After Ben's "How to jump" video yesterday, I feel like I can really break down these clips Smile
  • 4 0
 I have been doing a lot of research and I think the main problem here is speed.According to the pros if you get enough speed then you will go through the tree rather than getting hung up on it.
  • 2 0
 rider shaped hole through the tree?... seems logical, lol. reminds me of an old MythBusters episode where they got a ping-pong ball to super sonic speeds and blasted a perfect hole through the paddle
  • 4 0
 Guy at 1:47 might does not look like he was going to pop right back up. That one hurt a lot, maybe out cold.
  • 1 0
 Not related to FF but has anyone else experienced a change in the PB mobile version in the last day or so seems to open in one format and then quickly change to another w/no comment section at the end? Its only on certain articles. FF seems the same but other review/articles not so much
  • 4 0
 Looks like a bad BMX background.
  • 4 0
 We got gypped with the film cutting short at :22.
  • 3 0
 PRO TIP at 1.16 - avoid over-rotation by crashing straight into the jump.
  • 1 0
 That hurt to watch. I had a similar crash on my bmx when I was ~9 years old. Painful and embarrassing.
  • 1 0
 Wonder how many broken collar bones, ankles, wrists etc happen every week - based on the last couple of months videos, people have been crashing hard!
  • 3 0
 Solid opener.
  • 1 0
 race day at inneleithen ,any idea on rider ?
  • 2 0
 Saturday sends is presented by MTB Hopper?
  • 2 0
 2:10 - Should I stay or should I go?
  • 1 0
 0:41 - f*cking brutal. Nothing has ever made me hit the ground faster than having my front tire go off the top of a berm.
  • 2 0
 3:30. It has been many years since I made a sound like that
  • 2 0
 Riding the pipe!
  • 1 0
 Broke leg at 3:35 anyone?
  • 1 0
 nah.... though the tree collision a few seconds earlier in the other clip was nasty
  • 1 0
 “…absolute gnar…” AAARRR
  • 1 0
 Gnar going uphill and dowUuugh.
  • 1 0
 2:31, guy absolutely f*cking sucks it hard hahaha

