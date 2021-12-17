close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #201
Dec 17, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Another batch of fails to celebrate your Friday.
Saturday Sends is presented by
MTB Hopper
.
Test your limits and create the best jumps with MTB Hopper ramps. Now up to 30% off at
mtbhopper.com
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
91227 views
5 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Levy
64628 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Henry Quinney
57554 views
8 Products I Loved In 2021: Seb Stott
50781 views
Field Test: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - The Golden Retriever of Bicycles
48693 views
Video: Rider Flees Scene On Electric Motorcycle After Allegedly Hitting & Injuring Mountain Biker
48692 views
Field Test: 2022 Propain Hugene - The Definition of Balanced
48429 views
Industry Digest: Ellsworth's New Owners, Shimano Shuts Down Fake Website & 2022 Predictions
47687 views
22 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
SATN-XC
(52 mins ago)
After Ben's "How to jump" video yesterday, I feel like I can really break down these clips
[Reply]
4
0
oscartheballer
(42 mins ago)
I have been doing a lot of research and I think the main problem here is speed.According to the pros if you get enough speed then you will go through the tree rather than getting hung up on it.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(26 mins ago)
rider shaped hole through the tree?... seems logical, lol. reminds me of an old MythBusters episode where they got a ping-pong ball to super sonic speeds and blasted a perfect hole through the paddle
[Reply]
4
0
powderhoundbrr
(1 hours ago)
Guy at 1:47 might does not look like he was going to pop right back up. That one hurt a lot, maybe out cold.
[Reply]
1
0
Crankhed
(8 mins ago)
Not related to FF but has anyone else experienced a change in the PB mobile version in the last day or so seems to open in one format and then quickly change to another w/no comment section at the end? Its only on certain articles. FF seems the same but other review/articles not so much
[Reply]
4
0
Graywing34
(1 hours ago)
Looks like a bad BMX background.
[Reply]
4
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
We got gypped with the film cutting short at :22.
[Reply]
3
0
Plastercaster
(1 hours ago)
PRO TIP at 1.16 - avoid over-rotation by crashing straight into the jump.
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(34 mins ago)
That hurt to watch. I had a similar crash on my bmx when I was ~9 years old. Painful and embarrassing.
[Reply]
1
0
meict
(6 mins ago)
Wonder how many broken collar bones, ankles, wrists etc happen every week - based on the last couple of months videos, people have been crashing hard!
[Reply]
3
0
B-Roadie
(1 hours ago)
Solid opener.
[Reply]
1
0
deertrackdoctor
(34 mins ago)
race day at inneleithen ,any idea on rider ?
[Reply]
2
0
remyL06
(57 mins ago)
Saturday sends is presented by MTB Hopper?
[Reply]
2
0
KoenR
(54 mins ago)
2:10 - Should I stay or should I go?
[Reply]
1
0
4thflowkage
(45 mins ago)
0:41 - f*cking brutal. Nothing has ever made me hit the ground faster than having my front tire go off the top of a berm.
[Reply]
2
0
coastriderhmb
(29 mins ago)
3:30. It has been many years since I made a sound like that
[Reply]
2
0
Bondseye007
(57 mins ago)
Riding the pipe!
[Reply]
1
0
paganicon
(50 mins ago)
Broke leg at 3:35 anyone?
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(45 mins ago)
nah.... though the tree collision a few seconds earlier in the other clip was nasty
[Reply]
1
0
whiteboarder
(42 mins ago)
“…absolute gnar…” AAARRR
[Reply]
1
0
zedpm
(30 mins ago)
Gnar going uphill and dowUuugh.
[Reply]
1
0
BoneDog
(17 mins ago)
2:31, guy absolutely f*cking sucks it hard hahaha
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007986
Mobile Version of Website
22 Comments
Post a Comment