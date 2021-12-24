close
Video: Friday Fails #202
Dec 24, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Happy Friday, everyone.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals


53 Comments
Score
Time
76
0
metalvelo
(6 hours ago)
Anybody else getting an “age restricted and only available on YouTube” message and no video?
[Reply]
5
0
Explodo
(6 hours ago)
yes
[Reply]
4
0
Welsh-farmer
(6 hours ago)
@Explodo
: yep.
[Reply]
5
0
BikesNRussets
(6 hours ago)
Yeah, they age restrict reality. I was trying to watch a video on the Austin Dillon crash but I had to sign in because it was age restricted, even if no one died.
[Reply]
7
0
toast2266
(6 hours ago)
And if you click through to YouTube, it's last week's video.
[Reply]
32
0
stiingya
(6 hours ago)
It's truly a Friday Fail...
[Reply]
3
0
NoFees
(5 hours ago)
Happened last week as well ... maybe the evil alphabet trying to monetize by driving us there
[Reply]
9
1
Bkmdanno22
(5 hours ago)
Where da tiddies?
[Reply]
3
0
BikesNRussets
(5 hours ago)
@Bkmdanno22
: Yeah, where are they?
[Reply]
1
0
FalloutRider
(3 hours ago)
@Bkmdanno22
:
[Reply]
1
0
KK11
(1 hours ago)
It’s Outside of my age limit
[Reply]
18
0
metalvelo
(6 hours ago)
Then, when I clink on the link to watch the video it brings me to last weeks video. Friday Fails is failing so far today. Haha.
[Reply]
11
1
reo-driver
(6 hours ago)
I heard you like fails, so we put a fail in the fails
[Reply]
7
0
p1ne
(5 hours ago)
@reo-driver
: Pinkbike staff getting into the spiked eggnog a little early today
[Reply]
1
0
fly4130
(4 hours ago)
m-e-t-a
[Reply]
4
1
z-man
(5 hours ago)
I finally made it onto Friday fails! That's me at the 40 second mark. Too bad they silenced me yelling "Oh shit!" in mid air and my buddy going "JEESUS!" while I hit a massive lake-sized puddle. This was years ago on a shop demo bike, fractured my wrist.
[Reply]
4
0
enjoyriding
(6 hours ago)
Friday Fails Christmas Edition means fail to watch. We have been fooled. They must have been mixed up April 1st with December 24th
[Reply]
4
0
plyawn
(6 hours ago)
@ 0:25 - SpaceX, Blue Origin, and this guy's bike. The future of private space travel is exciting!
[Reply]
4
0
Anniethedog2001
(6 hours ago)
Should be age restricted so my wife doesn't keep complaining about how dangerous MTB is.
[Reply]
5
0
Scottsdale29er
(5 hours ago)
“That's what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age.” - Wooderson
[Reply]
3
0
mjbabcock
(5 hours ago)
I’m guessing they want birthdays to build out profiles for their marketing team. Hope they don’t start plastering my articles with catheter ads.
[Reply]
4
0
PACNW-MTB
(6 hours ago)
2:25 - Dude was FLYING!!!
[Reply]
2
0
ismellfish
(4 hours ago)
@PACNW-MTB
: I have never seen that crazy of a fail yet. Kid was doing a horizontal 360 with his body. Hope he’s not dead.
[Reply]
2
0
wyorider
(5 hours ago)
Good content this week-lots of big, fast hits.
But WTF with the restrictions?! Unless there's visible injury (protruding bones etc.) let the groms watch unsupervised!!
[Reply]
2
0
seraph
(5 hours ago)
I wouldn't blame Outside or Pinkbike for the "age restricted" thing. It's probably some new policy from YouTube having to do with a video showing people getting injured.
[Reply]
3
0
mtb-scotland
(5 hours ago)
last weeks video lol
correct link
www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqsOjENwBtc
[Reply]
3
0
SimonVD
(3 hours ago)
Legend mate,not all heroes wear capes . Merry Christmas.
[Reply]
3
1
Grunk
(5 hours ago)
These videos...are the reason I'm gap/big jump/double apprehensive. Give me steep tech gnar all day long...put me on a jump trail and Friday Fails starts playing in my head.
[Reply]
3
0
mjbabcock
(6 hours ago)
Is this some outside policy crap?
[Reply]
2
0
machaut
(6 hours ago)
What age do you have to be?
[Reply]
4
0
BikesNRussets
(6 hours ago)
18, go into account settings and change your age.
[Reply]
1
0
iamamodel
(29 mins ago)
@BikesNRussets
: Mine is 50 and it won't work. I just used the link posted by
@mtb-scotland
[Reply]
2
0
j-e5000
(5 hours ago)
Age restriction??? WTF???
[Reply]
1
0
Flexpipes
(3 hours ago)
This may be the craziest mtb commercial ever seen. Is like watching someone giving birth to a roadie!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(3 hours ago)
We need to ban 18 from the internet. These restrictions on adults are unconscionable.
[Reply]
1
0
JohanG
(3 hours ago)
I wrote the symbol for under. Under 18
[Reply]
1
0
Klimbnbike
(3 hours ago)
2:03 is definitely not OK. He was about to start in on a serious case of breath-knocked-outa-you moaning.
[Reply]
1
0
theflatlanders
(1 hours ago)
We have Friday fails, Saturday sends and Sunday saves? Can we have Case of the Mondays ?
[Reply]
1
0
mdent
(6 hours ago)
Yes Fail for Friday across the board
[Reply]
2
0
o1inc
(6 hours ago)
Agree. Add it to the grievance list!!
[Reply]
2
1
punkszar
(6 hours ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqsOjENwBtc
[Reply]
8
0
grizzle73
(6 hours ago)
this one also works:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
[Reply]
2
1
hskr101
(5 hours ago)
@grizzle73
:
You deserve a lifetime ban for that link!!
[Reply]
2
0
habsfan2
(6 hours ago)
DOH!!!!
[Reply]
3
2
solf
(5 hours ago)
Yep and I'm out. Merry Xmas outside. You fucked it.
[Reply]
1
0
NoFees
(5 hours ago)
1:40 Not the right time for a no-hander. Nice rag doll style though.
[Reply]
1
0
canuck7870
(5 hours ago)
"Chiropractor to room 4. Chiropractor to room 4 stat."
[Reply]
1
0
warrenmtb
(5 hours ago)
Thanks pinkbike for outside linking the Friday Fails to YouTube.
[Reply]
1
0
GRAV-Intense-Racing-Canada
(4 hours ago)
...2:04... prolly NOT ok.
....and the dude at 3:24 was one lucky SOB.
[Reply]
1
0
neimbc
(4 hours ago)
Outside now doing censorship to clean up Pinkbike. (Expletive!)
[Reply]
1
0
Wetworks73
(3 hours ago)
These are from last week! I want my money back!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Saidrick
(49 mins ago)
Fridays fails is restricted, another thing ruined by 2021…
[Reply]
1
0
jgottya1
(3 hours ago)
Bike porn
[Reply]
