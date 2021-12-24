close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Friday Fails #202

Dec 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Happy Friday, everyone.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
69985 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
55286 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
41927 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
41183 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39896 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38539 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
37473 views
Video: $450 vs. $2200 Wheels & Tires - Budget vs. Baller Episode 2
34764 views

53 Comments

  • 76 0
 Anybody else getting an “age restricted and only available on YouTube” message and no video?
  • 5 0
 yes
  • 4 0
 @Explodo: yep.
  • 5 0
 Yeah, they age restrict reality. I was trying to watch a video on the Austin Dillon crash but I had to sign in because it was age restricted, even if no one died.
  • 7 0
 And if you click through to YouTube, it's last week's video.
  • 32 0
 It's truly a Friday Fail... Smile
  • 3 0
 Happened last week as well ... maybe the evil alphabet trying to monetize by driving us there
  • 9 1
 Where da tiddies?
  • 3 0
 @Bkmdanno22: Yeah, where are they?
  • 1 0
 @Bkmdanno22:
  • 1 0
 It’s Outside of my age limit
  • 18 0
 Then, when I clink on the link to watch the video it brings me to last weeks video. Friday Fails is failing so far today. Haha.
  • 11 1
 I heard you like fails, so we put a fail in the fails Smile
  • 7 0
 @reo-driver: Pinkbike staff getting into the spiked eggnog a little early today Big Grin
  • 1 0
 m-e-t-a
  • 4 1
 I finally made it onto Friday fails! That's me at the 40 second mark. Too bad they silenced me yelling "Oh shit!" in mid air and my buddy going "JEESUS!" while I hit a massive lake-sized puddle. This was years ago on a shop demo bike, fractured my wrist.
  • 4 0
 Friday Fails Christmas Edition means fail to watch. We have been fooled. They must have been mixed up April 1st with December 24th
  • 4 0
 @ 0:25 - SpaceX, Blue Origin, and this guy's bike. The future of private space travel is exciting!
  • 4 0
 Should be age restricted so my wife doesn't keep complaining about how dangerous MTB is.
  • 5 0
 “That's what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age.” - Wooderson
  • 3 0
 I’m guessing they want birthdays to build out profiles for their marketing team. Hope they don’t start plastering my articles with catheter ads.
  • 4 0
 2:25 - Dude was FLYING!!!
  • 2 0
 @PACNW-MTB: I have never seen that crazy of a fail yet. Kid was doing a horizontal 360 with his body. Hope he’s not dead.
  • 2 0
 Good content this week-lots of big, fast hits.

But WTF with the restrictions?! Unless there's visible injury (protruding bones etc.) let the groms watch unsupervised!!
  • 2 0
 I wouldn't blame Outside or Pinkbike for the "age restricted" thing. It's probably some new policy from YouTube having to do with a video showing people getting injured.
  • 3 0
 last weeks video lol

correct link www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqsOjENwBtc
  • 3 0
 Legend mate,not all heroes wear capes . Merry Christmas.
  • 3 1
 These videos...are the reason I'm gap/big jump/double apprehensive. Give me steep tech gnar all day long...put me on a jump trail and Friday Fails starts playing in my head.
  • 3 0
 Is this some outside policy crap?
  • 2 0
 What age do you have to be?
  • 4 0
 18, go into account settings and change your age.
  • 1 0
 @BikesNRussets: Mine is 50 and it won't work. I just used the link posted by @mtb-scotland
  • 2 0
 Age restriction??? WTF???
  • 1 0
 This may be the craziest mtb commercial ever seen. Is like watching someone giving birth to a roadie!!!!
  • 1 0
 We need to ban 18 from the internet. These restrictions on adults are unconscionable.
  • 1 0
 I wrote the symbol for under. Under 18
  • 1 0
 2:03 is definitely not OK. He was about to start in on a serious case of breath-knocked-outa-you moaning.
  • 1 0
 We have Friday fails, Saturday sends and Sunday saves? Can we have Case of the Mondays ?
  • 1 0
 Yes Fail for Friday across the board
  • 2 0
 Agree. Add it to the grievance list!!
  • 2 1
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqsOjENwBtc
  • 8 0
 this one also works:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
  • 2 1
 @grizzle73:
You deserve a lifetime ban for that link!!
  • 2 0
 DOH!!!!
  • 3 2
 Yep and I'm out. Merry Xmas outside. You fucked it.
  • 1 0
 1:40 Not the right time for a no-hander. Nice rag doll style though.
  • 1 0
 "Chiropractor to room 4. Chiropractor to room 4 stat."
  • 1 0
 Thanks pinkbike for outside linking the Friday Fails to YouTube.
  • 1 0
 ...2:04... prolly NOT ok.
....and the dude at 3:24 was one lucky SOB.
  • 1 0
 Outside now doing censorship to clean up Pinkbike. (Expletive!)
  • 1 0
 These are from last week! I want my money back!!!!
  • 1 0
 Fridays fails is restricted, another thing ruined by 2021…
  • 1 0
 Bike porn

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011306
Mobile Version of Website