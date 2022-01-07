close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #203
Jan 7, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's the first Friday of the new year, make it a good one!
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI Grips
.
Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
69169 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
52305 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
41226 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
40872 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
40597 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
38710 views
Bike Index Uncovers International Bike Theft & Sale Operation
38252 views
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
34929 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
bigtim
(30 mins ago)
This episode is brought to you by the nation of 'Faceplant' and the second video demonstrating why he is the King of Faceplant.
[Reply]
2
0
Carlostheshredder
(21 mins ago)
Some nostrils were harmed in the making of this video!
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(27 mins ago)
1.07 Looking at the tyre marks on that wall ride it looks like multiple people got it wrong. Or was it the same dude repeatedly failing?
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(22 mins ago)
1.50 Actually this looks like the same wall ride, so it's doing great work for Friday Fails.
[Reply]
3
0
rjm94566
(23 mins ago)
Note to self: Avoid Teflon coated wall rides.
[Reply]
2
0
ODubhslaine
(35 mins ago)
I really shouldn’t laugh but…
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(5 mins ago)
A couple of bubbas this week demonstrating how mass, momentum, and gravity can be a bit too tricky at times...
[Reply]
1
0
foxinsocks
(4 mins ago)
Oooh that line at 0:33, and that crash at the end! Techy stuff and a brutal slam.
[Reply]
2
0
Weare138
(27 mins ago)
My vertebrae hurt.
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(25 mins ago)
One of the few weeks where no sequence stands out.
[Reply]
1
0
the-one1
(16 mins ago)
Why is there a road gap across a MUT @3:00?
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(15 mins ago)
omg that first nose case was BRUTAL
[Reply]
1
0
yoimaninja
(7 mins ago)
yo this week's was PAINFUL. Some of those hurt me to watch
[Reply]
1
0
MOBrules
(3 mins ago)
So many riders coming up short, just like Ghislane’s defense.
[Reply]
1
0
michaelbozof
(8 mins ago)
durp
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007633
Mobile Version of Website
15 Comments
Post a Comment