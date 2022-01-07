close
Video: Friday Fails #203

Jan 7, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's the first Friday of the new year, make it a good one!


Friday Fails is presented by ODI Grips.

Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.





15 Comments

  • 4 0
 This episode is brought to you by the nation of 'Faceplant' and the second video demonstrating why he is the King of Faceplant.
  • 2 0
 Some nostrils were harmed in the making of this video!
  • 2 0
 1.07 Looking at the tyre marks on that wall ride it looks like multiple people got it wrong. Or was it the same dude repeatedly failing?
  • 2 0
 1.50 Actually this looks like the same wall ride, so it's doing great work for Friday Fails.
  • 3 0
 Note to self: Avoid Teflon coated wall rides.
  • 2 0
 I really shouldn’t laugh but…
  • 1 0
 A couple of bubbas this week demonstrating how mass, momentum, and gravity can be a bit too tricky at times...
  • 1 0
 Oooh that line at 0:33, and that crash at the end! Techy stuff and a brutal slam.
  • 2 0
 My vertebrae hurt.
  • 1 0
 One of the few weeks where no sequence stands out.
  • 1 0
 Why is there a road gap across a MUT @3:00?
  • 1 0
 omg that first nose case was BRUTAL
  • 1 0
 yo this week's was PAINFUL. Some of those hurt me to watch
  • 1 0
 So many riders coming up short, just like Ghislane’s defense.
  • 1 0
 durp

