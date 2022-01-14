close
Video: Friday Fails #204
Jan 14, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Nothing like kicking your weekend off with some massive cases, major OTBs, and breaking bikes... Happy Friday!
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI Grips
.
Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
25
0
MuddyBrit
(1 hours ago)
"That's one way to end it" - definitely should've been the final clip this week.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(45 mins ago)
loved the shot looking back up at the trail...complete devastation in his wake
[Reply]
9
0
Parabellum
(1 hours ago)
Paul Bunyan at 3:45 legit takes out that tree - and it's not small. Mad respect
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(39 mins ago)
for a man that just used his body as an ax on multiple trees...he seemed to be in a good mood
[Reply]
10
4
sngltrkmnd
(1 hours ago)
Glad to see FF because most of the content in the last few weeks has been disappointing. I haven’t clicked through on much at all in the last few months. Team updates about people I’ve never heard about? Pass. Reposting press releases isn’t what has made me a faithful PB reader all these years. And where have all the podcasts gone?
Incognito Robin, you burning out the PB staff already?
[Reply]
14
4
notoutsideceo
(1 hours ago)
"There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered."
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
[Reply]
2
0
nsmithbmx
(43 mins ago)
dude it's the middle of january. Not much going on.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(41 mins ago)
eh...its the weeks immediately following the holidays. Unless they were shooting/editing over the holidays, I wouldn't expect much during this time. This is basically the time for year end highlight reels (copying/pasting stuff that's already been posted through the year).
[Reply]
2
1
Rageingdh
(33 mins ago)
@notoutsideceo
: you are invaluable to this whole operation. Don’t ever quit.
[Reply]
2
1
notoutsideceo
(32 mins ago)
@Rageingdh
: Appreciate the kind words - I'll reserve a Be Safe Be Well jersey for you my friend!
Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
[Reply]
1
0
Rageingdh
(18 mins ago)
@notoutsideceo
: that would be an amazing piece of kit. I normally wear an XL but I think a snug fitting L would look much better when I’m riding my gravel bike on the paved pathways around my house.
[Reply]
4
0
lkubica
(51 mins ago)
OMG that drop to faceplant and 1:02. HOW CAN YOU BE THAT DUMB??? This was a serious drop, I get rookies trying to drop from 0.5m and fail, but this?
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(38 mins ago)
thought he may have caught the rear wheel....nope.
[Reply]
5
0
SickEdit
(1 hours ago)
1:11 was recycled, i've seen that before
[Reply]
4
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
a fail so nice, they showed it twice
[Reply]
2
0
tbmaddux
(39 mins ago)
1:32 was a repeat as well.
[Reply]
4
1
ncrider5
(1 hours ago)
It appears that over 90% of fails occur when the rider leaves the ground. "I was just riding along" is actually "I thought I was a bird and quickly realized I wasn't"
[Reply]
2
0
ozarksagd
(32 mins ago)
I think a lot of filming happens when riders leave the ground as well.
[Reply]
4
0
Arepiscopo
(1 hours ago)
Holy crap that wreck at 1:39 was nasty.
[Reply]
2
0
AC-Fabz
(1 hours ago)
Those jumps arent called Zzzz's for nothin, haha
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
(1 hours ago)
Yeah, that was maximum huck-a-buck!
[Reply]
5
0
alexisalwaysonfire
(1 hours ago)
2.46 "HEADS UP"
[Reply]
1
0
rockhopper70
(24 mins ago)
Seems a decent proportion of fails this week we’re those with a bit of leg showing twixt knee pad and short. Amateurs, the lot of them. As the famous saying goes, “An enduro bike doth not make thou a endurobro”
[Reply]
3
1
Tormy
(1 hours ago)
Talk about messing up by not putting that one clip as the last one. Would have been a much better way to end it...
[Reply]
1
0
judge-shredd
(33 mins ago)
That is one way to end it
[Reply]
2
0
spaztronaut
(49 mins ago)
no worse feeling in the world than the slow dive over the bars. Inevitability Mr. Anderson.....
[Reply]
1
0
ryewhisky
(1 hours ago)
Who would have thought following too closely down a line/over a jump was a bad idea? Colour me shocked…
[Reply]
2
1
pugafi
(1 hours ago)
Thats one way to end eeettt
[Reply]
1
0
SanD-blkrider
(1 hours ago)
That's a Friday fail, imo, "one way to end it' should have been the last clip!
[Reply]
1
0
Ensminger
(1 hours ago)
Hopefully he didn’t listen, again, and went heads down.
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
(1 hours ago)
Change the name of that track to Dirt Lunch Merchant maybe?
[Reply]
1
0
overgearedss
(52 mins ago)
Plums seem to have taken quite the beating this week...
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(43 mins ago)
Knolly dude straight took a tree out.
[Reply]
1
0
BikesNRussets
(33 mins ago)
2:40, that’s the worst trails design I’ve seen in a while.
[Reply]
1
0
judge-shredd
(32 mins ago)
Is it just me or have a lot of these been shown before?
[Reply]
1
0
ShawMac
(23 mins ago)
2:30 looks like one serious drop to flat
[Reply]
1
0
crockpot2001
(10 mins ago)
2:45 looks like a trail design issue waiting to happen.....and it did.
[Reply]
1
1
DarkDiggler
(38 mins ago)
You down with OTB (Yeah you know me), who's down with OTB (All the homies)
[Reply]
