close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Friday Fails #204

Jan 14, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Nothing like kicking your weekend off with some massive cases, major OTBs, and breaking bikes... Happy Friday!


Friday Fails is presented by ODI Grips.

Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
83665 views
Mechanics Petition for Durability Standards & Repairable Budget Bikes
46448 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - January 2022
44670 views
Stan’s Announces Wheels With New M-Pulse Hubs
35744 views
Cam Zink Signs with Devinci
33319 views
Loana Lecomte Signs with New Canyon Cllctv XC Team
33159 views
Video: Laurie Greenland Tests Out His New DH Bike with Bernard Kerr
32789 views
Video: $1100 vs. $6500 In Upgrades On A Used Mountain Bike - Budget vs. Baller Episode 5
31786 views

38 Comments

  • 25 0
 "That's one way to end it" - definitely should've been the final clip this week.
  • 2 0
 loved the shot looking back up at the trail...complete devastation in his wake
  • 9 0
 Paul Bunyan at 3:45 legit takes out that tree - and it's not small. Mad respect
  • 2 0
 for a man that just used his body as an ax on multiple trees...he seemed to be in a good mood
  • 10 4
 Glad to see FF because most of the content in the last few weeks has been disappointing. I haven’t clicked through on much at all in the last few months. Team updates about people I’ve never heard about? Pass. Reposting press releases isn’t what has made me a faithful PB reader all these years. And where have all the podcasts gone?
Incognito Robin, you burning out the PB staff already?
  • 14 4
 "There is nothing like returning to a place that remains unchanged to find the ways in which you yourself have altered."

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 dude it's the middle of january. Not much going on.
  • 2 0
 eh...its the weeks immediately following the holidays. Unless they were shooting/editing over the holidays, I wouldn't expect much during this time. This is basically the time for year end highlight reels (copying/pasting stuff that's already been posted through the year).
  • 2 1
 @notoutsideceo: you are invaluable to this whole operation. Don’t ever quit.
  • 2 1
 @Rageingdh: Appreciate the kind words - I'll reserve a Be Safe Be Well jersey for you my friend!

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 1 0
 @notoutsideceo: that would be an amazing piece of kit. I normally wear an XL but I think a snug fitting L would look much better when I’m riding my gravel bike on the paved pathways around my house.
  • 4 0
 OMG that drop to faceplant and 1:02. HOW CAN YOU BE THAT DUMB??? This was a serious drop, I get rookies trying to drop from 0.5m and fail, but this?
  • 1 0
 thought he may have caught the rear wheel....nope.
  • 5 0
 1:11 was recycled, i've seen that before
  • 4 0
 a fail so nice, they showed it twice
  • 2 0
 1:32 was a repeat as well.
  • 4 1
 It appears that over 90% of fails occur when the rider leaves the ground. "I was just riding along" is actually "I thought I was a bird and quickly realized I wasn't"
  • 2 0
 I think a lot of filming happens when riders leave the ground as well.
  • 4 0
 Holy crap that wreck at 1:39 was nasty.
  • 2 0
 Those jumps arent called Zzzz's for nothin, haha
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that was maximum huck-a-buck!
  • 5 0
 2.46 "HEADS UP"
  • 1 0
 Seems a decent proportion of fails this week we’re those with a bit of leg showing twixt knee pad and short. Amateurs, the lot of them. As the famous saying goes, “An enduro bike doth not make thou a endurobro”
  • 3 1
 Talk about messing up by not putting that one clip as the last one. Would have been a much better way to end it...
  • 1 0
 That is one way to end it Razz
  • 2 0
 no worse feeling in the world than the slow dive over the bars. Inevitability Mr. Anderson.....
  • 1 0
 Who would have thought following too closely down a line/over a jump was a bad idea? Colour me shocked…
  • 2 1
 Thats one way to end eeettt
  • 1 0
 That's a Friday fail, imo, "one way to end it' should have been the last clip!
  • 1 0
 Hopefully he didn’t listen, again, and went heads down.
  • 1 0
 Change the name of that track to Dirt Lunch Merchant maybe?
  • 1 0
 Plums seem to have taken quite the beating this week...
  • 1 0
 Knolly dude straight took a tree out.
  • 1 0
 2:40, that’s the worst trails design I’ve seen in a while.
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or have a lot of these been shown before?
  • 1 0
 2:30 looks like one serious drop to flat
  • 1 0
 2:45 looks like a trail design issue waiting to happen.....and it did.
  • 1 1
 You down with OTB (Yeah you know me), who's down with OTB (All the homies)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008560
Mobile Version of Website