Video: Friday Fails #205

Jan 21, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Sometimes you overshoot the landing and sometimes you don't make it to the landing at all... We've got it all in this week's Friday Fails, enjoy!


Friday Fails is presented by ODI Grips.

Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.





24 Comments

  • 15 0
 I couldn't even see the last fail because the stupid logo was covering it up. FAIL.
  • 8 0
 ...if a rider crashes in the woods and the PB label prevents anyone from seeing it, does the crash still happen?
  • 1 2
 @SATN-XC: Uhhh yes Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh why woodnt it Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
  • 5 0
 Guy with the pornhub ramp sends it too early and humps the ramp. Done before his pants hit the floor
  • 1 0
 Went down hard
  • 1 0
 @MuddyBrit: like a sweet muffin
  • 1 0
 every week, same thing again and again, and especially in this compilation.

lots of shitty friends in a lot of these clips standing around letting their friend with obviously no plan, full send into a wallride or take off that they have no business attempting.

if you know your friend cant even reliably do small versions of these features, which it is incredibly apparent on a lot of these people with literally 0 form, absolute complete passengers on their bike, don't be an a*shole and maybe talk them out of ending their season early on a jump they had a 5% chance of landing in the first place.
  • 4 0
 I used to believe in Santa...
  • 4 0
 lol! ...love that the sounds of additional carnage continue even after the bike leaves the frame.
  • 2 0
 Couple of good wall ride fails. Nice.
  • 4 0
 there was no wall riding in any of those wall ride falls
  • 1 0
 Is it wall ride fail if there are zero tire marks on the wood?
  • 2 0
 daily dose of satifaction right here
  • 1 0
 I thought global supply chain issues killed my Xmas present dream - turns out Santa was in the ICU. Selfish B*stard.
  • 1 0
 0:56 almost made me spit out my beer
  • 1 0
 Santa is why we can't have nice things.
  • 1 0
 I want a ramp that says PornHub on it.
  • 1 0
 Somewhere Ben Cathro is crying/
  • 1 0
 Ooof, that horsthief bench tumble.
  • 1 0
 Ok I won’t be butthed, 0:16 was my local spot. that jump is gnarly.
  • 1 0
 1:52 - Foreshadowing - rider screams before their crash
  • 1 0
 This is why replacement bike parts are so scarce
