Video: Friday Fails #205
Jan 21, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Sometimes you overshoot the landing and sometimes you don't make it to the landing at all... We've got it all in this week's Friday Fails, enjoy!
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI Grips
.
Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
24 Comments
Score
Time
15
0
almeister
(19 mins ago)
I couldn't even see the last fail because the stupid logo was covering it up. FAIL.
[Reply]
8
0
SATN-XC
(17 mins ago)
...if a rider crashes in the woods and the PB label prevents anyone from seeing it, does the crash still happen?
[Reply]
1
2
butthed
(14 mins ago)
@SATN-XC
: Uhhh yes Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh why woodnt it Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
[Reply]
5
0
sdaly
(18 mins ago)
Guy with the pornhub ramp sends it too early and humps the ramp. Done before his pants hit the floor
[Reply]
1
0
MuddyBrit
(11 mins ago)
Went down hard
[Reply]
1
0
sdaly
(10 mins ago)
@MuddyBrit
: like a sweet muffin
[Reply]
1
0
jdkellogg
(3 mins ago)
every week, same thing again and again, and especially in this compilation.
lots of shitty friends in a lot of these clips standing around letting their friend with obviously no plan, full send into a wallride or take off that they have no business attempting.
if you know your friend cant even reliably do small versions of these features, which it is incredibly apparent on a lot of these people with literally 0 form, absolute complete passengers on their bike, don't be an a*shole and maybe talk them out of ending their season early on a jump they had a 5% chance of landing in the first place.
[Reply]
4
0
ReformedRoadie
(26 mins ago)
I used to believe in Santa...
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(21 mins ago)
lol! ...love that the sounds of additional carnage continue even after the bike leaves the frame.
[Reply]
2
0
BenLow2019
(24 mins ago)
Couple of good wall ride fails. Nice.
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(20 mins ago)
there was no wall riding in any of those wall ride falls
[Reply]
1
0
blowmyfuse
(6 mins ago)
Is it wall ride fail if there are zero tire marks on the wood?
[Reply]
2
0
michaelbozof
(23 mins ago)
daily dose of satifaction right here
[Reply]
1
0
andyooo
(0 mins ago)
I thought global supply chain issues killed my Xmas present dream - turns out Santa was in the ICU. Selfish B*stard.
[Reply]
1
0
saladdodger
(24 mins ago)
0:56 almost made me spit out my beer
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(23 mins ago)
Santa is why we can't have nice things.
[Reply]
1
0
gtill9000
(21 mins ago)
I want a ramp that says PornHub on it.
[Reply]
1
0
oscartheballer
(17 mins ago)
Somewhere Ben Cathro is crying/
[Reply]
1
0
emery033
(12 mins ago)
Ooof, that horsthief bench tumble.
[Reply]
1
0
butthed
(11 mins ago)
Ok I won’t be butthed, 0:16 was my local spot. that jump is gnarly.
[Reply]
1
0
mtnsnap
(10 mins ago)
1:52 - Foreshadowing - rider screams before their crash
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(9 mins ago)
This is why replacement bike parts are so scarce
[Reply]
1
5
webmeister19
(30 mins ago)
So it’s private now huh? I see how it is, pinkbike. Outside has really changed you.
[Reply]
1
7
butthed
(29 mins ago)
People crashing is cool Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh way better than pedal reveiws Uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuh
[Reply]
