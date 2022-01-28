close
Video: Friday Fails #206
Jan 27, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Missing the landing, hitting a stump, landing nose heavy and ejecting - there are so many different ways to make it into Friday Fails!
Friday Fails is presented by
ODI Grips
.
Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
20 Comments
Score
Time
20
0
Heidesandnorth
(1 hours ago)
The guy hitting the tree - is he still alive???
[Reply]
5
0
thelovemonkey
(1 hours ago)
solid T(ree)KO
[Reply]
3
0
flattoflat
(56 mins ago)
I watch these for amusement, not to be horrified. Damn.
[Reply]
3
0
veero
(48 mins ago)
His shoes stayed on so let's hope just knocked out...
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(24 mins ago)
have to assume the video/phone was not found and posted in some Blair Witch style fashion (lost footage from a phone found in the woods) ...so he lived...though, damn
[Reply]
4
0
ripinitup
(23 mins ago)
I am genuinely curious about the well being of the 2:05 rider.
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
(1 mins ago)
@ripinitup
: Properly corpsed there for sure
[Reply]
5
0
acrossthec
(1 hours ago)
Hope the guy at 2:01 lived
[Reply]
2
0
neimbc
(34 mins ago)
Scary - Looks like lights out anyway.
[Reply]
2
1
wyorider
(11 mins ago)
Sneaking a BMX wreck in here-FAIL.
PinkBike has a practically unlimited stream of fail submissions to pull from. There’s no reason to pollute the fails this way.
If I want BMX fails, road bike fails or any other category of bike fails, there are other places to get those from.
[Reply]
1
0
Jimmy0
(4 mins ago)
But he was technically mountain biking. Just sayn
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 mins ago)
@Jimmy0
: interesting thought question...does it matter what bike you are on for it to be considered "mountain biking?" Don't think it matters so long as it has two wheels and no motor
[Reply]
3
0
Philt32
(1 hours ago)
1:00 that was in Friday fails #2, i was going back through them waiting for todays to be uploaded ♂️
[Reply]
3
0
johnski
(46 mins ago)
Time to invest in magnetic pedals like the dude at 3:14 must have. Automatically returns your bike to you every time!
[Reply]
2
0
crazy9
(33 mins ago)
Steep as a bastard for sure.
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(38 mins ago)
0:46 - Impressive distance on that slide. Also sure he's glad he's buddy's brake work well.
[Reply]
2
0
nsmithbmx
(1 hours ago)
Atleast there's already a medic on site at 1:37
[Reply]
1
0
pixelguru
(6 mins ago)
2:00-2:05 is one of the hardest hits I've seen here. Hope that guy was able to ride again.
[Reply]
1
0
Thegnarberries
(1 hours ago)
Aye matey, there be ye fails
[Reply]
1
0
swellhunter
(1 hours ago)
Holy Death
[Reply]
