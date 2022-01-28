close
Video: Friday Fails #206

Jan 27, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Missing the landing, hitting a stump, landing nose heavy and ejecting - there are so many different ways to make it into Friday Fails!


Friday Fails is presented by ODI Grips.

Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.





20 Comments

  • 20 0
 The guy hitting the tree - is he still alive???
  • 5 0
 solid T(ree)KO
  • 3 0
 I watch these for amusement, not to be horrified. Damn.
  • 3 0
 His shoes stayed on so let's hope just knocked out...
  • 1 0
 have to assume the video/phone was not found and posted in some Blair Witch style fashion (lost footage from a phone found in the woods) ...so he lived...though, damn
  • 4 0
 I am genuinely curious about the well being of the 2:05 rider.
  • 1 0
 @ripinitup: Properly corpsed there for sureFrown
  • 5 0
 Hope the guy at 2:01 lived
  • 2 0
 Scary - Looks like lights out anyway.
  • 2 1
 Sneaking a BMX wreck in here-FAIL.

PinkBike has a practically unlimited stream of fail submissions to pull from. There’s no reason to pollute the fails this way.

If I want BMX fails, road bike fails or any other category of bike fails, there are other places to get those from.
  • 1 0
 But he was technically mountain biking. Just sayn
  • 1 0
 @Jimmy0: interesting thought question...does it matter what bike you are on for it to be considered "mountain biking?" Don't think it matters so long as it has two wheels and no motor
  • 3 0
 1:00 that was in Friday fails #2, i was going back through them waiting for todays to be uploaded ‍♂️
  • 3 0
 Time to invest in magnetic pedals like the dude at 3:14 must have. Automatically returns your bike to you every time!
  • 2 0
 Steep as a bastard for sure.
  • 2 0
 0:46 - Impressive distance on that slide. Also sure he's glad he's buddy's brake work well.
  • 2 0
 Atleast there's already a medic on site at 1:37
  • 1 0
 2:00-2:05 is one of the hardest hits I've seen here. Hope that guy was able to ride again.
  • 1 0
 Aye matey, there be ye fails
  • 1 0
 Holy Death

