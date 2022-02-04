close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Friday Fails #207

Feb 4, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


There are so many creative ways to make it into Friday Fails, even if none of them are intentional...





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Specialized Status 140 - The Slope-Duro-Cross Weapon
85821 views
Updated: Leatt Sponsors Pivot Factory Racing - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
53024 views
Maxxis Updates EXO+ Tire Construction
44809 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler MX - The Battery Powered Bronson
43770 views
All the Winners of the 2021 Pinkbike Advent Calendar
41673 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Do You Carry to Fix a Flat Tire?
38699 views
9 2022 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
37980 views
The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams
34996 views

9 Comments

  • 3 0
 Genuinely thought the guy at 1:25 was gunna hit the stratosphere
  • 1 0
 Haha - yeah man the buildup to that one was intense.
  • 2 0
 3:23 Leogang stump lobotomy?
  • 1 0
 Looks like Friday Fatalities from the first clip
  • 1 0
 Legend has it that the guy at 3:30 is still riding out that nose manual
  • 1 0
 Friday Fail - more Beta posts on Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Damn! This was a rough week. Some pretty hard slams in there.
  • 1 0
 1:20 - is that what they mean by bike-body separation?
  • 1 0
 1:48 Lowest tuck no ever

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010308
Mobile Version of Website