close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #208
Feb 11, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Another set of amazing ways to fail.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
67106 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
56877 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
45397 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
43911 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Handmade 130mm Jib Bike
42155 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
36661 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
33170 views
Review: Michelin's Wild Enduro Racing Line Tires Are Tough, Tacky, & Heavy
32803 views
36 Comments
Score
Time
37
0
Heidesandnorth
(1 hours ago)
WTF?
You gotta be kidding me: „This video is private“
GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER PNKBIKE!!!!
[Reply]
20
0
dirtforbreakfast
(1 hours ago)
The BIGGEST fail.
[Reply]
11
2
swellhunter
(1 hours ago)
Anytime corporate moves in, quality control goes down the tubes. Nothing new. Wondering how much longer I'll be a PB loyalist.
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(52 mins ago)
@swellhunter
: so true, as my top bos used to say, you can replace any employee with a finite number of interns and this number asymptotically goes to 4. He still has a lots of money, but the company is going down slowly
[Reply]
5
0
sunday06
(47 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kJBleJraOY
[Reply]
3
0
calarco68
(44 mins ago)
@sunday06
: your hired
[Reply]
3
0
TimmyCheese
(30 mins ago)
@dirtforbreakfast
: Almost as big a fail as shooting in portrait mode
[Reply]
15
1
ace9
(1 hours ago)
her u go
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kJBleJraOY
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(1 hours ago)
Thanks
[Reply]
2
0
mdent
(58 mins ago)
The should just put a redirection on this page to youtube, since someone is not capable of doing their job a regular basis!
[Reply]
11
0
2pi
(1 hours ago)
Posting a video seems to be really difficult lately :-(
[Reply]
5
0
mdent
(1 hours ago)
You nailed it! I must lower my expectations!
[Reply]
3
0
TheEradicator
(1 hours ago)
This has totally ruined my lunch hour!!! What will I do with my time? Ooooh, Rapid Riding & Big Crashes from the Thredbo Cannonball DH Practice. I'll take that!
[Reply]
5
1
fredro
(1 hours ago)
PAYWALL (Only Fans) page....
[Reply]
4
0
optimumnotmaximum
(1 hours ago)
mikekazimer@onlyfans.com
[Reply]
5
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
Intern strikes back ...
[Reply]
4
0
Philt32
(57 mins ago)
youtu.be/2kJBleJraOY
[Reply]
3
0
Xupypr
(55 mins ago)
Just below the video says:
Another set of amazing ways to fail.
[Reply]
2
0
machaut
(51 mins ago)
“Video is private” don’t make get my flags and take off my mask and start convoying!
[Reply]
2
0
tacolord
(1 hours ago)
VIDEO UNAVAILABLE THIS VIDEO IS PRIVATE
[Reply]
2
0
DirtbagMatt
(1 hours ago)
What’s up w all the Private Videos today?!!!
[Reply]
2
0
steezystu98
(44 mins ago)
Definitely my favourite Friday Fail yet!
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(25 mins ago)
I felt the impact of 1:07 - oof. And methinks whiplash and / or concussion at 2:53.
[Reply]
1
0
ODubhslaine
(18 mins ago)
Shows you just how far FiveTens have fallen - they don’t even stay on feet these days.
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(12 mins ago)
Sorry, 3:28 is begging for pain. And then the rider comes flown along without bike. Must be Darwin awards time.
[Reply]
1
0
Charlie-N
(1 hours ago)
Does it say that the video is private for anyone else?
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(58 mins ago)
youtu.be/2kJBleJraOY
You're welcome.
[Reply]
1
0
lake-st
(58 mins ago)
If only to look inside outsides fail, this Friday.
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(44 mins ago)
Nice thumbnail for your main page, PB.
[Reply]
1
0
rayme
(32 mins ago)
A lot of fails are due to poorly built features this week
[Reply]
1
0
bsmax
(19 mins ago)
1:23 I crashed so hard my shoe(s) came off
[Reply]
1
0
agrohardtail
(14 mins ago)
Paywall. Only valid explanation
[Reply]
1
0
rider001
(1 hours ago)
amazing ways to fail.
[Reply]
1
0
pera64
(1 hours ago)
Friday fail!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
5
kwm0707
(1 hours ago)
FIRST!!!!!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
4
0
suspended-flesh
(1 hours ago)
First Fail
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009933
Mobile Version of Website
36 Comments
You gotta be kidding me: „This video is private“
GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER PNKBIKE!!!!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kJBleJraOY
Another set of amazing ways to fail.
You're welcome.
Post a Comment