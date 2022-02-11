close
Video: Friday Fails #208

Feb 11, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Another set of amazing ways to fail.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


36 Comments

  • 37 0
 WTF?
You gotta be kidding me: „This video is private“

GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER PNKBIKE!!!!
  • 20 0
 The BIGGEST fail.
  • 11 2
 Anytime corporate moves in, quality control goes down the tubes. Nothing new. Wondering how much longer I'll be a PB loyalist.
  • 1 0
 @swellhunter: so true, as my top bos used to say, you can replace any employee with a finite number of interns and this number asymptotically goes to 4. He still has a lots of money, but the company is going down slowly Wink
  • 5 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kJBleJraOY
  • 3 0
 @sunday06: your hired
  • 3 0
 @dirtforbreakfast: Almost as big a fail as shooting in portrait mode
  • 15 1
 her u go

www.youtube.com/watch?v=2kJBleJraOY
  • 2 0
 Thanks
  • 2 0
 The should just put a redirection on this page to youtube, since someone is not capable of doing their job a regular basis!
  • 11 0
 Posting a video seems to be really difficult lately :-(
  • 5 0
 You nailed it! I must lower my expectations!
  • 3 0
 This has totally ruined my lunch hour!!! What will I do with my time? Ooooh, Rapid Riding & Big Crashes from the Thredbo Cannonball DH Practice. I'll take that!
  • 5 1
 PAYWALL (Only Fans) page....
  • 4 0
 mikekazimer@onlyfans.com
  • 5 0
 Intern strikes back ...
  • 3 0
 Just below the video says:

Another set of amazing ways to fail.

Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin
  • 2 0
 “Video is private” don’t make get my flags and take off my mask and start convoying!
  • 2 0
 VIDEO UNAVAILABLE THIS VIDEO IS PRIVATE
  • 2 0
 What’s up w all the Private Videos today?!!!
  • 2 0
 Definitely my favourite Friday Fail yet!
  • 1 0
 I felt the impact of 1:07 - oof. And methinks whiplash and / or concussion at 2:53.
  • 1 0
 Shows you just how far FiveTens have fallen - they don’t even stay on feet these days.
  • 1 0
 Sorry, 3:28 is begging for pain. And then the rider comes flown along without bike. Must be Darwin awards time.
  • 1 0
 Does it say that the video is private for anyone else?
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/2kJBleJraOY
You're welcome.
  • 1 0
 If only to look inside outsides fail, this Friday.
  • 1 0
 Nice thumbnail for your main page, PB.
  • 1 0
 A lot of fails are due to poorly built features this week
  • 1 0
 1:23 I crashed so hard my shoe(s) came off
  • 1 0
 Paywall. Only valid explanation
  • 1 0
 amazing ways to fail.
  • 1 0
 Friday fail!
Below threshold threads are hidden

