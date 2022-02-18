close
Video: Friday Fails #209

Feb 18, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Another set of amazing ways to cut your ride short.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


45 Comments

  • 27 0
 The bike from the White Line clip when listed on Pinkbike buy and sell will have “the usual wear and tear” in the description.
  • 10 0
 Don't forget "never been to a bike park"
  • 5 0
 "One minor crash, scuffs in the photos"
  • 2 0
 I don't rental insurance covers that.
  • 1 0
 Knowing full well I probably don't want to know the answer, but has anyone ever actually fallen off the White Line?
  • 2 0
 If that happened in this day and age, I'll bet the remains of the bike was stripped of parts before the rider could get down to it.
  • 2 0
 Or he requested the usual "JRA" warranty claim.
  • 1 0
 That first step down was a doozy...
  • 1 0
 I genuinely enjoyed that white line video…
  • 17 1
 These riders should've used Shimano's Saint brakes that haven't been updated in nearly a decade.
  • 1 0
 Yes, a topic that I'm so excited about. Oh wait, I thought it said Saint brakes last for ten years
  • 3 0
 Maybe we can hear what Kristen Butcher thinks of these fails.
  • 3 0
 Those poor guys at Beta have no material to review. So they write about their used pants, shirts an 10 year old Saints and call it long term review Smile
  • 8 0
 ...zoom out...zoom out....zoom out.... (omg it keeps going).


Seriously, what was the riders plan in that second clip, had he made the turn, where was he going?
  • 13 0
 www.trailforks.com/video/pb/495064
  • 4 0
 @LucaP: thank you for sharing that....the guy in the above clip was coming in from the other way (over shot the turn?) which probably made that corner way tighter than it needed to be.
  • 3 0
 Man I just dont get the fascination with people wanting to ride the white line. Risk reward ratio seems terrible. I've never been there to see in person though either in all fairness. There were some super heavy fails this week.
  • 10 0
 Some say the bike is still falling to this day!
  • 1 0
 @cougar797: is it just me or are the heavy hits becoming more common and heavier by the week? I like a chuckle at the slow speed fails but those heavy ones make me wince.
  • 2 0
 @cougar797: With all the other super fun trails in Sedona, many with plenty of exposure, I could not see the point of riding it while I was there. It's just basically a short out and back on off camber rock that wouldn't be that difficult if the risk of death wasn't there to mess with your brain. But risk of death is not the element that keeps me riding so... na, I'll just go ride Hangover. Different strokes tho, kudos to people with stronger sphincters!
  • 1 0
 @ODubhslaine: honestly, didn't think this week was all that bad...some nice lighthearted snow crashes and a few top tube ball busters helped break up the more intense crashes (I say this as I'm nursing a potential hairline fracture somewhere in my shoulder from deadsailor'ing into a tree on Tuesday...unfortunately no cameras were rolling)
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: oh Jaysus man that blows. I hope it’s not as bad as that and you’re not off the bike for long.

Speaking of the bike… is it ok?
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure she yells, Bye Hun!
  • 2 0
 @ODubhslaine: thx for asking..bike took it like a champ and I can still ride, shooting pain only when there is a pulling force on my shoulder, otherwise have full motion...just going to avoid jumps, drops and rock gardens for a few weeks
  • 8 0
 way to set Zach up for failure
  • 5 0
 pretty sure the bike falling longer than gandalf with balrog should be treated as save considering that rider was not on it
  • 4 0
 2:48 - Perfect example of the human impulse to ask, "you ok?" before the corpse even stops sliding.
  • 5 0
 Holy f the white line
  • 3 0
 That was something - Guess the bike would NOT be OK!
  • 3 0
 The fact he didn't go with the bike counts as a save in my book.
  • 4 0
 What was that second dude thinking????
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same. I was expecting to see a trail as the camera started to zoom out. Nope!
  • 1 0
 the bike from the White Line fail on the buy/sell section: no lows balls I know what I got
  • 2 0
 Successful hucks are all alike. Every failure fails in its own way
  • 2 0
 Last guy got attacked by the PB logo
  • 1 0
 Somebody needs to post up a pic of that White Line fail bike post fall recovery ASAP!
  • 2 0
 Oh Kurva - up yours.
  • 2 0
 Sorry Dougie...
  • 1 0
 Rock on bone always makes me cringe
  • 1 0
 Jeez, I read "rock-on-boner" there for a minute.
  • 1 0
 Came here for the comments about the second one……
  • 1 0
 That Cove at 2:30 is such a blast from the past, holy cow.
  • 1 0
 Holy cow, the crash at 1:22 took the rider's hand clean off!
  • 1 0
 Big sends big sends!
