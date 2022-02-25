close
Video: Friday Fails #210
Feb 25, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
We've got some truly spectacular ways to cut your ride short this week.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
25 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
0
nsmithbmx
(27 mins ago)
too easy too easy......................you ok?
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(16 mins ago)
...the disappointment in his voice when he asked "you okay?"....lol
[Reply]
5
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(23 mins ago)
Anybody else like trying to guess the country/region just based on the foliage and geology, and then marking your answer by listening to the cameraman's response?
[Reply]
5
0
KK11
(30 mins ago)
Fabulous Friday gap fail collarbone rehab special edition.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(19 mins ago)
...I'm 9 days into my recovery for a separate shoulder from a bad night ride crash...seeing this made me realize I got off pretty easy
[Reply]
1
0
lkubica
(8 mins ago)
@SATN-XC
: No worries, I came back to biking after 2 months and fully recovered after 3, good luck.
[Reply]
4
0
Tallboy97
(26 mins ago)
This was a brutal week, right from the start!
[Reply]
2
0
veero
(26 mins ago)
Holy crap PB, 6 of the first 7/8 were savage, did you save the nasty ones up for this particular week?
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(22 mins ago)
whoa whoa whoa...PB, you got to ease everyone into it....first two back to back was a jolt to the system, lol
[Reply]
3
0
Jakegk2006
(20 mins ago)
the superman at 3:53
[Reply]
2
0
Exbow
(17 mins ago)
Too easy, too easy!
....you OK?
[Reply]
2
0
NinetySixBikes
(8 mins ago)
3:28 - Saalbach Hacklberg trail?
[Reply]
1
0
oosmond
(26 mins ago)
3:20 you could see the shock on his face
[Reply]
1
0
o-dubhshlaine
(18 mins ago)
Case, case, case, staircase, case…
[Reply]
1
0
mtbwillems
(18 mins ago)
It"s been a busy otb-week!
[Reply]
1
0
bishopsmike
(14 mins ago)
Those first two were brutal!!
[Reply]
1
0
mrhollin
(6 mins ago)
Homie at 2:19 with the flops on ... what a power move!
[Reply]
1
0
Cancaneo
(17 mins ago)
No helmet jandles sender
[Reply]
1
0
cypress-mtb-club
(5 mins ago)
Frikin brutal crashes
[Reply]
1
1
Jakegk2006
(24 mins ago)
bro
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
5
moefosho
(34 mins ago)
Video Unavailable This video is private. Friday Fail...
[Reply]
1
10
hatinacat
(29 mins ago)
i crashed and submited it to friday fails... it didnt get in, g to my insta holycaknolly to see if it should have gotten in.
[Reply]
7
0
murlsquirl
(27 mins ago)
Cool story, bro. No.
[Reply]
1
0
iiman
(11 mins ago)
@murlsquirl
: two fails back to back, this guy's sending it
[Reply]
1
10
hatinacat
(35 mins ago)
first one here
[Reply]
