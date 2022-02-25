close
Video: Friday Fails #210

Feb 25, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got some truly spectacular ways to cut your ride short this week.





25 Comments

  • 8 0
 too easy too easy......................you ok?
  • 1 0
 ...the disappointment in his voice when he asked "you okay?"....lol
  • 5 0
 Anybody else like trying to guess the country/region just based on the foliage and geology, and then marking your answer by listening to the cameraman's response?
  • 5 0
 Fabulous Friday gap fail collarbone rehab special edition.
  • 1 0
 ...I'm 9 days into my recovery for a separate shoulder from a bad night ride crash...seeing this made me realize I got off pretty easy
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: No worries, I came back to biking after 2 months and fully recovered after 3, good luck.
  • 4 0
 This was a brutal week, right from the start!
  • 2 0
 Holy crap PB, 6 of the first 7/8 were savage, did you save the nasty ones up for this particular week?
  • 2 0
 whoa whoa whoa...PB, you got to ease everyone into it....first two back to back was a jolt to the system, lol
  • 3 0
 the superman at 3:53
  • 2 0
 Too easy, too easy!


....you OK?
  • 2 0
 3:28 - Saalbach Hacklberg trail?
  • 1 0
 3:20 you could see the shock on his face
  • 1 0
 Case, case, case, staircase, case…
  • 1 0
 It"s been a busy otb-week!
  • 1 0
 Those first two were brutal!!
  • 1 0
 Homie at 2:19 with the flops on ... what a power move!
  • 1 0
 No helmet jandles sender
  • 1 0
 Frikin brutal crashes
  • 1 1
 bro
