close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #211
Mar 4, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Another batch of fails to celebrate your Friday.
Friday Fails is presented by
TRP Cycling
.
Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022
60128 views
Review: 2022 Canyon Torque CF8
45167 views
First Look: 2022 Pivot Shadowcat - A New 27.5" Trail Bike
44694 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
43940 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
42766 views
Hope Announces New Tech 4 Brakes
38001 views
Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More
37706 views
Slack Randoms: $6,355 Ti Power Meter Cranks, National Penny-Farthing Champs, a 500-Pound Black Bear & More
36418 views
29 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
13
0
toast2266
(1 hours ago)
Credit where credit is due: pinkbike managed to upload the correct video, and it's not set to private. Kudos.
[Reply]
3
0
tbmaddux
(56 mins ago)
3:28 classic fail on Granny's Kitchen 1. Both the road gap and step-up leading into it are now destroyed.
Original:
www.pinkbike.com/video/448165
Fail of the month
#3
in June 2016:
www.pinkbike.com/news/fail-of-the-month-june-2016.html
[Reply]
3
0
EarIysport
(36 mins ago)
Holy 2016 repeated fails Batman! You just uncovered a pink bike secret… 4 re-runs…
[Reply]
4
0
browner
(1 hours ago)
Can we have a friday fails if you have the ebike filter on which is just ebikes please. There are plenty of fails luckily as we all know.
[Reply]
5
0
aelazenby
(1 hours ago)
3:21 "I totally believe you" Haha!
[Reply]
1
0
getsendywithit
(1 hours ago)
We got a surprising number of sketchy run ins and landings in today's video. Lots of "freeride" kids following the time honored tradition of riding sketchy big drops that still somehow look lame when you get it on camera.
[Reply]
4
0
turnstyle1524
(1 hours ago)
TRP running some deals! Free shipping when you spend five hundo!! OMG
[Reply]
2
0
emery033
(1 hours ago)
"Just do it" HAHA, wonder if that friend actually rode the section of trail.
[Reply]
1
0
Varaxis
(56 mins ago)
1:43 If the footage looks that steep, and the bike stopped that far away despite the rider also tumbling... respect for building up the nerve to ride that.
[Reply]
2
0
TimMog
(39 mins ago)
2.20 has a BMX background, and face ground.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
0:25 RIP the Camera man's knees
[Reply]
3
0
sdaly
(1 hours ago)
Camera people don't need knees anyways
[Reply]
2
0
ndefeo96
(1 hours ago)
0:40 thats a big bounce
[Reply]
1
0
TH3MACK
(1 hours ago)
Talk'n smack. 'I totally believe you'
[Reply]
7
6
TimnberG
(47 mins ago)
Why are spoke nipples brass? You gotta pay to find out…
[Reply]
1
0
OCryder
(13 mins ago)
lmfao! like that beta article about fox tights w knee pads built in....
[Reply]
1
0
preridedump
(9 mins ago)
Why spoke nipples are the material they are-
www.lightbicycle.com/newsletter/Brass-Nipples-vs-Alloy-Nipples.html
[Reply]
1
0
aarong133
(45 mins ago)
2:43 talk about flat landing. Did he overshoot it?
[Reply]
1
0
zeitfuerplanb
(43 mins ago)
What we learn from FF: Knee pads are so much overrated.
[Reply]
1
0
Philt32
(37 mins ago)
A couple of those landing give a new meaning to “stay relaxed”
[Reply]
1
0
gtill9000
(26 mins ago)
Nikolov looks like he's wearing his dad's kit.
[Reply]
1
0
amonas
(18 mins ago)
he later killed a bear that dared to ask him if he was alright
[Reply]
1
0
flipoffthemonkeys
(21 mins ago)
if only i had more of a bmx background...
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(20 mins ago)
A lot of "don't skip arm day" examples this week
[Reply]
1
0
RyanDFlores
(38 mins ago)
Keep up the vids
[Reply]
1
2
flipoffthemonkeys
(18 mins ago)
next week we'll see a bunch of vids from ukraine...
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
8
Blue76
(1 hours ago)
Why does beta keep posting lame articles?
[Reply]
6
1
brianpark
Mod
(51 mins ago)
if you're not interested in Beta articles, feel free to turn them off. If you're on mobile, scroll to the bottom and click 'desktop site', then go to your profile > edit profile > news settings to find all the available filters.
[Reply]
2
4
browner
(48 mins ago)
@brianpark
: change request: can you turn them off for us all please to save us time. You could even use it as a marketing campaign for Pinkbike with a new banner. 'Pinkbike' now with even less Beta articles!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008852
Mobile Version of Website
29 Comments
Original: www.pinkbike.com/video/448165
Fail of the month #3 in June 2016: www.pinkbike.com/news/fail-of-the-month-june-2016.html
www.lightbicycle.com/newsletter/Brass-Nipples-vs-Alloy-Nipples.html
Post a Comment