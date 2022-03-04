close
Video: Friday Fails #211

Mar 4, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Another batch of fails to celebrate your Friday.


Friday Fails is presented by TRP Cycling.

Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).





29 Comments

  • 13 0
 Credit where credit is due: pinkbike managed to upload the correct video, and it's not set to private. Kudos.
  • 3 0
 3:28 classic fail on Granny's Kitchen 1. Both the road gap and step-up leading into it are now destroyed.

Original: www.pinkbike.com/video/448165

Fail of the month #3 in June 2016: www.pinkbike.com/news/fail-of-the-month-june-2016.html
  • 3 0
 Holy 2016 repeated fails Batman! You just uncovered a pink bike secret… 4 re-runs…
  • 4 0
 Can we have a friday fails if you have the ebike filter on which is just ebikes please. There are plenty of fails luckily as we all know.
  • 5 0
 3:21 "I totally believe you" Haha!
  • 1 0
 We got a surprising number of sketchy run ins and landings in today's video. Lots of "freeride" kids following the time honored tradition of riding sketchy big drops that still somehow look lame when you get it on camera.
  • 4 0
 TRP running some deals! Free shipping when you spend five hundo!! OMG
  • 2 0
 "Just do it" HAHA, wonder if that friend actually rode the section of trail.
  • 1 0
 1:43 If the footage looks that steep, and the bike stopped that far away despite the rider also tumbling... respect for building up the nerve to ride that.
  • 2 0
 2.20 has a BMX background, and face ground.
  • 1 0
 0:25 RIP the Camera man's knees
  • 3 0
 Camera people don't need knees anyways
  • 2 0
 0:40 thats a big bounce
  • 1 0
 Talk'n smack. 'I totally believe you'
  • 7 6
 Why are spoke nipples brass? You gotta pay to find out…
  • 1 0
 lmfao! like that beta article about fox tights w knee pads built in....
  • 1 0
 Why spoke nipples are the material they are-

www.lightbicycle.com/newsletter/Brass-Nipples-vs-Alloy-Nipples.html
  • 1 0
 2:43 talk about flat landing. Did he overshoot it?
  • 1 0
 What we learn from FF: Knee pads are so much overrated.
  • 1 0
 A couple of those landing give a new meaning to “stay relaxed”
  • 1 0
 Nikolov looks like he's wearing his dad's kit.
  • 1 0
 he later killed a bear that dared to ask him if he was alright
  • 1 0
 if only i had more of a bmx background...
  • 1 0
 A lot of "don't skip arm day" examples this week
  • 1 0
 Keep up the vids
  • 1 2
 next week we'll see a bunch of vids from ukraine...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



