Video: Friday Fails #212
Mar 11, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
The most spectacular fails of the past week.
Friday Fails is presented by
TRP Cycling
.
Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
88 Comments
Score
Time
40
0
freeinpg
(2 days ago)
This might be insensitive but pretty sure 2:55 was a suicide mission?! Don't do it man....your next bike will be so much better...so much to live for!
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(2 days ago)
...you're not the only one.....20+ year old rigid with the rack on back....its almost like he didn't know there was a jump...?
[Reply]
24
0
Trialsmeister
(2 days ago)
Dunno if anyone is a TPB fan, but he kinda reminded me of Randy, jumping the giant cheeseburger?!
[Reply]
7
0
preridedump
(2 days ago)
what a legend
[Reply]
3
0
Tasso75
(2 days ago)
Years ago, I was planning with some buddies to launch ourselves down a rocky and quite gnarly trail on commuters, crappy department store bikes, ancient folding bikes and so on. The plot was to wreck them all to pieces and weld together the remains at the parking lot at the bottom. Then wisdom kicked in...
[Reply]
5
0
mtbmaniatv
(2 days ago)
This is the only clip that had me scratching me head. Pedalling in like a psycho hahaha
[Reply]
10
0
RBalicious
(2 days ago)
@freeinpg
he was CHARGING!!
[Reply]
19
0
commental
(2 days ago)
I reckon he'd been eyeing that up as he passed it on his commute home for the last month and figured today was the day 'cause he was feeling goood.
[Reply]
2
0
flipoffthemonkeys
(2 days ago)
@Tasso75
: i would pay to see it...
[Reply]
12
0
VtVolk
(2 days ago)
Gather round youngsters; this is the definition of FULL SEND!
[Reply]
2
0
vialdemo
(2 days ago)
seat bounce baby !! best one
[Reply]
5
0
Phillyenduro
(2 days ago)
The gentleman was hauling. Bet he cleared 20 feet.
[Reply]
7
0
trails1201
(2 days ago)
@Phillyenduro
: on his face.
[Reply]
5
0
plyawn
(2 days ago)
No way! That qualifies as a saturday send in my books!
[Reply]
2
0
mybaben
(2 days ago)
That was truly puzzling... He definitely went to hospital on that one! Dammmn.
[Reply]
12
0
jomacba
(2 days ago)
He was hands down the most committed rider of this mash up.
[Reply]
1
0
jaytdubs
(1 days ago)
@commental
: I think your spot on, even still, he should have watched Ben Cathro's series first.
[Reply]
1
1
emptybe-er
(15 hours ago)
Proof that getting bucked happens from compression forces and not rebound. If his bike had suspension that didn’t rebound and only compressed/bottomed on that jump he would’ve gone just as far
[Reply]
1
0
jomacba
(14 hours ago)
@emptybe-er
: You literally just contradicted yourself.
[Reply]
1
1
emptybe-er
(14 hours ago)
@jomacba
: You seriously think slowing down rebound damping will prevent this? If you stood on your pedals/sat on saddle while bottomed out and hit a switch that released with absolutely no rebound, would you fly into the air? No. I know it’s a real head scratcher
[Reply]
1
1
jomacba
(13 hours ago)
@emptybe-er
: That's not what I said. I said YOU contradicted YOURself. You just did again. You say slowing rebound WONT prevent that, in the same paragraph you state eliminating rebound would. Slowing is to slow the effect down until a point where there is zero rebound. So while your wrong, you are also absolutely right.
That being said, yes I do believe slowing rebound is the solution as the main point of suspension is your arms and legs while the secondary is the fork and shock. Without proper form and ability to absorb and redirect forces through the body and transferring weight the bike suspension would be limited in its ability. What you saw was a gentleman who was connected to the bike with zero suspension.
The bump in the road caused a redirection of kinetic energy, and there was zero influence to redirect or slow the change in force applied.
The only head scratcher is what YOU mean... Does controlling rebound have an effect or not.
No matter what, this is the principal of newton's third law, so while compression damping is extremely important, so is rebound.
[Reply]
1
1
emptybe-er
(13 hours ago)
@jomacba
: No, I said removing rebound altogether wouldn’t have made a difference. Imagine a bike with tires and frame that have no rebound, no compression, completely rigid. Would you still get bucked without any rebound damping? Sure you would. Rebound damping keeps the bike more settled, possibly keeps you from getting bucked off line, but it can’t keep you from getting bucked over the bars.
[Reply]
1
1
jomacba
(12 hours ago)
@emptybe-er
: Your original statement was "getting bucked happens from compression forces and not rebound."
Followed by "If his bike had suspension that didn’t rebound and only compressed/bottomed".
You stated to remove only the rebound while keeping the compression, and suspension.
If the bike was rigid (which it is) vs a bike with suspension, the outcome would have been the exact same provided he remained seated. Allowing the compression to work while essentially locking the rebound circuit out and keeping the suspension compressed would have dramatically reduced the effect, but wouldn't eliminate it, as the issue was not the suspension on the bike, or in this case the lack there of.
The issue came down to rider tequnique.
Bike suspensions primary function is to keep the wheels on the ground, while the secondary is the reduce compressions transferred to the rider. It's function is designed to work in conjunction with the rider, not to work in isolation.
[Reply]
2
0
Skootur
(12 hours ago)
That’s just what happens when you hit a jump while sitting down…
[Reply]
2
0
NoFees
(5 hours ago)
@jomacba
: Totally ! His feet stayed on the pedals until physics would no longer allow.
[Reply]
1
0
jomacba
(4 hours ago)
@NoFees
: I legitimately laughed out loud at this comment!
[Reply]
28
1
disruptiveone
(2 days ago)
Jumping off that rock was a save, not a fail\
[Reply]
3
0
ak-77
(2 days ago)
Yes, for sure. Good judgment.
[Reply]
2
0
wingguy
(2 days ago)
Do his ankles agree?
[Reply]
4
0
Klimbnbike
(1 days ago)
@wingguy
: young looking ankles. Still bendy not brakey.
[Reply]
21
1
lancemountainbike
(2 days ago)
More evidence that a dog can indeed sense a disaster before it happens.
[Reply]
8
0
iamamodel
(1 days ago)
It did yell out 'Rough!'
[Reply]
17
0
plyawn
(2 days ago)
More videos of ebikes and fat bikers crashing on flat, obstacle free trails please!
[Reply]
1
0
veero
(1 days ago)
The one at 3:10 was a classic. Admittedly watching it on my phone but there appeared to be no actual obstacle... Maybe the gravitational pull off the earth on the ebike's battery was just too much...
[Reply]
14
1
NWintheUSA
(2 days ago)
Going ass over tea kettle and then getting your rear smacked by your 45 pound e bike/mopeds is just another reason to not ride one of those contraptions.
[Reply]
2
0
flaflow
(2 days ago)
After seeing that rear wheel smack-down his camera I laughed and thought, "No matter how many FF I watch there is always another way to make me laugh.
[Reply]
1
0
vinceain
(13 hours ago)
Ebikes are the new 29er debate
[Reply]
6
0
Exbow
(2 days ago)
1:29 Doggy knew what's about to happen
[Reply]
4
0
AC1987
(2 days ago)
0:45 ... just why?! If the kid can barely balance, a quarter pipe is not the place, just have them roll a pump track A LOT to get the motion.
[Reply]
1
0
Linkpin
(4 hours ago)
"I guess I could stand next to the kid and catch them if they fall, but then how would I capture this sweet crash footage?"
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(2 days ago)
lol.... @2:54 looked like it hurt (a lot) but I'm going to need some background info on what was going on there...
[Reply]
4
0
knutspeed
(2 days ago)
Wating for "No, obvs I'm not good, I just crashed! If I was any good, I wouldn't have crashed!"
[Reply]
3
0
whiteboarder
(2 days ago)
Barely avoiding the big tree, celebrating for a split second just brutally hit another one… Hope he came out of this ok…
[Reply]
7
4
pink505
(2 days ago)
I need to know why ISIS failed....must get Outside+ memnershi......nevermind
[Reply]
19
3
iduckett
(2 days ago)
Don't Ban me please...
Good Intentions: How the open-source ISIS Drive bottom bracket almost changed the world
The standard's design wasn't flawless, but the theory behind it was.
MARCH 9, 2022
TRAVIS ENGEL
The following story first appeared in the winter 2021 print issue of Beta. To get quarterly print magazines, sign up to be a Beta Pass or Outside+ member. Membership details HERE.
Some of the greatest movies of the modern era hinged on plot points that would not make sense today. If a single partygoer had tweeted about the storming of Nakatomi Plaza, the police would have been alerted much sooner, and the events of “Die Hard” would have turned out very differently. If the McAlister family had set their alarms on their cell phones like today’s humans, that fateful power outage wouldn’t have put them in such a frenzy, and little Kevin would not have been left “Home Alone.”
Times change, and the rules change with them. That’s why this very fond retelling of the story behind the ISIS Drive bottom bracket may seem a little odd. Not because of its unfortunate acronym (which stands for International Splined Interface Standard). And not because we shouldn’t remember ISIS Drive fondly. The then-new way of attaching crank to bottom bracket actually did a lot of good in its short lifespan. But that lifespan was indeed quite short and rather troubled. The introduction and near-immediate dominance of “two-piece” cranks meant that bottom-bracket spindles and crank arms would always be manufactured under the same roof, and the need for an International Standard for their Splined Interface suddenly evaporated.
But back in 2001, ISIS Drive was a light from the heavens. Our sport had somehow survived for decades on square-taper bottom brackets. It was barbaric. I personally broke two spindles in my teenage years, and that was before I even left the Midwest. There were only a handful of alternatives, and each had their flaws. BMX cranks were heavy, and not optimal for multiple chainrings. Shimano had Octalink, but pretty much only Shimano had Octalink. Then, a remarkable thing happened. A thing that had maybe never happened before, and probably has never happened since. A few competing brands got together, and they cooperated.
Truvativ, Race Face and Chris King all had an interest in designing an interface that would be more durable than square-taper, better suited for mountain biking than BMX cranks, and available to brands other than Shimano.
“Mountain biking was changing,” recalls Truvativ’s founder, Micki Kozuschek. “Mostly driven by the Pacific Northwest and Canada. It became clear that the square-taper interface was just not holding up.”
This was not earth-shattering news to anyone mountain biking in the late ‘90s. The second generation of XTR proved way back in 1996 that, if you use a big hollow spindle insead of a little solid one, the same crank could get you to the top of the podium at both the UCI Downhill Worlds and Olympic Cross-Country. Understandably, Shimano wanted to keep that technology to themselves. The people behind ISIS Drive had a different idea.
The concept of an open standard is rare in the bike industry, but not unheard of. When SRAM introduced the XD freehub body, it was free for anyone to manufacture. But they kept a tight grip on who could use their cassette design. Making the XD freehub body open-source was done to ensure there would be plenty of hubs out there to fit SRAM’s cassettes, not to gift the world with a useful new standard for hub/cassette interface. ISIS Drive, on the other hand, was a completely open book. It still is, in fact. Although the link to the schematic PDFs is no longer active, the website,
isisdrive.com
is still up and running. For years it was where any brand could go for the data they needed to make their own ISIS spindle or cranks.
“If you wanted to be ISIS Drive you just had to send some pieces in to get checked,” explained Kozuschek. “That was done either by Race Face or Chris King.” Shapes and tolerances were carefully outlined, while exactly how the parts would be manufactured was left up to the individual brand. But the idea was for ISIS Drive cranks and bottom
brackets to be as easy to produce as possible.
A thing that had maybe never happened before, and probably has never happened since. A few competing brands got together, and they cooperated.
“Chris King consulted on the machinability side,” says Kozuschek. “What it should look like and how the interface would be made. Portions of it were supposed to be machinable, rollable, forgable, etc.” At the same time, Race Face was building and testing prototypes at its British Columbia headquarters.
The three brands behind ISIS Drive made up a pretty remarkable team. “We each represented a different part of the market,” remembered Kozuschek. “Truvativ held a lot of OEM business with a lot of big brands. Race Face was always the more aftermarket-driven company, and they were part of that freeride movement. And Chris King had that high-end, machined, Gucci, great quality and consistency.”
But Chris King famously never released an ISIS Drive bottom bracket. It takes time for King to do anything that meets their standards, and the ISIS Bottom Bracket was a particularly tough nut to crack. “The one thing we never changed was that BSA threaded BB shell, but the ISIS Drive spindle was rather large,” Kozuschek explains. “So, now we had a spindle that was very strong, but the bearings got very critical. So, we doubled them up on both sides.” Still, the bearings would prove to be ISIS Drive’s achilles heel. Especially given the types of riders ISIS Drive was attracting, the platform was notorious for its short bearing life. Chris King was producing prototypes that were promising, but they were heavy and, more importantly, expensive.
“The one issue was that a lot of our customers always wanted everything super f*cking cheap.” Kozuschek is known for his frankness. So much so that, at the beginning of our call, I reminded him to lead any sensitive information with the phrase ‘off the record,’ but this was apparently not that sort of information. “And that’s on the record,” he added.
Truvativ, being the OEM player in the ISIS Drive supergroup, was fighting this battle the hardest. “If I were to raise my OEM customers from $6.00 to $6.01, it was like, ‘Oh my god!!’” As a result, most of the ISIS Drive bottom brackets that made it out into the wild had not successfully solved the problem caused by the limited space left for the bearings. They would often develop a wobble, and with no consistent or durable method for adjustment, ISIS Drive bottom brackets became somewhat disposable. It was better than breaking spindles, but ISIS Drive’s days were numbered. At some point, a new shell standard called “ISIS Overdrive” was experimented with, but never made it into use. Then came 2003, the year when Shimano released the M960 XTR group. With it came Hollowtech II, ushering in the era of the two-piece crank and outboard-bearing bottom bracket, and ISIS Drive as we knew it would soon be over. There was a short-lived three-piece outboard design called Howitzer, but it was mostly a mid-range OEM spec that was too heavy to compete. The two-piece crank was taking over, so ISIS Drive got on board. SRAM’s GXP crank used the ISIS interface to connect its non-drive crank arm to the spindle, and the 24mm / 22mm outboard-bearing system was on most SRAM cranks until the DUB spindle was released in 2018.
Still, ISIS Drive lives on. You’ll find the iconic 10-pointed star on e-bike motors from Bosch, Brose and Yamaha. Not only does this prove that the mechanical fundamentals are still sound, but that the business fundamentals are too. Motor manufacturers don’t need to design and produce their own cranks. And crank manufacturers don’t have to tool up for three different splined interfaces. And neither of them had to pay to use the standard that made it possible. As a model for bottom-bracket design, ISIS Drive may have been flawed, but as a model for cooperation among component manufacturers in our industry, it’s still unmatched.
[Reply]
5
0
valrock
(2 days ago)
@iduckett
: you are tha real Robbin Hood
[Reply]
3
1
pink505
(2 days ago)
@valrock
: me serf gets downvoted for asking but Robinhood gets the love...
[Reply]
2
2
Ajorda
(19 hours ago)
@iduckett
: The hero we need.
[Reply]
1
0
theflatlanders
(2 days ago)
Just out of personal curiosity, what state, province or region has the most fail submissions or acceptances into Friday Fails? If you don't know specifically, can you give us your best guess and why?
[Reply]
46
0
Sscottt
(2 days ago)
I'm guessing the state of panic, followed by the state of embarrassment.
[Reply]
1
0
theflatlanders
(2 days ago)
@Sscottt
: well played good sir. Well played.
[Reply]
4
0
Zeust
(2 days ago)
The land of kurwa, a.k.a poland
[Reply]
3
0
tbmaddux
(2 days ago)
3:02 seems like 3 fails in a row from the same rider, on the same Friday. Is that a Friday Fails record?
[Reply]
3
0
sonuvagun
(2 days ago)
No kidding, eh. The exact same "argh" after each time the guy just wipes out for whatever reason.
[Reply]
2
0
tbmaddux
(1 days ago)
@sonuvagun
: and a similar yellow bike, although some changes in components and such.
[Reply]
3
0
lukeno1
(2 days ago)
Kid in the Quarter wasnt Jackson Goldstone, for sure
[Reply]
4
0
rodeostu
(2 days ago)
Anyone with the nerve to drop in on a strider bike will be on saturday sends soon enough. Have patience.
[Reply]
1
0
N-60
(2 days ago)
Nah, that kid's too old anyway
[Reply]
3
0
schralp-n-grits
(2 days ago)
What the hell happened at 1:26?
[Reply]
1
0
mybaben
(2 days ago)
LOL!!! I was just about to post that! WTF??
[Reply]
1
0
marmotkong
(1 days ago)
Gravity Storm.
[Reply]
2
0
SunsPSD
(2 days ago)
Feeling guilty cause pretty sure I willed with just my mind for the e-bike ride to randomly crash at 3:09. Spooky!
[Reply]
2
0
njcbps
(1 days ago)
1:04 is why I have a full face helmet. Got damn, that was a rough impact ... hope they're OK.
[Reply]
2
0
DirtBagTim
(2 days ago)
The foley performances were extra good this week.
[Reply]
2
0
hatinacat
(2 days ago)
2:48 welcome to the dino endruo
[Reply]
2
0
kingpine
(2 days ago)
A lot of JRA submissions this week
[Reply]
2
0
Arepiscopo
(2 days ago)
Man these are pretty vicious this week
[Reply]
1
0
nelsongk
(2 days ago)
Dad biker at 2:49 for the win - surely he knew that this was a one way trip OTB. Fantastic style, eye of the tiger.
[Reply]
2
0
Klimbnbike
(1 days ago)
Sliding girl at :22 is amazing.
[Reply]
1
0
Lemke
(1 days ago)
Finally, a rider (@:46) that truly did not know any better. We will see you again on Saturday Sends, 2040.
[Reply]
1
0
Monkey71
(3 hours ago)
0:45 who the f*** let the kid take a balance bike over the coping @ 90 degrees ???
[Reply]
1
0
thesingletrackhunter
(2 days ago)
i am a simple man. I see a new Friday Fails video and i click on it
[Reply]
1
0
Matt115lamb
(1 days ago)
There’s got to be a Putin falling off his horse on net somewhere fail !
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(1 days ago)
Looks like a lot of people need some Assegais.
[Reply]
1
0
threesixtykickflip
(1 days ago)
Slow slow full scorpion.... and 2.56 for the win
[Reply]
1
0
jt08mtb
(22 hours ago)
I love the way the guy go’s “boom” at 2:26
[Reply]
1
0
Ajorda
(19 hours ago)
1:46 - the bike was like "Your gopro footage sucks, stop recording"
[Reply]
1
0
Eland
(2 days ago)
This video is private?
[Reply]
1
0
Eland
(2 days ago)
Its working now
[Reply]
1
0
pinkknip
(2 days ago)
Dog for the kill.
[Reply]
2
2
lukemech
(2 days ago)
What about the ISIS open source standard??
[Reply]
1
0
TurboTorsten
(17 hours ago)
Damn this one is hectic
[Reply]
1
0
DaneL
(17 hours ago)
oof
[Reply]
1
1
lkubica
(2 days ago)
F=m*a
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(2 days ago)
E=1/2*m*v² !!!
[Reply]
1
0
duthiecreature
(1 days ago)
@yoobee
: p=mv???
[Reply]
1
0
yoobee
(1 days ago)
@duthiecreature
: As well. Just wanted to say the impact energy goes with speed to the square!
[Reply]
3
6
Eland
(2 days ago)
Do I need Outside membership?
[Reply]
