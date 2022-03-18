close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Friday Fails #213

Mar 18, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Oh do we ever have some good fails for you this week!


Friday Fails is presented by TRP Cycling.

Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
54848 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
45716 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
43678 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
39495 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
38888 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37397 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
32583 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
32196 views

22 Comments

  • 4 0
 {
"vct": "0.000",
"vd": "NaN",
"vpl": "",
"vbu": "",
"vpa": "1",
"vsk": "0",
"ven": "0",
"vpr": "1",
"vrs": "0",
"vns": "0",
"vec": "null",
"vemsg": "",
"vvol": "1",
"vdom": "1",
"vsrc": "0",
"vw": "0",
"vh": "0",
"state": "80",
"debug_error": "{\"errorCode\":\"api.invalidparam\",\"errorMessage\":\"An error occurred. Please try again later.\",\"QE\":\"GENERIC_WITHOUT_LINK\",\"Ki\":\"\",\"tH\":\"invalidVideodata.1;a6s.1\",\"RE\":2}",
"relative_loudness": "NaN",
"user_qual": 0,
"release_version": "youtube.player.web_20220316_01_RC00",
"0sz": "true",
"op": "",
"yof": "true",
"dis": "",
"gpu": "ANGLE_(NVIDIA,_NVIDIA_GeForce_8800_GTX_Direct3D11_vs_5_0_ps_5_0)",
"debug_playbackQuality": "unknown",
"debug_date": "Fri Mar 18 2022 09:02:14 GMT-0700 (Pacific Daylight Time)"
}

That was a pain in the ass to type out, but I hope it helps yall fix the issue.
  • 3 0
 "user_qual": 0, Gotta be this issue.
  • 1 0
 Ctrl-A, Ctrl-C, Ctrl-V would've been a lot easier Wink
  • 1 0
 @CSharp: Copy Paste Friday Fails
  • 5 0
 Nothing like a father-son fail to solidify that bond!
  • 1 0
 The theme this week is "amateur hour".
Typically we get some clueless noobs in way over their heads mixed with some talented riders going huge, but 95%+ this week were people getting bucked on pretty modest jumps, or just plain failing to understand how gravity works.
  • 1 0
 USE CODE TO GET FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $500. F*CK ME, its 2022, Amazon give free shipping over $25.... What a great sponsorship, so good to see them being so customer focussed and not trying to squeeze every $$ out of my pocket...
  • 2 0
 Clipping the bars or body on a tree @ 1:49 is currently my worst crashing fear.

And I hope the poor fellow @ 3:26 is unhurt, but that evoked a spontaneous LOL
  • 1 0
 I crashed about 3 years ago on a night ride. Cheap headlight so peripheral vision was impared. I smashed my right shoulder into a tree on a right hand corner, got thrown off backwards into a second tree then to the (soaked, muddy) ground. In the dark on my own. Good times.
  • 2 0
 "Oh do we ever have some good fails for you this week!"
So good, in fact, that they don't even play!
  • 2 0
 stuck throttle @ 2:08..?!....or is that simply gravity pulling the bike downhill
  • 2 0
 hmm, there seems to be a failure already...
  • 2 0
 That last clip...where is it? I want to ride that trail!
  • 2 0
 E bike and tan wall tyre crashes are the best
  • 2 0
 im a simple man. I see a new friday fails video and i click on it
  • 2 0
 Playback error
  • 1 0
 New week, same playback error
  • 1 0
 another week and the same lesson learned: pull up
  • 1 0
 A lot of fails at here at 2:33
  • 2 0
 surprised first 3 didn't also crash
  • 1 0
 Failure to see failure.
  • 1 0
 Weak week.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009065
Mobile Version of Website