Video: Friday Fails #214
Mar 25, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another collection of incredible fails for your Friday.
Friday Fails is presented by
TRP Cycling
.
Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
danielfloyd
(25 mins ago)
Was homie in the first clip trying to recreate the friday fails animation? If so he did pretty well.
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(3 mins ago)
only difference was he had the flames BEFORE the crash!
[Reply]
5
0
NinetySixBikes
(21 mins ago)
Can we make that first clip the new intro?
[Reply]
3
0
LA-Law
(4 mins ago)
@ 0:23 - I feel like if you case the entrance to King Kong, that's a sign that it's not the day to try to ride it.
[Reply]
1
0
nastee-nate
(1 mins ago)
haha so true.
[Reply]
2
0
Arepiscopo
(23 mins ago)
This week brought to you by "Boop, Got Your Nose!"
[Reply]
1
0
phobospwns
(16 mins ago)
I've done the exact crash from about 75% of this week's fails- definitely brought up some repressed memories.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(11 mins ago)
The dude on the thumbnail - 1:41 - full flight into the hillside. Great dismount.
[Reply]
1
0
Bondseye007
(9 mins ago)
Dude cased that Roman Candle.
[Reply]
