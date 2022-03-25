close
Video: Friday Fails #214

Mar 25, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Another collection of incredible fails for your Friday.


Friday Fails is presented by TRP Cycling.

Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Was homie in the first clip trying to recreate the friday fails animation? If so he did pretty well.
  • 1 0
 only difference was he had the flames BEFORE the crash!
  • 5 0
 Can we make that first clip the new intro?
  • 3 0
 @ 0:23 - I feel like if you case the entrance to King Kong, that's a sign that it's not the day to try to ride it.
  • 1 0
 haha so true.
  • 2 0
 This week brought to you by "Boop, Got Your Nose!"
  • 1 0
 I've done the exact crash from about 75% of this week's fails- definitely brought up some repressed memories.
  • 1 0
 The dude on the thumbnail - 1:41 - full flight into the hillside. Great dismount.
  • 1 0
 Dude cased that Roman Candle.

