Video: Friday Fails #218

Apr 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Here's a collection of the best fails from the past week.


Friday Fails is presented by Yoshimura Cycling.

USA made ENDH Stems and Chilao pedals shipping worldwide now! Only from YoshimuraCycling.com





  • 6 0
 its funny asking "are you OK?" before he even stops crashing...
  • 2 0
 guy even answered back before coming to a full stop
  • 6 0
 hope the little ripper @ 1:40 is okay, hate to see that
  • 5 0
 Ahhh, slowly the Outside is seeding BMX fails into PB.
  • 2 0
 b m x b a c k g r o u n d
  • 1 0
 future mtber
  • 4 0
 This is why the gym is important if you wanna send it. So many people folding like lawn chairs under compression.
  • 3 0
 I find that swallowing some volume spacers helps with this.
  • 2 0
 Got nervous with that desert crash. All I was thinking was “Don’t hit the cactus. Don’t hit the cactus”. Haha. I’ve had to pull needles out of my arms a couple of times. Not a fan.
  • 1 0
 strange -I was thinking hit the cactus hit the cactus
  • 4 0
 im a simple man. I see a new Friday Fails video and i watch it
  • 2 0
 It's an old meme sir, but it checks out.
  • 4 0
 god damn, there are some filthy ones in this episode
  • 1 0
 New feature requests... 1. Documented proof that all riders are ok. Some of these did not look good. 2. Portrait mode video only allowed for final clip where it fits perfectly with BoobTubes next up videos.
  • 3 0
 Can we get these as GIFs?
  • 2 0
 The stoppie no-footer to no handed nut ride was my favorite.

Also where in AZ (i assume was the clip at 0:36 filmed?
  • 1 0
 The rider at .50 throwing his hands in the air wasn't enough to save him, if the would have also closed his eyes and screamed I think he would have pulled through.
  • 1 0
 I can't decide between the base-jumping lady at 0:30 and the quicksand drop at 1:43. Hated to see the grom at 1:39 tho, Hope he/she is ok.
  • 2 0
 Son (or daughter), your ego is writing cheques the body can't cash.
  • 2 1
 Atleast the BMX dude had a helmet on
  • 1 0
 @0:29 .."yes!.....they've fallen into my trap"
  • 1 0
 I may not be a smart man, but I know how to crash a bike...
  • 1 0
 Looked like 0.49 went for a cliffhanger, look at that extension!
  • 1 0
 Ah yes, another compilation of life lessons learned.
  • 1 0
 Superb!
  • 1 0
 OTB WEEK!

