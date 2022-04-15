close
Video: Friday Fails #218
Apr 15, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Here's a collection of the best fails from the past week.
Friday Fails is presented by
Yoshimura Cycling
.
USA made ENDH Stems and Chilao pedals shipping worldwide now! Only from YoshimuraCycling.com
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Score
Time
6
0
manolito
(1 hours ago)
its funny asking "are you OK?" before he even stops crashing...
[Reply]
2
0
phuley94
(29 mins ago)
guy even answered back before coming to a full stop
[Reply]
6
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
hope the little ripper @ 1:40 is okay, hate to see that
[Reply]
5
0
KK11
(1 hours ago)
Ahhh, slowly the Outside is seeding BMX fails into PB.
[Reply]
2
0
4thflowkage
(55 mins ago)
b m x b a c k g r o u n d
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(23 mins ago)
future mtber
[Reply]
4
0
4thflowkage
(57 mins ago)
This is why the gym is important if you wanna send it. So many people folding like lawn chairs under compression.
[Reply]
3
0
rrolly
(22 mins ago)
I find that swallowing some volume spacers helps with this.
[Reply]
2
0
metalvelo
(38 mins ago)
Got nervous with that desert crash. All I was thinking was “Don’t hit the cactus. Don’t hit the cactus”. Haha. I’ve had to pull needles out of my arms a couple of times. Not a fan.
[Reply]
1
0
orphan
(4 mins ago)
strange -I was thinking hit the cactus hit the cactus
[Reply]
4
0
thesingletrackhunter
(1 hours ago)
im a simple man. I see a new Friday Fails video and i watch it
[Reply]
2
0
fly4130
(37 mins ago)
It's an old meme sir, but it checks out.
[Reply]
4
0
TurboTorsten
(1 hours ago)
god damn, there are some filthy ones in this episode
[Reply]
1
0
kevinkeenan
(28 mins ago)
New feature requests... 1. Documented proof that all riders are ok. Some of these did not look good. 2. Portrait mode video only allowed for final clip where it fits perfectly with BoobTubes next up videos.
[Reply]
3
0
Vudu74
(1 hours ago)
Can we get these as GIFs?
[Reply]
2
0
Doogster
(51 mins ago)
The stoppie no-footer to no handed nut ride was my favorite.
Also where in AZ (i assume was the clip at 0:36 filmed?
[Reply]
1
0
tooladdict
(50 mins ago)
The rider at .50 throwing his hands in the air wasn't enough to save him, if the would have also closed his eyes and screamed I think he would have pulled through.
[Reply]
1
0
Tasso75
(25 mins ago)
I can't decide between the base-jumping lady at 0:30 and the quicksand drop at 1:43. Hated to see the grom at 1:39 tho, Hope he/she is ok.
[Reply]
2
0
slowerthanmydentist
(26 mins ago)
Son (or daughter), your ego is writing cheques the body can't cash.
[Reply]
2
1
nsmithbmx
(1 hours ago)
Atleast the BMX dude had a helmet on
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
@0:29 .."yes!.....they've fallen into my trap"
[Reply]
1
0
dan23dan23
(1 hours ago)
I may not be a smart man, but I know how to crash a bike...
[Reply]
1
0
Ocfug
(44 mins ago)
Looked like 0.49 went for a cliffhanger, look at that extension!
[Reply]
1
0
AC-Fabz
(35 mins ago)
Ah yes, another compilation of life lessons learned.
[Reply]
1
0
Chafingdish
(47 mins ago)
Superb!
[Reply]
1
0
SLOracer
(26 mins ago)
OTB WEEK!
[Reply]
