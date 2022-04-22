Video: Friday Fails #219

Apr 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The best way to kick off your weekend, with the best fails from the past week.


Friday Fails is presented by Yoshimura Cycling.

USA made ENDH Stems and Chilao pedals shipping worldwide now! Only from YoshimuraCycling.com





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
110740 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
79244 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
57765 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
57456 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
41300 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
37570 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
36510 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a Bash Guard?
34365 views

28 Comments

  • 19 0
 The snow is melting, the birds are chirping, and the quality of the fails is dramatically increasing. Must be spring.
  • 1 13
flag quinn3 (38 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Actually dude global warming isn';t really a joke. Snow melting is a real problem andf we all gonna be under water soon #getwokepal
  • 20 0
 That stoppie was actually pretty darn cool.
  • 4 0
 would have liked to see them clean it
  • 17 0
 Ja Wilhelm!
  • 4 0
 ...the biggest of tricks, lol, great clip
  • 8 0
 @ 2:00....the concealed pit for those that bail on the jump line....the work of an evil genius
  • 2 0
 So confident, I'll just go around! excellent!
  • 6 0
 2:55 someone actually printed a fake PornHub logo on a 3x1 board and made a kicker with it. Respect
  • 6 0
 I could be wrong, but I think we've seen that ramp before in another FF
  • 4 0
 At :35 seconds
How the heck did that happen
  • 3 0
 That bike gave up on that rider fully and completely.
  • 1 0
 "Old man Joe goes cycling"
  • 3 0
 drone clip is all time "wanna ride this weekend? we could bring the drone with and get some sick footage" slam
  • 3 0
 where was the landing supposed to be at 1:07?
  • 3 0
 We just not going to mention the PornHub ramp at 2:56?
  • 1 0
 Dude... there is a pornhub ramp at 2:56. Don't miss it. (as mentioned... I don't think its the first time its been on FF.)
  • 1 0
 What I want to know is what the cameraman at 3:01 was thinking. I don't see any scenario where he's not in the way, and it looks like he's 100% on the trail.
  • 1 0
 :25 - I believe the end of his "Now I don't" comment is "have to worry about having offspring"
  • 1 0
 The spot @ :31 has claimed many a collarbone believe it or not lol.
  • 1 0
 Friday fails just keep on giving
  • 1 0
 Hope the bike at :55 stopped before what looked like a fast moving river!
  • 1 0
 6-inch wheels ain’t dead!
  • 1 0
 3:07 dudes wearing leather work boots?
  • 1 0
 1:26
  • 1 0
 2:54 sus ramp
  • 1 0
 *Dinnnng*
  • 1 2
 First - beat me hard.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008169
Mobile Version of Website