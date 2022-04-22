Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #219
Apr 22, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The best way to kick off your weekend, with the best fails from the past week.
Friday Fails is presented by
Yoshimura Cycling
.
USA made ENDH Stems and Chilao pedals shipping worldwide now! Only from YoshimuraCycling.com
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Value Bike Field Test - Reasonably Priced Full-Suspension and Hardtails
110740 views
First Ride: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Build It Bigger
79244 views
Review: The 2022 Canyon Strive is Longer, Slacker, & Still Has a Shapeshifter
57765 views
Tech Briefing: Brand New DH Bikes, Dropper Posts, Knee Pads, & More - April 2022
57456 views
Video: Aaron Gwin's Massive Crash from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
41300 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
37570 views
Another Spectator has Caused a Crash in a Major Road Race
36510 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Run a Bash Guard?
34365 views
28 Comments
Score
Time
19
0
toast2266
(1 hours ago)
The snow is melting, the birds are chirping, and the quality of the fails is dramatically increasing. Must be spring.
[Reply]
1
13
quinn3
(38 mins ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Actually dude global warming isn';t really a joke. Snow melting is a real problem andf we all gonna be under water soon
#getwokepal
[Reply]
20
0
noapathy
(1 hours ago)
That stoppie was actually pretty darn cool.
[Reply]
4
0
oosmond
(58 mins ago)
would have liked to see them clean it
[Reply]
17
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
Ja Wilhelm!
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
...the biggest of tricks, lol, great clip
[Reply]
8
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
@ 2:00....the concealed pit for those that bail on the jump line....the work of an evil genius
[Reply]
2
0
theITdude
(31 mins ago)
So confident, I'll just go around! excellent!
[Reply]
6
0
Tasso75
(1 hours ago)
2:55 someone actually printed a fake PornHub logo on a 3x1 board and made a kicker with it. Respect
[Reply]
6
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
I could be wrong, but I think we've seen that ramp before in another FF
[Reply]
4
0
talanking
(1 hours ago)
At :35 seconds
How the heck did that happen
[Reply]
3
0
Steve101j
(1 hours ago)
That bike gave up on that rider fully and completely.
[Reply]
1
0
oosmond
(1 hours ago)
"Old man Joe goes cycling"
[Reply]
3
0
two-plank
(1 hours ago)
drone clip is all time "wanna ride this weekend? we could bring the drone with and get some sick footage" slam
[Reply]
3
0
oosmond
(1 hours ago)
where was the landing supposed to be at 1:07?
[Reply]
3
0
judge-shredd
(1 hours ago)
We just not going to mention the PornHub ramp at 2:56?
[Reply]
1
0
Sscottt
(41 mins ago)
Dude... there is a pornhub ramp at 2:56. Don't miss it. (as mentioned... I don't think its the first time its been on FF.)
[Reply]
1
0
gwys
(40 mins ago)
What I want to know is what the cameraman at 3:01 was thinking. I don't see any scenario where he's not in the way, and it looks like he's 100% on the trail.
[Reply]
1
0
mtnsnap
(43 mins ago)
:25 - I believe the end of his "Now I don't" comment is "have to worry about having offspring"
[Reply]
1
0
MrShreddypants
(1 hours ago)
The spot @ :31 has claimed many a collarbone believe it or not lol.
[Reply]
1
0
Bobisntmyuncle
(57 mins ago)
Friday fails just keep on giving
[Reply]
1
0
aka-bigsteve
(52 mins ago)
Hope the bike at :55 stopped before what looked like a fast moving river!
[Reply]
1
0
MuddyBrit
(47 mins ago)
6-inch wheels ain’t dead!
[Reply]
1
0
greenpistol
(40 mins ago)
3:07 dudes wearing leather work boots?
[Reply]
1
0
oosmond
(1 hours ago)
1:26
[Reply]
1
0
oosmond
(1 hours ago)
2:54 sus ramp
[Reply]
1
0
apokolokyntosis
(42 mins ago)
*Dinnnng*
[Reply]
1
2
suspended-flesh
(1 hours ago)
First - beat me hard.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008169
Mobile Version of Website
28 Comments
How the heck did that happen
Post a Comment