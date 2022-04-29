Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #220
Apr 29, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Do we ever have some good fails for you this week.
Friday Fails is presented by
Yoshimura Cycling
.
USA made ENDH Stems and Chilao pedals shipping worldwide now! Only from YoshimuraCycling.com
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
55364 views
Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop
48049 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
45459 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
43613 views
7 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep
42056 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta HT AM Ride - Big Tires & Big Fun
36048 views
Canyon's Sustainable 3D Printed Prototype Mountain Bike
35857 views
Field Test: Canyon Spectral AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro
34872 views
21 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
Dudeclimbsrocks
(20 mins ago)
:50.... I wish i didn't see this.
[Reply]
3
0
ScandiumRider
(7 mins ago)
As much as I like Friday Fails, I feel like 0:51 was a life changing neck injury for that kid. I don't wanna see that shit. I turned it off.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(0 mins ago)
taking the family member/friend shared the video, I have to assume it wasn't that bad. That flimsy wooden ramp likely absorbed most of the impact and it was at an angle....certainly not good but probably not as bad as it looked
[Reply]
3
0
SATN-XC
(6 mins ago)
did I just watch someone die? good lord PB, that was brutal...
@0:28?!!
@2:04?!!!!!!
[Reply]
2
0
HB208
(22 mins ago)
I just spat my coffee out at 0:51. Looks like he decided to join a diving contest.
[Reply]
1
0
mapleroo
(13 mins ago)
Yep, fail of the year contender
[Reply]
1
0
safralin
(9 mins ago)
I did this same move on a sidewalk years ago, worst crash of my life. Ended up with 6 staples to hold my head together and a major concussion. And the pain from effectively jamming my entire spine was awful. Hope this guy is doing ok.
[Reply]
1
0
judge-shredd
(8 mins ago)
guy at 3:20 sounds like a good friend: brings all the hype when things are good, immediately checks if you're OK with things are not so good.
[Reply]
1
0
whiteboarder
(15 mins ago)
:38 - ouch! hope he’s ok…
:50 - ouch! hope he’s ok…
good lord - some really bad crashes today
[Reply]
2
0
bajagrande
(13 mins ago)
Taking the gloves off today… Jesus Christ.
[Reply]
3
0
Borealwoods
(11 mins ago)
My boy Steve!!!
[Reply]
1
0
dan23dan23
(3 mins ago)
No, it's... My boy Steeeveee-ah!
[Reply]
1
0
LucaP
(10 mins ago)
No longer wondering what the mountain bike equivalent of diving into a shallow pool is.
[Reply]
2
0
Arepiscopo
(6 mins ago)
And 2:05 is attempted murder...
[Reply]
1
0
spicysparkes
(4 mins ago)
wondering what that was, as you can see there's stuff dangling from the rope
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(3 mins ago)
@spicysparkes
: likely lighting maybe for use of the trails at night...taking he launched from a berm, I'm not sure they intended anyone to go that way
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(4 mins ago)
Were they going the wrong way on the trail @0:39? Other side of that gap seemed higher than the side they went off on
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(13 mins ago)
:42 that bike is cut in half.
[Reply]
1
0
TimMog
(9 mins ago)
Friday Fractures, more like
[Reply]
1
0
SanD-blkrider
(4 mins ago)
No, Steve is not OK! Brutal some of these..
[Reply]
1
0
mikeyfresh1990
(7 mins ago)
2:04! hope he is ok...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009206
Mobile Version of Website
21 Comments
@0:28?!!
@2:04?!!!!!!
:50 - ouch! hope he’s ok…
good lord - some really bad crashes today