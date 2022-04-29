Video: Friday Fails #220

Apr 29, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Do we ever have some good fails for you this week.


Friday Fails is presented by Yoshimura Cycling.

USA made ENDH Stems and Chilao pedals shipping worldwide now! Only from YoshimuraCycling.com





21 Comments

  • 5 0
 :50.... I wish i didn't see this.
  • 3 0
 As much as I like Friday Fails, I feel like 0:51 was a life changing neck injury for that kid. I don't wanna see that shit. I turned it off.
  • 1 0
 taking the family member/friend shared the video, I have to assume it wasn't that bad. That flimsy wooden ramp likely absorbed most of the impact and it was at an angle....certainly not good but probably not as bad as it looked
  • 3 0
 did I just watch someone die? good lord PB, that was brutal...
@0:28?!!
@2:04?!!!!!!
  • 2 0
 I just spat my coffee out at 0:51. Looks like he decided to join a diving contest.
  • 1 0
 Yep, fail of the year contender
  • 1 0
 I did this same move on a sidewalk years ago, worst crash of my life. Ended up with 6 staples to hold my head together and a major concussion. And the pain from effectively jamming my entire spine was awful. Hope this guy is doing ok.
  • 1 0
 guy at 3:20 sounds like a good friend: brings all the hype when things are good, immediately checks if you're OK with things are not so good.
  • 1 0
 :38 - ouch! hope he’s ok…
:50 - ouch! hope he’s ok…

good lord - some really bad crashes today
  • 2 0
 Taking the gloves off today… Jesus Christ.
  • 3 0
 My boy Steve!!!
  • 1 0
 No, it's... My boy Steeeveee-ah!
  • 1 0
 No longer wondering what the mountain bike equivalent of diving into a shallow pool is.
  • 2 0
 And 2:05 is attempted murder...
  • 1 0
 wondering what that was, as you can see there's stuff dangling from the rope
  • 1 0
 @spicysparkes: likely lighting maybe for use of the trails at night...taking he launched from a berm, I'm not sure they intended anyone to go that way
  • 1 0
 Were they going the wrong way on the trail @0:39? Other side of that gap seemed higher than the side they went off on
  • 1 0
 :42 that bike is cut in half.
  • 1 0
 Friday Fractures, more like
  • 1 0
 No, Steve is not OK! Brutal some of these..
  • 1 0
 2:04! hope he is ok...





