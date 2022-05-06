Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #221
May 6, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We've got a good batch of fails for you this week.
Friday Fails is presented by
Stans No Tubes
.
Stan's Tire Sealant is trusted around the world and mixed by hand in Big Flats, New York. #onlystans
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
64747 views
Field Test: YT Izzo Core 2 - Ready to Climb
45861 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
45599 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
43221 views
Slack Randoms: Jet Bikes, Clipless Chelsea Boots, Aero Water Bottles & More
37983 views
Video: 4 Value Hardtails Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
37799 views
Video: 5 Value Full-Suspension Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
33093 views
First Ride: Goodyear Newton MTF & MTR Tires
32624 views
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
TheEradicator
(37 mins ago)
@#1 As soon as I saw that guy pump I new he was about to eat a shit sandwich!
[Reply]
6
0
ChazMTB12
(38 mins ago)
1:47 Lets gooo I made it into Friday Fails!
[Reply]
1
0
jaytdubs
(26 mins ago)
Normally I'd say that's not an accomplishment, but your failure is just barely, and I'll never be hitting a jump that large so good on you.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(5 mins ago)
FF Yeah!
[Reply]
4
0
VtVolk
(20 mins ago)
Bringing the dumb barking dog on the ride was the biggest fail. Downvote if you must. I love dogs, but a small percentage have what it takes to be Trail Dogs.
[Reply]
2
0
SATN-XC
(18 mins ago)
watch again with the mindset that he's being chased by someone else's dog and is just trying to get away
[Reply]
4
0
SATN-XC
(19 mins ago)
where is this magical wonderland @ 1:24? snow on trees but nothing on the ground
[Reply]
4
0
mdg3d
(37 mins ago)
30 seconds in you get an exceptional view of a moron.
[Reply]
1
0
jaytdubs
(29 mins ago)
Agreed, what a jackass. It's as though the idea that other people might be using the trail never crossed his mind. What a dolt.
[Reply]
3
0
JustShreddin
(28 mins ago)
@3:28 Dude going really big, almost made it. Leogang: "Shred better". The irony ...
[Reply]
2
1
4thflowkage
(27 mins ago)
Am I the only one who doesn't get goggles and no full face? I mean, do whatever floats your boat but I feel like if you are putting up with goggle you may as well protect the rest of your face too.
[Reply]
2
0
stalkinghorse
(22 mins ago)
I need to know that kid at 1:37 is OK. That one was so rough I feel haunted.
[Reply]
3
0
MikeyMT
(14 mins ago)
Good lord what a dumb sport. lol
[Reply]
2
0
chal0080
(33 mins ago)
Man, some brutal ones this week!!
[Reply]
1
0
Matzadd
(16 mins ago)
After cringing through all those crashes I am selling my bikes and taking up golf...........
[Reply]
1
0
fasterjedi
(13 mins ago)
I'm pretty sure David Grohl was thinking of this guy (0:39) when he was belting 'I don't want to be your monkey wrench'
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(33 mins ago)
Ooooh, that nut shot at 1:02, I felt it!
[Reply]
1
0
acmeglue
(31 mins ago)
The 4-leged tried to warn him.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(26 mins ago)
Uncanny similarity between 1:05 and 3:25!
[Reply]
1
0
Archimonde
(24 mins ago)
1:40 is a spine breaker -.- That looked and sounded horrible!
[Reply]
1
0
odbrider
(20 mins ago)
extra carnage this week
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(20 mins ago)
Love me some classic fails.
Hey,can we get a vintage edition?
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(32 mins ago)
@2:35....good lord
[Reply]
1
0
Sscottt
(24 mins ago)
Deja Vu video in there.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008569
Mobile Version of Website
24 Comments
Hey,can we get a vintage edition?