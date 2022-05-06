Video: Friday Fails #221

May 6, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got a good batch of fails for you this week.


Friday Fails is presented by Stans No Tubes.

Stan's Tire Sealant is trusted around the world and mixed by hand in Big Flats, New York. #onlystans





24 Comments

  • 6 0
 @#1 As soon as I saw that guy pump I new he was about to eat a shit sandwich!
  • 6 0
 1:47 Lets gooo I made it into Friday Fails!
  • 1 0
 Normally I'd say that's not an accomplishment, but your failure is just barely, and I'll never be hitting a jump that large so good on you.
  • 1 0
 FF Yeah!
  • 4 0
 Bringing the dumb barking dog on the ride was the biggest fail. Downvote if you must. I love dogs, but a small percentage have what it takes to be Trail Dogs.
  • 2 0
 watch again with the mindset that he's being chased by someone else's dog and is just trying to get away
  • 4 0
 where is this magical wonderland @ 1:24? snow on trees but nothing on the ground
  • 4 0
 30 seconds in you get an exceptional view of a moron.
  • 1 0
 Agreed, what a jackass. It's as though the idea that other people might be using the trail never crossed his mind. What a dolt.
  • 3 0
 @3:28 Dude going really big, almost made it. Leogang: "Shred better". The irony ...
  • 2 1
 Am I the only one who doesn't get goggles and no full face? I mean, do whatever floats your boat but I feel like if you are putting up with goggle you may as well protect the rest of your face too.
  • 2 0
 I need to know that kid at 1:37 is OK. That one was so rough I feel haunted.
  • 3 0
 Good lord what a dumb sport. lol
  • 2 0
 Man, some brutal ones this week!!
  • 1 0
 After cringing through all those crashes I am selling my bikes and taking up golf...........
  • 1 0
 I'm pretty sure David Grohl was thinking of this guy (0:39) when he was belting 'I don't want to be your monkey wrench'
  • 1 0
 Ooooh, that nut shot at 1:02, I felt it!
  • 1 0
 The 4-leged tried to warn him.
  • 1 0
 Uncanny similarity between 1:05 and 3:25!
  • 1 0
 1:40 is a spine breaker -.- That looked and sounded horrible!
  • 1 0
 extra carnage this weekSmile
  • 1 0
 Love me some classic fails.
Hey,can we get a vintage edition?
  • 1 0
 @2:35....good lord
  • 1 0
 Deja Vu video in there.





