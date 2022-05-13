Watch
Video: Friday Fails #222
May 13, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
We've got a spectacular batch of fails for your Friday the 13th.
Friday Fails is presented by
Stans No Tubes
.
Stan's Tire Sealant is trusted around the world and mixed by hand in Big Flats, New York. #onlystans
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
19 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
drlancefreeride
(1 hours ago)
“Send it!” That kid knows what’s up.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(37 mins ago)
good to see a little one goad their parent into a bad decision for once on FF, lol
[Reply]
3
0
yoobee
(54 mins ago)
Unfortunately there was no camera yesterday when I clipped my pedal on a rock and flew head first into a little pond to the left
[Reply]
3
0
Olimac
(48 mins ago)
For some reason my favorites are the kids spinning out in the granny gear towards the jankiest jump or drop. Pretty much guaranteed crash.
[Reply]
1
0
rodeostu
(8 mins ago)
2:38 - that was a PB editing fail, not a riding fail - the little kid made it to the airbag.
Whoever edited this week's FFs, however, flunked massively by going with a clip of a youth rider, instead of footy of a dentist wrapping his Yeti around a tree at low speed.
[Reply]
1
0
BenLow2019
(57 mins ago)
Airbag was a save for sure.
And how did that dude totally miss the launch when following his two buddies?
[Reply]
1
0
littlerichxce
(48 mins ago)
I am so glad I live in a desert, I cant' imagine having to play "Dodge the Tree" when you crash. No thanks!
[Reply]
2
0
goffboy
(40 mins ago)
Was that a wardrobe malfunction at 0:33?
[Reply]
1
0
colinstrong
(10 mins ago)
I had to re-watch that a couple times. That is an unfortunate design!
[Reply]
2
0
number44
(40 mins ago)
Holy Amateur Hour, Batman. Finally some people that are worse than me.
[Reply]
2
0
nelsongk
(34 mins ago)
Last one on the reel - "whoa! qu'est ce que c'est ca???? WHAM
[Reply]
1
0
Clem-mk
(19 mins ago)
haha looks like there's a new landing... further...beyond a hole!
[Reply]
1
0
jaytdubs
(58 mins ago)
Wow the enduro bros hit it hard this week.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(48 mins ago)
what the heck, did someone tase the dude @3:31? what was that noise?
[Reply]
1
0
eswebster
(34 mins ago)
MOAR SPEED!!!! Across the board with these.
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(20 mins ago)
The 2-tone shorts @ :33 look like an improperly covered hindquarters.
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(14 mins ago)
Glad they boosted the volume at 3:31
[Reply]
1
0
bryndrew
(9 mins ago)
Friday fails, coming up short edition
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(0 mins ago)
The SCREAM @ 1:05 was fantastic...
[Reply]
