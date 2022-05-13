Video: Friday Fails #222

May 13, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got a spectacular batch of fails for your Friday the 13th.


Friday Fails is presented by Stans No Tubes.

Stan's Tire Sealant is trusted around the world and mixed by hand in Big Flats, New York. #onlystans





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


19 Comments

  • 10 0
 “Send it!” That kid knows what’s up.
  • 1 0
 good to see a little one goad their parent into a bad decision for once on FF, lol
  • 3 0
 Unfortunately there was no camera yesterday when I clipped my pedal on a rock and flew head first into a little pond to the left lol Rolleyes
  • 3 0
 For some reason my favorites are the kids spinning out in the granny gear towards the jankiest jump or drop. Pretty much guaranteed crash.
  • 1 0
 2:38 - that was a PB editing fail, not a riding fail - the little kid made it to the airbag.

Whoever edited this week's FFs, however, flunked massively by going with a clip of a youth rider, instead of footy of a dentist wrapping his Yeti around a tree at low speed.
  • 1 0
 Airbag was a save for sure.
And how did that dude totally miss the launch when following his two buddies?
  • 1 0
 I am so glad I live in a desert, I cant' imagine having to play "Dodge the Tree" when you crash. No thanks!
  • 2 0
 Was that a wardrobe malfunction at 0:33?
  • 1 0
 I had to re-watch that a couple times. That is an unfortunate design!
  • 2 0
 Holy Amateur Hour, Batman. Finally some people that are worse than me.
  • 2 0
 Last one on the reel - "whoa! qu'est ce que c'est ca???? WHAM
  • 1 0
 haha looks like there's a new landing... further...beyond a hole!
  • 1 0
 Wow the enduro bros hit it hard this week.
  • 1 0
 what the heck, did someone tase the dude @3:31? what was that noise?
  • 1 0
 MOAR SPEED!!!! Across the board with these.
  • 1 0
 The 2-tone shorts @ :33 look like an improperly covered hindquarters.
  • 1 0
 Glad they boosted the volume at 3:31
  • 1 0
 Friday fails, coming up short edition
  • 1 0
 The SCREAM @ 1:05 was fantastic...





