Video: Friday Fails #223
May 20, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Another incredible batch of fails to make your Friday even better.
Friday Fails is presented by
Stans No Tubes
.
Stan's Tire Sealant is trusted around the world and mixed by hand in Big Flats, New York. #onlystans
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
29 Comments
Score
Time
19
0
dcaf
(1 hours ago)
The rider at 2:45 had no business trying to ride that feature. That could have ended really badly- even worse than it looked. Sometimes you wonder what these people are thinking when their skill is so clearly short of what's needed to ride the feature. Hope for the best?
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
Seriously who tf encouraged that?
[Reply]
5
0
tbubier
(1 hours ago)
There's always a HUGE disconnect between skill level and level of confidence.
[Reply]
3
0
ismellfish
(1 hours ago)
My thoughts exactly. Wtf was he thinking (or more properly not thinking)? Could have died for sure.
P.S. do people think their bikes will magically power them over gap jumps? PEDAL PEOPLE!!!
[Reply]
5
0
jaytdubs
(51 mins ago)
@tbubier
: Agreed, maybe the biggest disparity I've seen of all time on FF.
[Reply]
4
0
jdkellogg
(48 mins ago)
@danielfloyd
: I made a comment like this a few months ago and got a shit ton of downvotes.
Blows my mind how many people are pedaling frantically at shit they and their friends know they are going to bin it 19 times out of 20 attempts.
People in these vids are shit friends/riding buddies.
[Reply]
1
0
pink505
(12 mins ago)
All we can hope is that they can't reproduce but are still healthy to live a long and happy life.
What did Jimmy tell me..."eyes closed, butt firmly on seat, hang on and the bike will do the work"
[Reply]
9
0
learningcycles
(1 hours ago)
2:46 is the most epic crash I've ever seen. The send, the scenary. Amazing.
[Reply]
4
0
CSharp
(1 hours ago)
I had to watch that over and over - I can't believe it's an actual person sitting on a bike because when the bike went over that last hump, the person was motionless! My god, that was a massive send and a massive crash!
[Reply]
1
0
jaytdubs
(52 mins ago)
@CSharp
: I know, I think it was thinking the same.
[Reply]
1
0
WalrusRider
(5 mins ago)
Holy shit lol!
[Reply]
2
0
Sscottt
(1 hours ago)
The second clip (the urban stairway) was missing something... Like the shot of the lifeless body. It ended so quickly I seriously hope that person is OK.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(34 mins ago)
been there, done that...they should be fine. The embarrassment of doing that in front of a bunch of people was likely the worst part.
[Reply]
1
0
OhrhO
(58 mins ago)
Wooh, that stair jump in the second clip. Did not expect to see my old hometown Basel 'Stadttheater" (municipal theatre)' looong stairway featured this way. More rehearsals needed, and some theater tec to soften the impact..
[Reply]
2
0
landonpate
(26 mins ago)
As sure as the bird will sing in the morn, there shall be at least one prepubescent cackle of laughter as a young man watches his peer eat shit on Friday Fails.
[Reply]
3
0
CDABikeCo
(1 hours ago)
"Are you not entertained!?"
[Reply]
3
0
oosmond
(1 hours ago)
1:58... I think PB is running out of fails; this one seems familiar
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(1 hours ago)
1.40 gave me a similar feeling of deja vu.
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(1 hours ago)
3.08. Yeah, you probably should think twice about attempting the drop you've stopped to look at.
[Reply]
3
0
surfer1100
(48 mins ago)
Note to self: Think twice about buying a pandemic era used bike.
[Reply]
2
0
Rondigs
(47 mins ago)
The friend at 3:24 gets cut from the crew. Someone with a laugh like that gets to ride solo
[Reply]
2
0
zedpm
(47 mins ago)
1:38 and 2:46 were both straight up suicides. What on earth are these riders thinking?
[Reply]
1
0
gomeeker
(41 mins ago)
3:10 was just brilliant. You expect to see the first guy eat it on the rock drop, but then the guy behind goes OTB after hitting a pebble. Well played fake-out!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(31 mins ago)
@2:48 is what you get when you mix your typical FF rider and a Rampage practice run
[Reply]
1
0
MrAngry
(1 hours ago)
I almost couldn’t watch….almost
[Reply]
1
0
retrogressionage
(27 mins ago)
2:46....what the heck was he thinking!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Weare138
(24 mins ago)
Can't believe no one has mentioned 1:08 yet. Ouch.
[Reply]
1
0
Rygar
(10 mins ago)
2:46 is fail of the century.
[Reply]
1
0
tand
(6 mins ago)
What brand and size is that airbag at 2:21?
[Reply]
