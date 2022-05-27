Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #224
May 27, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
It's time for the best fails of the week.
Friday Fails is presented by
Stans No Tubes
.
Stan's Tire Sealant is trusted around the world and mixed by hand in Big Flats, New York. #onlystans
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
138397 views
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
122057 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
53982 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
46165 views
Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop
44798 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
43409 views
Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics
40107 views
The European Bike Project: A Steel Gearbox Bike & 4 Other Exciting Products from Swiss Manufacturers - May 2022
35446 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
5
2
trialsace
(15 mins ago)
So much portrait. If your friends film in that orientation I don't even feel bad when you crash.
[Reply]
5
0
number44
(13 mins ago)
"Nope"
[Reply]
3
0
La-petite-cochonne
(17 mins ago)
Scorpion attack and finest yoga move at 0:48 !
[Reply]
1
0
Crossmaxx
(5 mins ago)
The sounds at 1:41 are just great, can only imagine what produced the third one...
[Reply]
2
0
bok-CZ
(4 mins ago)
Shoulders and collarbones edition.
BTW amazing 180 at 1:15
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(6 mins ago)
the trees were hungry today
[Reply]
1
0
pixelguru
(1 mins ago)
That solid tree hit at 1:04 gave me a shiver.
[Reply]
1
0
Spencermon
(4 mins ago)
Almost nailed the 180
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008754
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
BTW amazing 180 at 1:15