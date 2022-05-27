Video: Friday Fails #224

May 27, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's time for the best fails of the week.


Friday Fails is presented by Stans No Tubes.

Stan's Tire Sealant is trusted around the world and mixed by hand in Big Flats, New York. #onlystans





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
138397 views
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
122057 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
53982 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
46165 views
Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop
44798 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
43409 views
Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics
40107 views
The European Bike Project: A Steel Gearbox Bike & 4 Other Exciting Products from Swiss Manufacturers - May 2022
35446 views

8 Comments

  • 5 2
 So much portrait. If your friends film in that orientation I don't even feel bad when you crash.
  • 5 0
 "Nope"
  • 3 0
 Scorpion attack and finest yoga move at 0:48 !
  • 1 0
 The sounds at 1:41 are just great, can only imagine what produced the third one...
  • 2 0
 Shoulders and collarbones edition.

BTW amazing 180 at 1:15
  • 1 0
 the trees were hungry today
  • 1 0
 That solid tree hit at 1:04 gave me a shiver.
  • 1 0
 Almost nailed the 180





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008754
Mobile Version of Website