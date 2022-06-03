Watch
Video: Friday Fails #225
Jun 3, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
We've got some rowdy fails for your viewing pleasure this week.
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
7
0
Spencermon
(55 mins ago)
This weeks theme: slamming your front wheel into . . . Everything!
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(49 mins ago)
This week's compilation was just begging to be sponsored by a wheel manufacturer
[Reply]
7
0
skidlydid
(48 mins ago)
0.11 should have bought a Canyon Sender …
[Reply]
7
0
cassonwd
(58 mins ago)
0:11...HE DED
[Reply]
3
0
BMXJJ327
(55 mins ago)
He apparently was fine. Pushed back up and sent it. Maybe we will see that video tomorrow?
[Reply]
2
0
cassonwd
(52 mins ago)
@BMXJJ327
: Wow really!? That is crazy. Looks like he dropped about 15-20ft.
[Reply]
4
0
thechunderdownunder
(51 mins ago)
Seemed like a beginner type of fuck up on a pretty high level gap.
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(41 mins ago)
@cassonwd
: Yea. He put the full video up on his Instagram
@geddypratt
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(36 mins ago)
I think you can retire FF now - the only way to top that one is a MTB snuff flick and I'm not with that.
[Reply]
2
0
Spencermon
(28 mins ago)
he landed in probably the only safe place to land. Looked quite sandy surrounded by sharp rocks.
[Reply]
3
0
suspended-flesh
(36 mins ago)
Oh Kurvaaa
[Reply]
1
0
jmd07aa
(22 mins ago)
Crashing on the green grassy slopes at 3:13 looks pretty pleasant actually.
[Reply]
1
0
lowkeyokeydokey
(52 mins ago)
Best possible way to crash a backflip at :44
[Reply]
1
0
counterpoint
(50 mins ago)
And the fail award winner for 2022...goes to Utah Gap Stack.
[Reply]
1
0
IsaacMagers
(47 mins ago)
THE FIRST DUDE IM FUCKING SCARED
[Reply]
1
0
Sscottt
(37 mins ago)
2:10... Trees birth mountain biker.
[Reply]
1
0
alexridesbikes-13
(33 mins ago)
Friday fails: The OMG edition
[Reply]
