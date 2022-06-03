Video: Friday Fails #225

Jun 3, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got some rowdy fails for your viewing pleasure this week.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


17 Comments

  • 7 0
 This weeks theme: slamming your front wheel into . . . Everything!
  • 1 0
 This week's compilation was just begging to be sponsored by a wheel manufacturer
  • 7 0
 0.11 should have bought a Canyon Sender …
  • 7 0
 0:11...HE DED
  • 3 0
 He apparently was fine. Pushed back up and sent it. Maybe we will see that video tomorrow?
  • 2 0
 @BMXJJ327: Wow really!? That is crazy. Looks like he dropped about 15-20ft.
  • 4 0
 Seemed like a beginner type of fuck up on a pretty high level gap.
  • 1 0
 @cassonwd: Yea. He put the full video up on his Instagram @geddypratt
  • 1 0
 I think you can retire FF now - the only way to top that one is a MTB snuff flick and I'm not with that.
  • 2 0
 he landed in probably the only safe place to land. Looked quite sandy surrounded by sharp rocks.
  • 3 0
 Oh Kurvaaa
  • 1 0
 Crashing on the green grassy slopes at 3:13 looks pretty pleasant actually.
  • 1 0
 Best possible way to crash a backflip at :44
  • 1 0
 And the fail award winner for 2022...goes to Utah Gap Stack.
  • 1 0
 THE FIRST DUDE IM FUCKING SCARED
  • 1 0
 2:10... Trees birth mountain biker.
  • 1 0
 Friday fails: The OMG edition





