Video: Friday Fails #226

Jun 10, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We've got some rowdy fails for your viewing pleasure this week.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


14 Comments

  • 2 0
 ouch and I like the one where the rider keeps the grip on the bars all through the crash
  • 3 0
 0:54 nightmare fuel, RIP that guy's downtube
  • 2 0
 Today's theme: A Case of speed understimation required for jumping, and trees are still to be avoided during crashes.
  • 2 0
 1:15...That nose case! Brutal
  • 2 0
 Even Saul Goodman might not be able to help with those cases lol
  • 2 0
 Bodies rollin everywhere in that one! Rowdy is right.
  • 2 0
 2.31 "your bike is in my way" although not as much as that tree is.
  • 2 0
 First guy (literally) had his bell rung!!
  • 2 0
 Love seeing my local trails represented on Friday Fails
  • 1 0
 I think if we average out all the nose cases with those who went out the backend we're good.
  • 1 0
 That wreck at :21 was nasty
  • 2 0
 Hup.....Aaaah
  • 2 0
 0:54....warranty denied.
  • 1 0
 Damn, the boys really sent it this week.





