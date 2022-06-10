Watch
Video: Friday Fails #226
Jun 10, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
We've got some rowdy fails for your viewing pleasure this week.
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
14 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
NWintheUSA
(16 mins ago)
ouch and I like the one where the rider keeps the grip on the bars all through the crash
[Reply]
3
0
BullMooose
(15 mins ago)
0:54 nightmare fuel, RIP that guy's downtube
[Reply]
2
0
njcbps
(12 mins ago)
Today's theme: A Case of speed understimation required for jumping, and trees are still to be avoided during crashes.
[Reply]
2
0
BenLow2019
(12 mins ago)
1:15...That nose case! Brutal
[Reply]
2
0
genovvv
(9 mins ago)
Even Saul Goodman might not be able to help with those cases lol
[Reply]
2
0
Jordansemailaddress
(9 mins ago)
Bodies rollin everywhere in that one! Rowdy is right.
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(7 mins ago)
2.31 "your bike is in my way" although not as much as that tree is.
[Reply]
2
0
wyorider
(6 mins ago)
First guy (literally) had his bell rung!!
[Reply]
2
0
bknorris
(5 mins ago)
Love seeing my local trails represented on Friday Fails
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(0 mins ago)
I think if we average out all the nose cases with those who went out the backend we're good.
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(14 mins ago)
That wreck at :21 was nasty
[Reply]
2
0
marmotkong
(14 mins ago)
Hup.....Aaaah
[Reply]
2
0
SpecSRAM
(4 mins ago)
0:54....warranty denied.
[Reply]
1
0
ratpackchad
(0 mins ago)
Damn, the boys really sent it this week.
[Reply]
14 Comments