Video: Friday Fails #227

Jun 17, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The best fails from the past week for your viewing pleasure.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Yay for black screen at the end!

Also, 0:16. Hello there.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure the guy at 2:48 was extremely thankful for that full-face helmet. Ouch!
  • 1 0
 Hard hits edition





