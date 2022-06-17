Watch
Video: Friday Fails #227
Jun 17, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
The best fails from the past week for your viewing pleasure.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
noapathy
(12 mins ago)
Yay for black screen at the end!
Also, 0:16. Hello there.
[Reply]
1
0
nickfranko
(10 mins ago)
I'm sure the guy at 2:48 was extremely thankful for that full-face helmet. Ouch!
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(3 mins ago)
Hard hits edition
[Reply]
