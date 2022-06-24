Video: Friday Fails #228

Jun 24, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Nothing like some fails to kick your weekend off on the right foot.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


16 Comments

  • 9 1
 hahahah the best one in a while! so much carnage!
  • 6 0
 Video should probably not be private - unless that's meant to be the fail
  • 6 1
 wow the fade to black at the end...perfect. The last clip was completely visible
  • 6 0
 Wow! Those are some strong fails.
  • 3 0
 Hurry up my boss isn't watching !
  • 3 0
 Proof that you don't have to be on a bike to commit a Friday Fail...
  • 2 0
 Its been a while since we have had a proper Friday Fails Fail. Actually makes me smile!
  • 3 0
 1:02... that's all poison oak at the bottom
  • 3 0
 doesn't work
  • 2 0
 ”this video is private"
  • 3 0
 www.youtube.com/watch?v=lK-Tz52-124
  • 3 1
 Came to see if biden made it. Dissapointed
  • 3 3
 It's impressive how quickly Outside has turned Pinkbike into a dreary website with nothing worth clicking on except friday fails.
  • 1 0
 What hurts worse? The bruise on the back of your head from scorpion kicking yourself, or your ego?
  • 1 0
 Fail of the fridays fails.... Nice !
  • 1 0
 any reports how many died during filming this scarie movie :-)?





