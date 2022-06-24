Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Friday Fails #228
Jun 24, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Nothing like some fails to kick your weekend off on the right foot.
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
75114 views
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
74794 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
65693 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
44529 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42839 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
41813 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
36287 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
32367 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
9
1
Konashredder94
(30 mins ago)
hahahah the best one in a while! so much carnage!
[Reply]
6
0
stuie321
(57 mins ago)
Video should probably not be private - unless that's meant to be the fail
[Reply]
6
1
Dg-RobO
(31 mins ago)
wow the fade to black at the end...perfect. The last clip was completely visible
[Reply]
6
0
andrewfrauenglass
(20 mins ago)
Wow! Those are some strong fails.
[Reply]
3
0
Vandermouten
(56 mins ago)
Hurry up my boss isn't watching !
[Reply]
3
0
cbcbike
(53 mins ago)
Proof that you don't have to be on a bike to commit a Friday Fail...
[Reply]
2
0
tkrug
(37 mins ago)
Its been a while since we have had a proper Friday Fails Fail. Actually makes me smile!
[Reply]
3
0
jloosener
(23 mins ago)
1:02... that's all poison oak at the bottom
[Reply]
3
0
VictoireB
(57 mins ago)
doesn't work
[Reply]
2
0
oosmond
(57 mins ago)
”this video is private"
[Reply]
3
0
oosmond
(56 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lK-Tz52-124
[Reply]
3
1
bigchomper
(34 mins ago)
Came to see if biden made it. Dissapointed
[Reply]
3
3
Phillyenduro
(30 mins ago)
It's impressive how quickly Outside has turned Pinkbike into a dreary website with nothing worth clicking on except friday fails.
[Reply]
1
0
ekinerk
(13 mins ago)
What hurts worse? The bruise on the back of your head from scorpion kicking yourself, or your ego?
[Reply]
1
0
Ptachatte
(43 mins ago)
Fail of the fridays fails.... Nice !
[Reply]
1
0
UncleSpec
(40 mins ago)
any reports how many died during filming this scarie movie :-)?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008376
Mobile Version of Website
16 Comments