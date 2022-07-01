Video: Friday Fails #229

Jul 1, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Nothing like some fails to kick your weekend off on the right foot.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


68 Comments

  • 47 0
 The face of the kid at 1:31! ;D
  • 3 0
 His face says it all!
  • 3 0
 Someone needs to make a meme.
  • 1 0
 It's the face of shouldn't you do something other than film it...
  • 37 1
 Uncle Joe on Friday Fails. LOL
  • 9 0
 I was wondering how long it was gonna take for Pres. Joe's "toeclip moment" to show up on FF...
  • 7 6
 What about SCOTUS?
  • 23 6
 SCOTUS had the bigger fail.
  • 18 6
 I prefer my Presidents to suck at bikes, not at democracy.
  • 2 1
 @RayDolor: imagine what an amazing moment it would have been if someone could have caught Uncle Joe's fall instead of viewing life through their phones. #sundaysaves all time list material.
  • 5 0
 Gather round children. Uncle Joe's going to demonstrate why we use "clipless" pedals nowadays!
  • 9 1
 That old guy w/ toe clips looks familiar... I just can't remember where I've seen him.
  • 16 44
flag Caligula1620 (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 he can't remember anything either lolol, neither can his supporters, like when he was pro segregation, anti abortion, and said Obama spoke really well "for a black guy". lol, kamala literally called him a racist then jumped on his bandwagon. I love it, let the show go on there isnt entertainment that can compare to the left.
  • 6 0
 Outstanding collection today. The kid! The berm slam, the bike to the head! POTUS!
  • 5 1
 5 cents for every knee pad you can find in this video...
  • 4 1
 The lack of bmx background at 1:57 is alarming.
  • 4 1
 The kid saying "neeeeeoooooowww" before slamming back to earth
  • 2 0
 2:45 Can't have femme shred without the occasional femme fail.
  • 2 1
 Each week proves out there are an infinite number of ways to get it wrong. Like...so wrong.
  • 2 0
 3:44 was that his brakes or a squeeze horn?
  • 1 0
 Was this whole episode meant to be a subliminal ad for the Grim Donut? (i.e. slacker headtube angles?)
  • 1 0
 Spencer drops strike again.
  • 3 3
 I'm not even a right-wing guy. I take a liberal stance on a lot of topics, but Joe Biden is not fit to be the POTUS.
  • 1 0
 I was pleasantly entertained by todays FF. Thank you.
  • 1 0
 Bro Biden on FF, we've seen it all.
  • 1 0
 Rider: This is it!

Narrator: This was not it.
  • 2 1
 young legs pedo biden on pb..gross......
  • 1 0
 BLJAD!!
  • 1 0
 Nu nu got a boo boo!
  • 1 0
 You sneaky bastards
  • 1 1
 Noo noo
Below threshold threads are hidden





