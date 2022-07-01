Watch
Video: Friday Fails #229
Jul 1, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Nothing like some fails to kick your weekend off on the right foot.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
68 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
47
0
rarerider
(4 hours ago)
The face of the kid at 1:31! ;D
[Reply]
3
0
chandomtb
(3 hours ago)
His face says it all!
[Reply]
3
0
trails1201
(3 hours ago)
Someone needs to make a meme.
[Reply]
1
0
tomo12377
(9 mins ago)
It's the face of shouldn't you do something other than film it...
[Reply]
37
1
pwn1
(4 hours ago)
Uncle Joe on Friday Fails. LOL
[Reply]
9
0
RayDolor
(3 hours ago)
I was wondering how long it was gonna take for Pres. Joe's "toeclip moment" to show up on FF...
[Reply]
7
6
oscartheballer
(3 hours ago)
What about SCOTUS?
[Reply]
23
6
blazersdad89
(3 hours ago)
SCOTUS had the bigger fail.
[Reply]
18
6
cgreaseman
(3 hours ago)
I prefer my Presidents to suck at bikes, not at democracy.
[Reply]
2
1
metal-falcon
(2 hours ago)
@RayDolor
: imagine what an amazing moment it would have been if someone could have caught Uncle Joe's fall instead of viewing life through their phones.
#sundaysaves
all time list material.
[Reply]
5
0
VtVolk
(2 hours ago)
Gather round children. Uncle Joe's going to demonstrate why we use "clipless" pedals nowadays!
[Reply]
9
1
kcy4130
(4 hours ago)
That old guy w/ toe clips looks familiar... I just can't remember where I've seen him.
[Reply]
16
44
Caligula1620
(3 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
he can't remember anything either lolol, neither can his supporters, like when he was pro segregation, anti abortion, and said Obama spoke really well "for a black guy". lol, kamala literally called him a racist then jumped on his bandwagon. I love it, let the show go on there isnt entertainment that can compare to the left.
[Reply]
6
0
howsyourdad
(3 hours ago)
Outstanding collection today. The kid! The berm slam, the bike to the head! POTUS!
[Reply]
5
1
Gruta
(3 hours ago)
5 cents for every knee pad you can find in this video...
[Reply]
4
1
santos619
(3 hours ago)
The lack of bmx background at 1:57 is alarming.
[Reply]
4
1
TimMog
(3 hours ago)
The kid saying "neeeeeoooooowww" before slamming back to earth
[Reply]
2
0
HeatheringAround
(4 hours ago)
2:45 Can't have femme shred without the occasional femme fail.
[Reply]
2
1
blowmyfuse
(4 hours ago)
Each week proves out there are an infinite number of ways to get it wrong. Like...so wrong.
[Reply]
2
0
Holick
(2 hours ago)
3:44 was that his brakes or a squeeze horn?
[Reply]
1
0
cpscotti
(2 hours ago)
Was this whole episode meant to be a subliminal ad for the Grim Donut? (i.e. slacker headtube angles?)
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(3 hours ago)
Spencer drops strike again.
[Reply]
3
3
danielfloyd
(2 hours ago)
I'm not even a right-wing guy. I take a liberal stance on a lot of topics, but Joe Biden is not fit to be the POTUS.
[Reply]
1
0
shotouthoods
(1 hours ago)
I was pleasantly entertained by todays FF. Thank you.
[Reply]
1
0
iduckett
(1 hours ago)
Bro Biden on FF, we've seen it all.
[Reply]
1
0
FranklinHaith
(1 hours ago)
Rider: This is it!
Narrator: This was not it.
[Reply]
2
1
Gfromars
(44 mins ago)
young legs pedo biden on pb..gross......
[Reply]
1
0
firewalkwithme
(3 hours ago)
BLJAD!!
[Reply]
1
0
freeinpg
(3 hours ago)
Nu nu got a boo boo!
[Reply]
1
0
fiatpolski
(4 mins ago)
You sneaky bastards
[Reply]
1
1
pigman65
(4 hours ago)
Noo noo
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
12
Caligula1620
(3 hours ago)
lol that Biden fall. gosh what an embarrassing time to be an American lol
[Reply]
10
0
crockpot2001
(3 hours ago)
We have bigger issues than Biden wrestling with a crappy old toeclip.
[Reply]
7
0
orphan
(3 hours ago)
I'm Canadian but I can think of a lot more embarrassing things than a 70 odd year old guy screwing up on a bike
[Reply]
2
9
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@crockpot2001
: well ya like the economic downturn he created, the border crisis, the rampant corruption in DC, insider trading.......the list goes on, but just like the bike that crashed, it's all spearheaded by a senile racist pervert.
[Reply]
1
6
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@orphan
: it's everything else he's screwing up that's embarassing.
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: There's a lot of people on both sides of the isle involved with insider trading. There's way too much corruption in the government. IMO, if you want to be in the government, you probably shouldn't be.
[Reply]
7
20
shwinn8
(4 hours ago)
Let's GOOOOOOOO BRANNNNDONNNN!!!
[Reply]
7
2
Saucycheese
(3 hours ago)
Stfu
[Reply]
1
5
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@Saucycheese
: waaaah people are making fun of my gov daddy waaaaaah, lol cry more it's doing wonders for your cause
[Reply]
13
30
danielfloyd
(4 hours ago)
Let's go Brandon!
[Reply]
8
7
mmleach829
(4 hours ago)
I can't tell whether to enthusiastically upvote this as a joke or downvote it as a serious troll. I'm choosing to upvote and laugh hysterically at it as a joke.
[Reply]
3
2
Buffsfan3493
(3 hours ago)
Who's Brandon?
[Reply]
6
3
angrynipples
(3 hours ago)
@Buffsfan3493
: it's what right wingers say when they're too afraid to just say "f*ck Biden"
[Reply]
5
7
Caligula1620
(3 hours ago)
@angrynipples
: lol its not being 'too afraid'. it stems from the lefts constant twisting of words to create a narrative and them literally trying to spin a crowd from saying "f*ck JOE BIDEN", to oh they're saying "lets go brandon". and the right just rolled with it bc nothing is funnier than libs dunking themselves, because at the end of the day they can't meme or make good jokes for fear of being offensive, cancelled, funny, etc.
f*ck BIDEN!
[Reply]
6
2
Saucycheese
(3 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: go back to 4chan you idiot
[Reply]
4
2
Saucycheese
(3 hours ago)
Stfu
[Reply]
3
1
Sam3897
(3 hours ago)
@Buffsfan3493
: A senile potato sack
[Reply]
3
3
danielfloyd
(3 hours ago)
Uh oh... here come the fearless SJW's to defend their great leader...
[Reply]
1
3
Caligula1620
(3 hours ago)
@Saucycheese
: go lick some boots idiot
[Reply]
2
4
Caligula1620
(3 hours ago)
@Saucycheese
: imagine defending a racist pervert and thinking you're 'on the right side' lmao, go get some more pharma meds and cry about your youth like the rest of the left.
[Reply]
3
2
Saucycheese
(3 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: you done being obsessed with conspiracies? At least I don't worship an overweight pumpkin
[Reply]
3
1
Saucycheese
(3 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: lick some boots? That's the best you got? JC you're a pathetic troll
[Reply]
1
5
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@Saucycheese
: lol that's the best you got? I never even said i was pro trump, that's how weak Biden supporters are that they can't even defend him, they just attack other people lol.
I bet if someone asked you to explain why you like your wife/husband you'd be like "WELL AT LEAST THEY'RE NOT YOUR WIFE! I DON"T HAVE TO LOVE MINE BECAUSE I HATE YOURS REEEEEE"
lol you're pathetic, go lick some boots and worship your masters you gov simp/future brown shirt.
[Reply]
2
0
Saucycheese
(2 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: you're on a bike website trying to act cool by saying a far right sentence lol stfu you douchebag. Go find somewhere else to get praise
[Reply]
1
3
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
@Saucycheese
: lol everything is a conspiracy until it isn't: vax efficacy, Hunters laptop, virus origins..... the list goes on, please keep exposing your idiocy it's f*cking hilarious
[Reply]
1
4
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
@Saucycheese
: if I wanted to be praised I'd just identify as the opposite sex and worship pfizer and biden simultaneously, like you do lol. nobody trying to act cool except idiots trying to defend an old racist.
boooooooooot liiiiiiickerssssssssssssss
lol, so easy to tilt lefties i swear
[Reply]
2
2
danielfloyd
(2 hours ago)
Bunch of cheese balls in this comment thread. I despise Trump, and I think Biden should've retired 50 years ago. Y'all need to chill tf out.
[Reply]
2
1
Saucycheese
(2 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: stfu and go away troll. No one cares. Get off the internet and get outside
[Reply]
2
2
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
@danielfloyd
: shhhh you're not allowed to criticize the predator and chief you reeeeecist!
[Reply]
2
1
Saucycheese
(2 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: stfu and get out of here
[Reply]
1
4
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
@Saucycheese
: "no one cares" says the guy responding to my every comment lol
and I am outside
the pleasures of owning your own business and working wherever the hell you want
sorry your life sucks and you get butthurt from people telling you facts.
xoxoxo siiiimpy boot licking cuck oxxox
[Reply]
3
0
Saucycheese
(2 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: I'm responding to everything you post just to annoy you cause you're an idiot and get easily worked up being called a POS
[Reply]
1
1
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
@Saucycheese
: hahaah oh ya is this me getting annoyed and easily worked up? lol ok, keep telling yourself you're winning these exchanges. I'm sure it means a lot to you XD XD
"get outta here" you couldn't make me if we were standing 2 feet from each other, simp bitch xoxox
[Reply]
1
0
Saucycheese
(2 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: If I was 2 feet from you I'd be jerseying you and teaching you a lesson but I can't so instead I'm just calling you out for the POS you are. Go back to 4chan or wherever you thrive with your alt right buddies
[Reply]
1
1
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
@Saucycheese
: lol jerseying? trust me even if you were 2 inches from me you wouldn't do shit. but I would LOVE it if you tried! gosh how titled do you get just from someone saying f*ck biden? hey if you're ever in the San Diego area lmk we can make it happen, but $10000 says you'd get your head pinched off
not to mention I'd probably just shoot you bc I can conceal carry and am not a helpless lefty who gets offended from people saying mean tings about the old creepy man you love
keep responding dude this is hilarious. I'm literally shaking rn lololol, sooooooo scared of you buddy XD XD
puss boi
[Reply]
1
0
Saucycheese
(2 hours ago)
@Caligula1620
: Guns are your only way of acting tough? Pathetic. That's why the world hates the USA. It's a flaming POS because of people like you. You responding to me says you're weak and have nothing to contribute to this site. If you're better than everyone else why respond to me? Have fun being an idiot the rest of your life.
[Reply]
1
0
Caligula1620
(2 hours ago)
@Saucycheese
: no I'm pretty sure I started off by saying I'd pinch your head off. it'd be easy, fighting is my sport of choice. guns are just easier to get rid of vermin, like ant spray to bugs. Sorry you're so easily tilted, hopefully you won't raise kids or I'm sure they'd be as bitchy and weak as you are.
ya the USA is a flaming POS that's why everyone keeps moving here lol.
still standing by the "no one cares" as you get more and more upset???? lol you're a joke buddy. your life is a gimmick and your values are phoned in from your corporate overlords. have fun being a little bitch and if you're ever in SoCal DM me and I'll break your arms for ya
[Reply]
