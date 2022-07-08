Watch
Video: Friday Fails #230
Jul 8, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, and you know what that means.
Friday Fails is presented by
DYEDBRO
.
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Dyedbro
Must Read This Week
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
76198 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
53366 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
44648 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
42597 views
Understanding the UCI's New Policies for Transgender Athletes
37626 views
Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
35702 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
32987 views
Dangerholm's 'Lemmy Forever' Hardtail - A Tribute to Motörhead's Singer & Bassist
32330 views
15 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
9
1
whiteboarder
(53 mins ago)
Thanks for adding that last bit of black frames, btw!
[Reply]
1
0
Spencermon
(18 mins ago)
about time. We're only on number 230.
[Reply]
7
0
lkubica
(1 hours ago)
Wow, jumping straight onto his bro, that was savage.
[Reply]
2
0
nozes
(28 mins ago)
My teamates on Friday Fails! I need someone to tell me how I should feel about this.
[Reply]
2
0
kidtrailboss
(35 mins ago)
As always, the funny ones are really funny. The ones that are not funny, really are not funny.
[Reply]
2
0
oscartheballer
(42 mins ago)
1:26 Its a fine line between a huge huck and suicide on a bike.
[Reply]
2
0
overconfident
(40 mins ago)
That bit from 0:17 to like 2:00 is kind of brutal
[Reply]
1
0
Djangodurango
(32 mins ago)
1:21 seems like more of a save than a fail! RIP, every bearing on that bike.
[Reply]
2
1
kr2ranger
(46 mins ago)
Trees and face plants pretty much sums it up this week
[Reply]
3
0
RayDolor
(39 mins ago)
Also, this week's fails had a more up-close, personal feel to them, at least for me.
[Reply]
2
0
trentmilligan
(39 mins ago)
"That's deep"
[Reply]
1
0
apokolokyntosis
(30 mins ago)
I always love the sweet sound of squeaking tires on Friday
[Reply]
1
0
waziyata51
(5 mins ago)
"Oh, my Days!" Minnesota much?!?!
[Reply]
1
0
Mr-Gilsch
(3 mins ago)
Looks like Geisskopf @ 1:59?
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(14 mins ago)
@1:10, RIP sunglasses.
[Reply]
15 Comments