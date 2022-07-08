Video: Friday Fails #230

Jul 8, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and you know what that means.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





15 Comments

  • 9 1
 Thanks for adding that last bit of black frames, btw!
  • 1 0
 about time. We're only on number 230.
  • 7 0
 Wow, jumping straight onto his bro, that was savage.
  • 2 0
 My teamates on Friday Fails! I need someone to tell me how I should feel about this.
  • 2 0
 As always, the funny ones are really funny. The ones that are not funny, really are not funny.
  • 2 0
 1:26 Its a fine line between a huge huck and suicide on a bike.
  • 2 0
 That bit from 0:17 to like 2:00 is kind of brutal
  • 1 0
 1:21 seems like more of a save than a fail! RIP, every bearing on that bike.
  • 2 1
 Trees and face plants pretty much sums it up this week
  • 3 0
 Also, this week's fails had a more up-close, personal feel to them, at least for me.
  • 2 0
 "That's deep"
  • 1 0
 I always love the sweet sound of squeaking tires on Friday
  • 1 0
 "Oh, my Days!" Minnesota much?!?!
  • 1 0
 Looks like Geisskopf @ 1:59?
  • 1 0
 @1:10, RIP sunglasses.





