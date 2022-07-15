Video: Friday Fails #231

Jul 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and you know what that means.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Sponsored


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
127886 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
75987 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
73155 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
64388 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
55075 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
51236 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2022
42338 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
41499 views

23 Comments

  • 12 0
 Let me just go really slow then bunny hop off this drop, NOPE!
  • 7 0
 Man, this was "sketchy ramp setup" week.
  • 5 0
 @ 2:00, OMG that looked painful.
  • 1 0
 I had to rehwatch that one to make sure his neck didn't snap. Thankfully it 'only' looks like an obliterated collarbone Eek
  • 7 3
 E bike crashes are sooo satisfying
  • 1 0
 Dunning Kruger (look it up) in full effect - always shocks me seeing the number of riders riding above their pay grade, hitting stuff that takes most folks a handful of years to work up too.
  • 4 0
 Smell my finger
  • 3 0
 Sound all the way up at 1:11!
  • 1 0
 Even better at 1/2 speed playback with audio
  • 2 0
 thank you PB - this was an amazing Friday Fail week!
  • 1 0
 Neighborhood shenanigans are the best fails. Where would I be without them?
  • 3 0
 1:58 was a bell ringer.
  • 2 0
 2:00 pretty sure something got broken.
  • 1 0
 2:55 I'm think "WOAH, what's that guy doing (going so slow)" He got off easy on the crash
  • 2 0
 I love Friday fails
  • 1 0
 That one at 1.40 could've been a lot lot worse
  • 1 0
 0.58 the pinball wizard...apprentice.
  • 1 0
 :50 who zooms in on there buddy taking a dirt nap like that?
  • 1 0
 Bunny hops + drops =
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010770
Mobile Version of Website