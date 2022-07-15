Watch
Video: Friday Fails #231
Jul 15, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, and you know what that means.
Friday Fails is presented by
DYEDBRO
.
23 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
moutnbiker
(1 hours ago)
Let me just go really slow then bunny hop off this drop, NOPE!
[Reply]
7
0
TenBeers
(1 hours ago)
Man, this was "sketchy ramp setup" week.
[Reply]
5
0
krka73
(1 hours ago)
@ 2:00, OMG that looked painful.
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(18 mins ago)
I had to rehwatch that one to make sure his neck didn't snap. Thankfully it 'only' looks like an obliterated collarbone
[Reply]
7
3
jase111171
(1 hours ago)
E bike crashes are sooo satisfying
[Reply]
1
0
RadBartTaylor
(6 mins ago)
Dunning Kruger (look it up) in full effect - always shocks me seeing the number of riders riding above their pay grade, hitting stuff that takes most folks a handful of years to work up too.
[Reply]
4
0
mcgetskinny
(1 hours ago)
Smell my finger
[Reply]
3
0
toddball
(1 hours ago)
Sound all the way up at 1:11!
[Reply]
1
0
Wh0w3T
(19 mins ago)
Even better at 1/2 speed playback with audio
[Reply]
2
0
Konashredder94
(1 hours ago)
thank you PB - this was an amazing Friday Fail week!
[Reply]
1
0
slayersxc17
(1 hours ago)
Neighborhood shenanigans are the best fails. Where would I be without them?
[Reply]
3
0
carters75
(53 mins ago)
1:58 was a bell ringer.
[Reply]
2
0
Neechy
(29 mins ago)
2:00 pretty sure something got broken.
[Reply]
1
0
njcbps
(0 mins ago)
2:55 I'm think "WOAH, what's that guy doing (going so slow)" He got off easy on the crash
[Reply]
2
0
vialdemo
(1 hours ago)
I love Friday fails
[Reply]
1
0
john260164
(52 mins ago)
That one at 1.40 could've been a lot lot worse
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(46 mins ago)
0.58 the pinball wizard...apprentice.
[Reply]
1
0
Struggleteam
(23 mins ago)
:50 who zooms in on there buddy taking a dirt nap like that?
[Reply]
1
0
markyp1965
(1 hours ago)
Bunny hops + drops =
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
9
Helpure
(2 hours ago)
first !
[Reply]
2
0
RobotSaucissonCop
(1 hours ago)
Bah toi non plus tu bosses pas? ^_^
[Reply]
5
0
ad15
(1 hours ago)
congratulations!! The beers are on you then...
[Reply]
3
0
Jedimtnbiker
(1 hours ago)
I second that!
[Reply]
