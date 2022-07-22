Video: Friday Fails #232

Jul 22, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and you know what that means.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





11 Comments

  • 3 0
 I really hope the racer at 1:35 didn't perish!
"Nice and slow, slow, slow" at 1:47...er..maybe a little faster?
  • 1 0
 This week i was torn between " thanks for filming that until the end" and " why aren't they calling for the ambulance instead of filming " Please note a few bikes and riders where injured to create this content.
  • 4 0
 You good?
  • 1 0
 yes, thank you for asking me while I'm mid crash and haven't even had a chance to assess whether my head is still actually attached to my body or not....
  • 3 0
 I wish I could see the aftermath of these girlfriend/wife wipeouts haha
  • 2 0
 We can all agree that last guy had it coming
  • 1 1
 The last clip was not covered by the outro! You did it Pinkbike, you mutha f**k'n did it!
  • 2 0
 Greg Bannaar
  • 1 0
 good grief that first one was FINISH HIM Fatality mortal combat style.
  • 1 0
 "yYes sir! Oooh, nooo."
  • 1 0
 “Let’s go Brian!”





