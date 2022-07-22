Watch
Video: Friday Fails #232
Jul 22, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, and you know what that means.
Friday Fails is presented by
DYEDBRO
.
11 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
BenLow2019
(14 mins ago)
I really hope the racer at 1:35 didn't perish!
"Nice and slow, slow, slow" at 1:47...er..maybe a little faster?
1
0
pink505
(1 mins ago)
This week i was torn between " thanks for filming that until the end" and " why aren't they calling for the ambulance instead of filming " Please note a few bikes and riders where injured to create this content.
4
0
gtrguy
(22 mins ago)
You good?
1
0
preach
(0 mins ago)
yes, thank you for asking me while I'm mid crash and haven't even had a chance to assess whether my head is still actually attached to my body or not....
3
0
mariomtblt
(19 mins ago)
I wish I could see the aftermath of these girlfriend/wife wipeouts haha
2
0
MastonThrust
(4 mins ago)
We can all agree that last guy had it coming
1
1
goffboy
(21 mins ago)
The last clip was not covered by the outro! You did it Pinkbike, you mutha f**k'n did it!
2
0
mad1at0
(21 mins ago)
Greg Bannaar
1
0
preach
(20 mins ago)
good grief that first one was FINISH HIM Fatality mortal combat style.
1
0
robbyking
(16 mins ago)
"yYes sir! Oooh, nooo."
1
0
subluxation
(0 mins ago)
“Let’s go Brian!”
