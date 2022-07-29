Video: Friday Fails #233

It's Friday, and you know what that means.

Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.





40 Comments

  • 10 0
 Wow..... just a huge percentage of folks with zero bike handling skills this week.... regardless of being in the air or on the ground.
  • 4 0
 The all ended up on the ground anyway!
  • 9 0
 "oh this one is in slow motion..."
Front tire slams off the drop.
  • 1 0
 Exactly what I was also thinking but no slow motion at all it seems.
  • 1 0
 Their brain is running in slow motion
  • 7 0
 Jesus H none of these people had any business attempting to go airborne!
  • 8 0
 OMG! Dylan!
  • 4 0
 if you are going around a corner with your ass on the seat, inside pedal down and on a hardtail you have no business trying to jump. WTF is wrong with people?
  • 2 0
 to be fair, WE all know that. but some people learn the hard way. just hope the hard way isnt a serious injury but eye opening enough to make them re-evaluate their skill set.
  • 4 0
 It's comforting to know there are still people out there trying to roll a 4 foot drop.
  • 2 0
 Often these fail clips include a chirping sound that I've never heard from my own bike - anybody know that that is? For example 1:14 and 2:10 in this week's video.
  • 1 0
 bottoming the tire out on the seat or frame most likely. Can happen with insufficient pressure OR a mega hit.
  • 1 0
 It really shouldn’t be possible, but… tyre hitting the under-side of the crown? Those chirps often coincide with instant otbs.
  • 1 0
 @azureblue: I think its the rear tire
  • 1 0
 1:33 classic sitter downer, my fave at the bike park is the family with DH rentals wearing running shoes, full armor and sitting down on their seats blasting down trails not knowing they are about to be ejected.
  • 3 0
 Pissing air was the perfect ending
  • 2 0
 Trail dogs are laughing this week!
  • 1 0
 the dad at 1:30 will have some serious explaining to do to the mother. That looked like a nasty slam on the head.
  • 1 0
 Ya looked like the kid was in the fencing response on the ground. Definitely lost some braincells that day.
  • 3 0
 OH MY GOD DYLAN
  • 2 0
 1:34 that was that kids first time on a bike
  • 1 0
 The first minute is just folks trying to get hurt on stuff way above their pay grade, I swear.
  • 2 0
 Apparently this is run over your riding buddy week
  • 1 0
 At precisely 0:19 is where he realizes things are about to go south.
  • 1 0
 Just remembering how many of those I've done at one point or another.
  • 4 7
 So many crashes caused by the rear wheel being bucked off the lip of a jump - learn to shape take-offs appropriately when building guys. A curve right to the end of the take-off often has the effect of bucking (to less experienced riders particularly), but a flat spot makes for a much more predictable flight.
  • 14 0
 0% of those fails were the jump's fault.
  • 1 0
 stop advocating for the neutering of good booters!
  • 1 0
 @jdkellogg: yeh, fair shout. I don't want to tell people what they should or shouldn't be building (although I've seen some shocking and frankly dangerous stuff built where I live). It's personal responsibility though. Always check the take-off (and your skill level) before sending it.
  • 1 0
 @Lokirides: It’s amazing someone could watch this video, and think the jumps are the problem.

This is the exact reason we don’t have any jumps.
  • 2 0
 Riding shirtless Classic
  • 1 0
 nothing about 3:30 makes sense to me
  • 1 0
 more confidence than common sense.
  • 1 0
 At 2:00 - throw your hands in the air and wave em like you just don't care
  • 1 0
 The ending with the air hissing fade to black is poetry.
  • 1 0
 Shirtless is always bestest
  • 1 0
 yeah boi
  • 1 0
 turn your rebound down
  • 1 0
 So many seatbounces.
  • 1 0
 KEEP YOUR DISTANCE





