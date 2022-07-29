Watch
Video: Friday Fails #233
Jul 29, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, and you know what that means.
Friday Fails is presented by DYEDBRO.
DYEDBRO
.
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Sponsored
40 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
eswebster
(54 mins ago)
Wow..... just a huge percentage of folks with zero bike handling skills this week.... regardless of being in the air or on the ground.
[Reply]
4
0
lRaphl
(49 mins ago)
The all ended up on the ground anyway!
[Reply]
9
0
flattoflat
(1 hours ago)
"oh this one is in slow motion..."
Front tire slams off the drop.
[Reply]
1
0
lRaphl
(48 mins ago)
Exactly what I was also thinking but no slow motion at all it seems.
[Reply]
1
0
Caiokv
(22 mins ago)
Their brain is running in slow motion
[Reply]
7
0
LRod1018
(1 hours ago)
Jesus H none of these people had any business attempting to go airborne!
[Reply]
8
0
krka73
(56 mins ago)
OMG! Dylan!
[Reply]
4
0
Cyberhatter
(38 mins ago)
if you are going around a corner with your ass on the seat, inside pedal down and on a hardtail you have no business trying to jump. WTF is wrong with people?
[Reply]
2
0
cherbein03
(21 mins ago)
to be fair, WE all know that. but some people learn the hard way. just hope the hard way isnt a serious injury but eye opening enough to make them re-evaluate their skill set.
[Reply]
4
0
Weare138
(38 mins ago)
It's comforting to know there are still people out there trying to roll a 4 foot drop.
[Reply]
2
0
ABhardtail
(51 mins ago)
Often these fail clips include a chirping sound that I've never heard from my own bike - anybody know that that is? For example 1:14 and 2:10 in this week's video.
[Reply]
1
0
bonkmasterflex
(38 mins ago)
bottoming the tire out on the seat or frame most likely. Can happen with insufficient pressure OR a mega hit.
[Reply]
1
0
azureblue
(33 mins ago)
It really shouldn’t be possible, but… tyre hitting the under-side of the crown? Those chirps often coincide with instant otbs.
[Reply]
1
0
bonkmasterflex
(9 mins ago)
@azureblue
: I think its the rear tire
[Reply]
1
0
GBoyd
(11 mins ago)
1:33 classic sitter downer, my fave at the bike park is the family with DH rentals wearing running shoes, full armor and sitting down on their seats blasting down trails not knowing they are about to be ejected.
[Reply]
3
0
mayha49
(1 hours ago)
Pissing air was the perfect ending
[Reply]
2
0
gomeeker
(51 mins ago)
Trail dogs are laughing this week!
[Reply]
1
0
mitochris
(43 mins ago)
the dad at 1:30 will have some serious explaining to do to the mother. That looked like a nasty slam on the head.
[Reply]
1
0
cfox109
(28 mins ago)
Ya looked like the kid was in the fencing response on the ground. Definitely lost some braincells that day.
[Reply]
3
0
howsyourdad
(42 mins ago)
OH MY GOD DYLAN
[Reply]
2
0
charleskoehn
(42 mins ago)
1:34 that was that kids first time on a bike
[Reply]
1
0
cgreaseman
(36 mins ago)
The first minute is just folks trying to get hurt on stuff way above their pay grade, I swear.
[Reply]
2
0
AndrewHardtail
(32 mins ago)
Apparently this is run over your riding buddy week
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(1 hours ago)
At precisely 0:19 is where he realizes things are about to go south.
[Reply]
1
0
andrewfrauenglass
(1 hours ago)
Just remembering how many of those I've done at one point or another.
[Reply]
4
7
tremeer023
(52 mins ago)
So many crashes caused by the rear wheel being bucked off the lip of a jump - learn to shape take-offs appropriately when building guys. A curve right to the end of the take-off often has the effect of bucking (to less experienced riders particularly), but a flat spot makes for a much more predictable flight.
[Reply]
14
0
Lokirides
(34 mins ago)
0% of those fails were the jump's fault.
[Reply]
1
0
jdkellogg
(17 mins ago)
stop advocating for the neutering of good booters!
[Reply]
1
0
tremeer023
(5 mins ago)
@jdkellogg
: yeh, fair shout. I don't want to tell people what they should or shouldn't be building (although I've seen some shocking and frankly dangerous stuff built where I live). It's personal responsibility though. Always check the take-off (and your skill level) before sending it.
[Reply]
1
0
devin-m
(3 mins ago)
@Lokirides
: It’s amazing someone could watch this video, and think the jumps are the problem.
This is the exact reason we don’t have any jumps.
[Reply]
2
0
miller22
(44 mins ago)
Riding shirtless Classic
[Reply]
1
0
pmhobson
(19 mins ago)
nothing about 3:30 makes sense to me
[Reply]
1
0
mad1at0
(9 mins ago)
more confidence than common sense.
[Reply]
1
0
MuddyFoxCourierComp
(6 mins ago)
At 2:00 - throw your hands in the air and wave em like you just don't care
[Reply]
1
0
ScandiumRider
(6 mins ago)
The ending with the air hissing fade to black is poetry.
[Reply]
1
0
slayersxc17
(1 mins ago)
Shirtless is always bestest
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
yeah boi
[Reply]
1
0
tylenoljones
(1 hours ago)
turn your rebound down
[Reply]
1
0
cfox109
(50 mins ago)
So many seatbounces.
[Reply]
1
0
MuddyFoxCourierComp
(6 mins ago)
KEEP YOUR DISTANCE
[Reply]
