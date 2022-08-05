Video: Friday Fails #234

Aug 5, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and you know what that means.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 that scene in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade where he cannot see the path across the canyon b/c it blends into the wall on the opposite side...@0:16 is that but in reverse, ouch
  • 1 0
 0:18.. Good lord. Hope he's good.





