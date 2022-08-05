Watch
Video: Friday Fails #234
Aug 5, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Friday, and you know what that means.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
SATN-XC
(4 mins ago)
that scene in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade where he cannot see the path across the canyon b/c it blends into the wall on the opposite side...@0:16 is that but in reverse, ouch
[Reply]
1
0
ncrider5
(2 mins ago)
0:18.. Good lord. Hope he's good.
[Reply]
2 Comments