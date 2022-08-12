Watch
Video: Friday Fails #235
Aug 12, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
It's Friday, and you know what that means.
26 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
dreamlink87
(1 hours ago)
I appreciate the new responses to crashes this Friday:
"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"
"OOOOOOOOOOOOOO!"
"That's a bad idea! Don't try it!"
[Reply]
7
0
PB4UGO
(54 mins ago)
The number of riders going off a drop with no speed just amazes me.
[Reply]
3
0
ethanvandenbrink
(34 mins ago)
People riding drops dragging their back brake = forward loop out to the face
[Reply]
5
0
otterdirt
(1 hours ago)
2:31...oof...damn
[Reply]
1
0
eddycheever
(1 hours ago)
Is the rock OK?
[Reply]
3
0
schwaaa31
(1 hours ago)
Yeah. I don't think he's ok.
[Reply]
3
0
cherbein03
(58 mins ago)
dislodged that poor boulder that was just minding its own business.
[Reply]
1
0
Imgonnarideon
(48 mins ago)
@schwaaa31
: That hurt!
[Reply]
3
0
rrolly
(1 hours ago)
What do you mean, "Don't try it."? Try it - Film it!
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(24 mins ago)
right???
If riders heed this advice, Friday Fails as we know it dies, and none of us want that.
[Reply]
2
0
tbmaddux
(1 hours ago)
Well said: "Don't try it."
[Reply]
1
0
number44
(40 mins ago)
Every now and then I like to stop and give thanks for how gutless I am. Great genetics.
[Reply]
2
0
pera64
(38 mins ago)
2:48: wrong day, that was a save!
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(25 mins ago)
FF - Epic dust cloud edition
[Reply]
1
0
fedfox
(11 mins ago)
Wow that was a vicious episode PB!! @ 7 secs case of the year !! hope he/she is ok
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(1 hours ago)
way to start it off with a classic taint brake OTB, always a fan favorite
[Reply]
1
0
Srfntrf
(58 mins ago)
Kudos! Such a nicer way to end the last clip.
[Reply]
1
0
jnp1995
(48 mins ago)
Genuinely curious what the person at 1:24 was expecting to happen...
[Reply]
1
0
MorganBH
(30 mins ago)
@2:06 - Always wear protection when entering the V.
[Reply]
1
0
seraph
(29 mins ago)
A lot of these could have been avoided by just going a tad bit faster...
[Reply]
1
0
nsteele
(22 mins ago)
It’s quite amazing just how resilient the C-Spine really is
[Reply]
1
0
Neechy
(6 mins ago)
Not sure about 2:31 though...
[Reply]
1
0
Jedimtnbiker
(20 mins ago)
the guy at :23 seconds tho!!!
[Reply]
1
1
krka73
(57 mins ago)
FF, the big GASP! edition. And they snuck a Saturday Save in there....
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(16 mins ago)
GASP
[Reply]
1
0
tidnes
(3 mins ago)
That first one though...
[Reply]
