Video: Friday Fails #235

Aug 12, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

It's Friday, and you know what that means.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


26 Comments

  • 5 0
 I appreciate the new responses to crashes this Friday:
"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO"
"OOOOOOOOOOOOOO!"
"That's a bad idea! Don't try it!"
  • 7 0
 The number of riders going off a drop with no speed just amazes me.
  • 3 0
 People riding drops dragging their back brake = forward loop out to the face
  • 5 0
 2:31...oof...damn
  • 1 0
 Is the rock OK?
  • 3 0
 Yeah. I don't think he's ok.
  • 3 0
 dislodged that poor boulder that was just minding its own business.
  • 1 0
 @schwaaa31: That hurt!
  • 3 0
 What do you mean, "Don't try it."? Try it - Film it!
  • 1 0
 right???
If riders heed this advice, Friday Fails as we know it dies, and none of us want that.
  • 2 0
 Well said: "Don't try it."
  • 1 0
 Every now and then I like to stop and give thanks for how gutless I am. Great genetics.
  • 2 0
 2:48: wrong day, that was a save!
  • 2 0
 FF - Epic dust cloud edition
  • 1 0
 Wow that was a vicious episode PB!! @ 7 secs case of the year !! hope he/she is ok
  • 1 0
 way to start it off with a classic taint brake OTB, always a fan favorite
  • 1 0
 Kudos! Such a nicer way to end the last clip.
  • 1 0
 Genuinely curious what the person at 1:24 was expecting to happen...
  • 1 0
 @2:06 - Always wear protection when entering the V.
  • 1 0
 A lot of these could have been avoided by just going a tad bit faster...
  • 1 0
 It’s quite amazing just how resilient the C-Spine really is
  • 1 0
 Not sure about 2:31 though...
  • 1 0
 the guy at :23 seconds tho!!!
  • 1 1
 FF, the big GASP! edition. And they snuck a Saturday Save in there....
  • 1 0
 GASP
  • 1 0
 That first one though...





