Video: Friday Fails #236

Aug 26, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

After a short hiatus, they’re back!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
119181 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
94387 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
74402 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
73740 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
54114 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
47984 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Even More Mega
46087 views
Athlete Lineup Announced for 2022 Red Bull Rampage
40459 views

17 Comments

  • 21 0
 Ah the irony.
  • 1 0
 Might have to "Add to Favorites"
  • 5 0
 prime example of Friday Fails
  • 2 0
 Can we all take a moment to acknowledge the sublime editing of:

*laughing* "You alright...?!"
"no."

END SCENE.
  • 2 0
 YouTube is subversively mocking us...
  • 1 0
 goto ig account bikecollin most recent post should hold you over until they fix this...
  • 1 0
 with hard work and dedication, this private video may one day be promoted to buck private
  • 2 0
 Mr. Pinkbike, may i talk to you in private for a sec?
  • 2 0
 Yup This is a fail And it is Friday
  • 1 0
 Looks like this has been taken off the front page so we can pretend it's not happening.... yet here I am.
  • 1 0
 That North Shore bail was a save, not a fail. Lucky guy
  • 1 0
 Faceplant in the bush! Looks like a save to me!
  • 1 0
 Theme of this week is the big send with bum touch.
  • 1 0
 Or not!
  • 1 0
 UGH!!!
  • 1 0
 Finally ….
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008125
Mobile Version of Website