Video: Friday Fails #237

Sep 2, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We're back again for another round of fails.





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


8 Comments

  • 2 0
 Ooooof. Lots of lawyers required.
  • 2 0
 0:36... when you know you are f..ked up but still trying your best....
  • 1 0
 Lots of good ones on this week's episode.
  • 1 0
 3:18 was very Super Dave Osborne-esque
  • 1 0
 dude was really lucky he had a full face on
  • 1 0
 going to call @3:10 a save....that was impressive
  • 1 0
 1:54 - very grape stompesk
  • 1 0
 Scandi burn.





