Video: Friday Fails #237
Sep 2, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
8 Comments
We're back again for another round of fails.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Score
Time
2
0
chuckobike
(10 mins ago)
Ooooof. Lots of lawyers required.
[Reply]
2
0
BartDM
(3 mins ago)
0:36... when you know you are f..ked up but still trying your best....
[Reply]
1
0
justwan-naride
(8 mins ago)
Lots of good ones on this week's episode.
[Reply]
1
0
rrolly
(6 mins ago)
3:18 was very Super Dave Osborne-esque
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(2 mins ago)
dude was really lucky he had a full face on
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(4 mins ago)
going to call @3:10 a save....that was impressive
[Reply]
1
0
Antwoord
(0 mins ago)
1:54 - very grape stompesk
[Reply]
1
0
o-dubhshlaine
(8 mins ago)
Scandi burn.
[Reply]
