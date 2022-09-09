Watch
Video: Friday Fails #238
Sep 9, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
13 Comments
We're back with another round of fails.
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
5
0
o-dubhshlaine
(29 mins ago)
Planting trees in landings is taking trail sabotage to a whole new level.
[Reply]
5
0
urkel
(22 mins ago)
I already know who the new iPhone 14 with Emergency SOS is intended for
[Reply]
3
0
number44
(23 mins ago)
Alright I usually don't like seeing kids in here, but that play stucture strider loopout is pretty cute. Possibly adorbs.
[Reply]
4
0
jaytdubs
(22 mins ago)
The kid going down the slide on his bike is destined for great things.
[Reply]
2
0
blowmyfuse
(22 mins ago)
I saw a guy in that video grab his head to make sure it was still attached when he wrapped it around a tree!
[Reply]
2
0
whiteboarder
(21 mins ago)
Hope he was wearing his hoodie upside down when showing his balls.
[Reply]
1
0
vapidoscar
(16 mins ago)
Sounded like he said "ball" to me. Couple thoughts: 1) his friend knows too much about him and b) when you got one left, it is time to take it a little easier.
[Reply]
2
0
robbyking
(12 mins ago)
I love the guy at :34 who takes the B line and still eats shit.
[Reply]
1
0
shaun-ridefast-michael
(11 mins ago)
I was thinking the same thing! I was like "how you gonna go around the feature and still crash?!"
[Reply]
1
0
Archimonde
(11 mins ago)
That crash at 0:24 was horrendous! Flexing the spine like that, no wonder he screamed in pain. Hope he is ok.
[Reply]
1
0
shaun-ridefast-michael
(14 mins ago)
Some hard falls and great comments this week! Love it!
[Reply]
1
0
borisimobike
(14 mins ago)
1:43 -- COS?
[Reply]
1
0
shaun-ridefast-michael
(9 mins ago)
At first it looked like his stem slipped and his wheel turned sideways, but after seeing the bike at the end of the clip I'm guessing the bar slipped right out of his hand. ... Should of eaten that popcorn!
[Reply]
