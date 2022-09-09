Video: Friday Fails #238

Sep 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

We're back with another round of fails.





13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Planting trees in landings is taking trail sabotage to a whole new level.
  • 5 0
 I already know who the new iPhone 14 with Emergency SOS is intended for
  • 3 0
 Alright I usually don't like seeing kids in here, but that play stucture strider loopout is pretty cute. Possibly adorbs.
  • 4 0
 The kid going down the slide on his bike is destined for great things.
  • 2 0
 I saw a guy in that video grab his head to make sure it was still attached when he wrapped it around a tree!
  • 2 0
 Hope he was wearing his hoodie upside down when showing his balls.
  • 1 0
 Sounded like he said "ball" to me. Couple thoughts: 1) his friend knows too much about him and b) when you got one left, it is time to take it a little easier.
  • 2 0
 I love the guy at :34 who takes the B line and still eats shit.
  • 1 0
 I was thinking the same thing! I was like "how you gonna go around the feature and still crash?!"
  • 1 0
 That crash at 0:24 was horrendous! Flexing the spine like that, no wonder he screamed in pain. Hope he is ok.
  • 1 0
 Some hard falls and great comments this week! Love it!
  • 1 0
 1:43 -- COS?
  • 1 0
 At first it looked like his stem slipped and his wheel turned sideways, but after seeing the bike at the end of the clip I'm guessing the bar slipped right out of his hand. ... Should of eaten that popcorn!





