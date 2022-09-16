Video: Friday Fails #239

Sep 16, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Get ready for the best (worst?) fails of the week!





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
5 Original 3D Printed MTB Accessories
79510 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
75914 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
59347 views
Tech Briefing: A Helmet Holder, Linkage Protector, New Apparel & More - September 2022
58696 views
[Updated After Finals] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022
57303 views
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
55303 views
Jess Blewitt Breaks her Collarbone at Red Bull Hardline
53871 views
George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash
53481 views

13 Comments

  • 4 0
 That’s the first time I’ve seen a bike clear a jump while the rider cased it.
  • 4 1
 Nobody needs to see the Borat clip or the gravel bike clip. Too late to un-see.
  • 1 0
 bro so true
  • 1 0
 My wife always says "I don't want you trying to ride anything that is beyond your capabilities", she's not usually talking about riding bikes, but sometimes she is.
  • 1 0
 Ddue, give people more than half a second before you hound them with "you good? YOU GOOD?!"
  • 1 0
 Vertical Video Syndrome is still far too prevalent.
  • 1 0
 Glad to see the Cypress Creek lilypad making it on Friday fails...
  • 2 0
 ha was just going to post the same thing!!
  • 1 0
 3:10 "too slow" - he speaks the truth we were all thinking
  • 1 0
 0:29- PB failed at Friday Fails.
  • 1 0
 Gravel bike riding on gravel... falls over for no reason. Huh.
  • 1 0
 Cru Jones @2:30
  • 1 0
 BORAT RIDES!!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007780
Mobile Version of Website