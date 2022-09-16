Watch
Video: Friday Fails #239
Sep 16, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
13 Comments
Get ready for the best (worst?) fails of the week!
SUBMIT YOUR FAILS
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Friday Fails
Pinkbike Originals
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
o-dubhshlaine
(16 mins ago)
That’s the first time I’ve seen a bike clear a jump while the rider cased it.
[Reply]
4
1
pink505
(10 mins ago)
Nobody needs to see the Borat clip or the gravel bike clip. Too late to un-see.
[Reply]
1
0
CRIMSONMTB
(7 mins ago)
bro so true
[Reply]
1
0
nzandyb
(4 mins ago)
My wife always says "I don't want you trying to ride anything that is beyond your capabilities", she's not usually talking about riding bikes, but sometimes she is.
[Reply]
1
0
robbyking
(11 mins ago)
Ddue, give people more than half a second before you hound them with "you good? YOU GOOD?!"
[Reply]
1
0
taythecoug
(19 mins ago)
Vertical Video Syndrome is still far too prevalent.
[Reply]
1
0
jmlight10
(15 mins ago)
Glad to see the Cypress Creek lilypad making it on Friday fails...
[Reply]
2
0
chrishei1
(10 mins ago)
ha was just going to post the same thing!!
[Reply]
1
0
GFozzz
(6 mins ago)
3:10 "too slow" - he speaks the truth we were all thinking
[Reply]
1
0
sonuvagun
(5 mins ago)
0:29- PB failed at Friday Fails.
[Reply]
1
0
srjacobs
(4 mins ago)
Gravel bike riding on gravel... falls over for no reason. Huh.
[Reply]
1
0
robbyking
(11 mins ago)
Cru Jones @2:30
[Reply]
1
0
krka73
(6 mins ago)
BORAT RIDES!!!
[Reply]
